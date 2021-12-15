ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Extends point streak to eight games

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

MacKinnon recorded a pair of assists and five shots on net in Tuesday's 4-2 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Mikko Rantanen
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Three-game point streak

Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings. Kotkaniemi buried a rebound just 37 seconds into the game after Jonathan Quick couldn't secure the puck under this left pad. The assist came on the power play in the second period. Kotkaniemi is riding a three-game, five-point streak that includes four helpers.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Game Point#Rangers
CBS Sports

Capitals' Conor Sheary: Extends point streak to five games

Sheary logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. Sheary set up Justin Schultz's second-period tally. With a pair of goals and four assists in the last five games, Sheary is on a career-best streak. The winger is up to 15 points, 42 shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating in 25 contests. He should continue to see a top-six role until the Capitals get some forwards out of COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Ice Dogs continue eight-game streak after beating Jets

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs finished the first half of the North American League season exactly the way they wanted. With a 4-1 win Saturday night against the Janesville Jets in Wisconsin, the Ice Dogs went into the Christmas break with an eight-game winning streak and in first place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Senators: OT Win Extends Season-Best Point Streak to 5 Games

With rally and OT win, Flyers' process hits 5-game point streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers extended their season-best point streak to five games by rallying to beat the Senators, 4-3, in overtime Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson jumped on a friendly bounce...
NHL
markerzone.com

SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy