W00000000 NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That SAMMIE D. OR DONNA G. SIMMONS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued …
NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That SAMMIE D. OR DONNA G. SIMMONS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the name...www.holmescounty.news
Comments / 0