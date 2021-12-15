ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Sweet Cosmetic Collaborations

By Caitlyn Fernandez
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorphe's collaboration with Sour Patch Kids takes inspiration from the sweet and sour candies in both appearance and flavor. The limited-edition collection is perfect for anyone who wants to add a pop...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Holiday Movie-Inspired Cosmetics

Revolution Beauty is getting makeup enthusiasts and fans of the film 'Elf' ready for the holidays with its 'I HEART REVOLUTION X ELF' collection. Elf follows Buddy who, according to the film's official synopsis, “was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father.”
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Iconic Actress-Inspired Cosmetics

Revolution Beauty's 'Revolution Pro X Marilyn Monroe Collection' will be sure to make anyone exude confidence and glamorous. The brand was inspired by Marilyn Monroe's feminine charm and a quote in which she says that "well behaved women rarely make history." The Revolution Pro X Marilyn Monroe Collection includes eyeshadow...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Top 100 Cosmetics Trends in December

The roundup of December 2021 cosmetics compiles the industry's most unique product offerings. Several cosmetic companies are turning towards untapped and high-demand fields to bring new products to consumers. Typically, the cosmetic industry targets women and their needs. Makeup and skincare and genderless in today's inclusive social climate. This gives way to new lines of male-targeted products.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Cartoon Princess-Inspired Cosmetics

Disney princess fans are sure to fall in love with the I HEART REVOLUTION X DISNEY collaboration on the Disney Fairytale Collection. The collection features princesses like Cinderella, Belle, Tiana, Jasmine, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and Ariel. Each piece in the collection is made to look like a storybook depicting...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet And Sour#Sour Patch Kids#Design#Scrubs#Inspiration
TrendHunter.com

Snow-Themed Cosmetic Collections

'Carter+Jane' has unveiled its snow-themed Winter 2021 collection under the name 'Glistening Snow.' This collection features soaps, aromas, mists, and oils that are proven to have several benefits to skin health. These benefits include radiating, rejuvenating, soothing, protecting, and enhancing skin through external application. On top of this, the products have delightful scents such as vanilla, peppermint, and lavender.
SKIN CARE
IGN

Armor Cores and Cosmetics

When you aren't shooting, punching, and warthogging around in Halo Infinite multiplayer matches, you'll have the opportunity to customize your spartan via a variety of cosmetics, including Armor Cores, Coatings, Emblems, and more. This guide tells you everything you need to know about Halo Infinite multiplayer's cosmetics and how you can get your hands on them.
VIDEO GAMES
Sweet and Christie

Sweet and Christie

Abi Sweet and Alan Christie demonstrate how to make a candy cane cheesecake cherry danish at the 2021 Christmas Foods and Crafts Program.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Emoji-Branded Cosmetics Gift Boxes

The Emoji Company, owner of the world's largest collection of emojis, has collaborated with internationally recognized beauty brand Elizabeth Arden to offer a range of cosmetics gift boxes that are specifically targeted towards the Chinese market and designed to promote a trio of Elizabeth Arden products in China. These co-branded...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Makeup
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Fashion
A Sweet Idea

A Sweet Idea

When Alex Jackson, the new Director of Programming at M Social Hotel Times Square, heard about the financial challenges that Kamila Myzel of the nearby Myzel’s Chocolate shop was facing due to the pandemic, he knew he had to help. He had a sweet idea. “I actually heard about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Commemorative Japanese Streetwear Capsules

Speciality Japanese clothing label BoTT (Birth Of The Teenager) has unveiled a concise new capsule dubbed the 'OG Logo' collection. Aptly named, the new collection pays tribute to the origins of Tokyo creative TEITO‘s emerging imprint by reintroducing the brand's original logo. The throwback capsule consists of an all-new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Smilin' Sweets

Smilin' Sweets

Smilin’ Sweets is a mobile cupcake business that delivers and caters moist & delicious red velvet cheesecake cupcakes with a smile. Afterall, their motto is, with everything going on in the world, people need a smile. They like to say that we smile and our cupcakes make you smile!
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Cosmetic Christmas Calendars

LOOkX launched its first Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar for the professional beauty salon. As the holidays approach, the brand wants to help consumers celebrate by offering unique gifts every day of December, leading up to Christmas festivities. The Christmas calendar is packed with the company's best-selling items such as makeup and skincare products.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Collegiate-Inspired Sportswear

Manchester-based fashion label Oi Polloi has announced the launch of Oi Polloi Sportswear Co., a collegiate-themed sportswear collection with a focus on neutral tones and textured pieces. More specifically, the new collection includes crewneck sweaters, hoodies, t-shirts, sweat pants, shorts, half-zips, all of which are produced in Portugal and are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Colorful Luggage Collabs

It's been a busy year for Tyler, The Creator's label GOLF le FLEUR*, which just recently teamed up with Globe-Trotter on a new luggage collab. Hot on the heels of a nail polish collection and a perfume, now GOLF le FLEUR* has partnered with the British luxury brand Globe-Trotter on some eye-catching luggage. The new collection combines Globe-Trotter's signature systle with all the vibrant colors and designs of GOLF le FLEUR*. Pieces include the Suitcase, Small Attaché, and London Square, all of which are decked out in contrasting pink, blue, green, and orange hues. The interior of each piece is also branded with GOLF graphics. The two brands even created a Passport Sleeve with a matching color scheme so you can upgrade every piece of your luggage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

LA Rave-Themed Streetwear

Shane Gonazles' Midnight Rave has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the indie label's second-ever drop, which arrives following the online release of the brand's 90s-era rave-inspired capsule back in October. This time around, the collection draws inspiration from a specific LA-based rave that took place on December 10. The capsule...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Graffiti-Inspired Lipstick Collections

MAC Cosmetics has launched a new lipstick collection that comprises a trio of products, all of which pay tribute to the tremendous artistic influence of the late great Keith Haring, not to mention his tireless philanthropic efforts. The MAC VIVA GLAM x Keith Haring lipstick collection includes the bright Red...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Luxe Gender-Neutral Cosmetics

GENDR Cosmetics is an all-inclusive luxury beauty brand that makes gender-neutral products for the eyes, face and lips. The brand's range currently includes a climate-adaptive foundation for all skin colors and eyeshadow palettes in shades from neutral to neon. There's also a skin-caring organic lipstick that's enriched with the benefits of antioxidant-packed jojoba, avocado and coconut oils. Created to support consumers of all races and genders, the product range also includes affordable essentials like brow pencils, lip liners, eyelashes and makeup brushes.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Popping Child-Friendly Hand Soaps

The Splatz Exploding Hand Soap​ is a child-focused take on the product that takes inspiration from popular toy trends to provide youngsters with a fun, interactive experience at the sink. The soap comes in individual ball-like servings that are intended to be popped in the hands to be used and feature a slim-like consistency. These characteristics make the soap perfect for children who are finicky when it comes to hand washing.
LIFESTYLE
Plush Holiday Sweaters

Plush Holiday Sweaters

Just in time for December 25th, NIGO has dropped its Human Made Holiday capsule collection. With everything from sweaters to bags, there's something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. While the Human Made Holiday capsule collection has lots to offer, standout pieces include the two zip-up hoodies made from...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Traditional Lightly Fermented Pickles

The Cleveland Kitchen lightly fermented pickles are being launched by the fermented food brand to provide consumers with a tasty option to enjoy on its own or as part of their favorite recipe. The pickles come in two options to choose from including Bread & Butta and King Koshers, which are priced at $6.99 and $7.99 a jar, respectively. The Bread & Butta variety is characterized by its not too sweet recipe, while the King Kosher ones are extra crunchy with a dilly garlic flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS

