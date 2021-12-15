ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Security Firm Sysdig Raises $350 Million in Latest Funding Led by Permira

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Cloud security startup Sysdig has raised $350 million in its latest funding round from investors led by the growth fund of private equity firm Permira, the company said late on Tuesday. The fast-growing security vendor has doubled its valuation to $2.5 billion since its last private fund...

