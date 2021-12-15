W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. KENNETH R. FOSTER, et …

NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That SAMMIE D. OR DONNA G. SIMMONS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the name in which it was assessed are as follows: Certificate No. 279 Year of Issuance 5/31/2018 Description of Property:0829.00-001-000-003.000 SEC: 29 TWN: 06 RGN: 15 COM AT NE COR STR29/6/15 TH RUN N86-48-51W ALG N BDRY 1323.19' TO NW COR OF NE1/4 OF NE1/ 4 TH S0-56-18W ALG W BDRY 1366.77' TO NE COR OF SW1/4 OF NE1/4 FOR POB TH N86-53-39W ALG N BDRY 1328.14' TO NW COR TH S45-18-17E 1084.29' TO CENTERLINE TH RUN N48-47-23E 197.30' TH N44-53-49E 443.28' TH N31-42-23E 176.04' TH N (FOR MORE LEGAL REFER TO TAX R Name in which assessed: CALIXTO BLANCO, MARITZA BLANCO, Said property being in the County of Holmes, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on 1/18/2022, at 11:00 A.M. DATED this 11/4/2021. Dates of publication: 12/15/2021, 12/22/2021, 12/29/2021,1/5/2022. Sam Bailey, Clerk of the Circuit Court Holmes County, Florida By Angie Jonas, Deputy Clerk.

