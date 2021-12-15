Security Firm Sysdig Raises $350 Million in Latest Funding Led by Permira

Swimwear brand Andie has announced an $18.5 million Series B funding round led by Jay-Z’s investment firm Marcy Venture Partners. The company said it plans to use the funds to continue to expand its omnichannel distribution and its international presence as well as its executive team, and that it will launch a loungewear category next year following its successful entry into the intimates category earlier this year.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO