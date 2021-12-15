ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken says US weighing new sanctions on Myanmar

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is weighing tough new sanctions on Myanmar to pressure the country’s military leaders to restore a democratic path interrupted by a February coup. Blinken said the situation in Myanmar in the 10...

The Independent

2021 Notebook: A closer look at unrest in Myanmar

THE BACKGROUND: Myanmar had another rough year in 2021. On Feb. 1, the army seized power and prevented Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party from a second term in office. That day, Suu Kyi and top party and government colleagues were detained by the military just before the new session of Parliament was to convene. Elections had been held in November 2020, and Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory.In early December, she was convicted on charges of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison — a sentence that was quickly cut...
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
AFP

UN agency calls for 'urgent access' to Myanmar refugees

The UN's refugee agency on Monday called for Thailand to allow them "urgent access" to more than 3,000 Myanmar refugees who fled to the kingdom to escape fighting in conflict-wracked Karen state. "UNHCR and NGOs have requested urgent access to the refugees to ascertain and deliver to them the necessary humanitarian and protection assistance."
Saifuddin Abdullah
Washington Post

China vows to respond after US enacts Xinjiang sanctions

BEIJING — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said the...
AFP

US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
albuquerqueexpress.com

China deplores new US sanctions against Xinjiang tech companies

Beijing [China], December 18 (ANI): China strongly deplored new US sanctions barring exports for eight Xinjiang tech companies, saying such measures undermine international economic and trade between the two countries. China's Ministry of Commerce's spokesperson said on Friday: "It's not the first time the US government has interfered with the...
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
AFP

Blinken says US still prepared to sell jet fighters to UAE

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted Wednesday the US was still prepared to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE, which has threatened to scrap the deal over stringent conditions. The $23 billion arms package was pushed through by former president Donald Trump in what was seen as a reward for the United Arab Emirates' recognition of Israel, but his successor Joe Biden has pledged greater oversight over the planes. The Gulf state threatened to dump the agreement Tuesday over the strict conditions, and it comes as Washington grows concerned about China's involvement with the US ally. But Blinken said "we remain prepared to move forward... if that is what the Emiratis are interested in doing", speaking during a visit to Malaysia.
Army Times

Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific to push back against China

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity...
AFP

US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta

The United States is considering new measures to pressure the Myanmar junta to return to a "democratic trajectory", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, as alarm grows over an escalating crackdown on dissent. - 'Alarming escalation' - Last week, the United Nations warned of an "alarming escalation" of human rights abuses in Myanmar as the military tried to crush dissent.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Foreign Minister Momen says US sanctions on B'desh elite force 'unfortunate'

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 12 (ANI): Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has criticised the US sanctions imposed on officials of the country's elite police force over rights abuse, saying the move was unfortunate and not fact-based. On Friday, the US had imposed sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven...
Voice of America

US Announces New Sanctions on Human Rights Day

As part of the Biden administration's efforts to infuse human rights into its foreign policy, the U.S. State Department on Friday designated 12 government officials from Uganda, China, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mexico for "gross violations of human rights," according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Seventy-three years after...
AFP

Blinken headed for Southeast Asia with China, Myanmar on agenda

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Southeast Asia next week on a tour designed to show the region's importance for the US strategy of confronting China, and to further address the "worsening" crisis in military-ruled Myanmar. Blinken will start off his round-the-world journey with a meeting with his G7 colleagues Friday through Sunday in Liverpool, England, his spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Wednesday. Among other issues Blinken will discuss "the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine's border" -- a red hot crisis that was addressed by President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their virtual summit on Tuesday. Blinken will then head to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to stress the top priority of US foreign policy, which is to challenge an ever more assertive China.
US News and World Report

Sanction Junta, Says Myanmar's Ousted Government After Suu Kyi Jailing

(Reuters) - The international envoy for Myanmar's shadow civilian government called on Monday for further international sanctions against the military after the jailing of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted in a Feb. 1 coup. "Today is a shameful day for the rule of law, justice and accountability in...
