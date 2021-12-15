W00000000 NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That SAMMIE D. OR DONNA G. SIMMONS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued …

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated November 19, 2021, entered in Case No.: 2021 CA 000146 of the Circuit Court in and for Holmes County, Florida, wherein SARAH MCCORMICK BRADY and UNKNOWN TENANT n/ka Kellie Anne Deas are the Defendants, that Sam Bailey, the Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, on December 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CST at Holmes County Courthouse facility, 224 North Waukesha St., Bonifay, FL 32425, on the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment: SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT "A" TOGETHER WITH A 2017 SOUTHERN MODEL MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING SERIAL NO.: RUS071366AL.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO