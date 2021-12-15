Security Firm Sysdig Raises $350 Million in Latest Funding Led by Permira

Company’s Autonomously-enriching Global B2B Supplier Data Unlocks Millions in Untapped Value for Customers. TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously enhances supplier data and powers e-procurement technology has raised $50 million (USD) in Series B Funding led by Ten Coves Capital. Other notable investors include: BDC Capital, Grand Ventures, Royal Bank of Canada, Reciprocal Ventures, Refinery Ventures, S&P Global, Stand Up Ventures, RTP Global, Workday Ventures, Good Friends, an early-stage venture capital firm started in 2019 by the founders of Warby Parker, Harry’s and Allbirds, along with debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking. TealBook will use the funding to accelerate its data roadmap, introduce new partnerships and integrations, and expand their team to fuel global expansion.
Comments / 0