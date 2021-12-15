Sweet Cosmetic Collaborations

It's been a busy year for Tyler, The Creator's label GOLF le FLEUR*, which just recently teamed up with Globe-Trotter on a new luggage collab. Hot on the heels of a nail polish collection and a perfume, now GOLF le FLEUR* has partnered with the British luxury brand Globe-Trotter on some eye-catching luggage. The new collection combines Globe-Trotter's signature systle with all the vibrant colors and designs of GOLF le FLEUR*. Pieces include the Suitcase, Small Attaché, and London Square, all of which are decked out in contrasting pink, blue, green, and orange hues. The interior of each piece is also branded with GOLF graphics. The two brands even created a Passport Sleeve with a matching color scheme so you can upgrade every piece of your luggage.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO