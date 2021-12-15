ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. KENNETH R. FOSTER, et …

holmescounty.news
 4 days ago

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 1, 2021, and entered in Case No. 19000205CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Washington County, Florida, and Order Granting Plaintiff's Motion...

www.holmescounty.news

Comments / 0

Related
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF AMBROSE ALVIN HUDSON Deceased. Case No. 2021 CP 117 NOTICE TO …

The administration of the estate of Ambrose Alvin Hudson, deceased, whose date of death was August 20, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 201 North Oklahoma Street, Bonifay, Florida 32425. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, STATE OF FLORIDA BAILEY LUMBER & SUPPLY, INC., a Florida Corporation Plaintiff, vs. DERRICK PITTS, Defendant. CASE …

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Writ of Execution issued in the County Court of Jackson. County, Florida, on the 4th day of August, 2021, in the cause wherein Bailey Lumber & Supply, Inc., Plaintiff, and Derrick Pitts, Defendant, being case number 17-000239-CC, in said Court, I, John Tate, as Sheriff of Holmes County, Florida have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the Defendant, Derrick Pitts, in and to the following described real property, to wit:
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Nov. 29: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "cc - county civil $8,001 - $15,000" cases

2021-CC-015833-O Jason Dragutsky (plaintiff's attorney) Robert Wayne (plaintiff's attorney) American Express National Bank v. Ashleigh Douglas Ashleigh Douglas Aka. Scott Modlin (plaintiff's attorney) Discover Bank v. Joan Cobb. 2021-CC-015828-O Jessica Fagen (plaintiff's attorney) Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Tasha Mccloud. 2021-CC-015827-O Jessica Fagen (plaintiff's attorney) NBT Bank National Association v....
FLORIDA STATE
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIALCIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY,FLORIDA Ben Turrell Jr Petitioner and Penny Ramos Respondent Case 2320 20DR 0001 93DR …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIALCIRCUIT. YOUR ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any to it on Ben Turrell Jr whose address is 104 Royal Street Port St Joe, FL 32456 on or before 12/20/2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 1000 Cecil G. Costin Sr Blvd Port St Joe, FL 32456.
GULF COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Portland Tribune

Crook County DA appointed Circuit Court Judge

Wade Whiting worked in Jefferson County at a Madras law firm and Deputy District Attorney. Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that she will appoint Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting as a judge on the Circuit Court for the 22nd Judicial District serving Jefferson and Crook counties. Whiting will fill...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
holmescounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That SAMMIE D. OR DONNA G. SIMMONS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued …

NOTICE OF TAX DEED APPLICATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That SAMMIE D. OR DONNA G. SIMMONS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the name in which it was assessed are as follows: Certificate No. 279 Year of Issuance 5/31/2018 Description of Property:0829.00-001-000-003.000 SEC: 29 TWN: 06 RGN: 15 COM AT NE COR STR29/6/15 TH RUN N86-48-51W ALG N BDRY 1323.19' TO NW COR OF NE1/4 OF NE1/ 4 TH S0-56-18W ALG W BDRY 1366.77' TO NE COR OF SW1/4 OF NE1/4 FOR POB TH N86-53-39W ALG N BDRY 1328.14' TO NW COR TH S45-18-17E 1084.29' TO CENTERLINE TH RUN N48-47-23E 197.30' TH N44-53-49E 443.28' TH N31-42-23E 176.04' TH N (FOR MORE LEGAL REFER TO TAX R Name in which assessed: CALIXTO BLANCO, MARITZA BLANCO, Said property being in the County of Holmes, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on 1/18/2022, at 11:00 A.M. DATED this 11/4/2021. Dates of publication: 12/15/2021, 12/22/2021, 12/29/2021,1/5/2022. Sam Bailey, Clerk of the Circuit Court Holmes County, Florida By Angie Jonas, Deputy Clerk.
PERSONAL FINANCE
hendersonvillestandard.com

Clay County circuit court clerk suspended after pair of indictments

(The Center Square) – The Clay County circuit court clerk has been suspended after being indicted on charges of forgery, tampering with government records, official misconduct and soliciting unlawful compensation. Susan Beth Birdwell is accused of photocopying a judge’s signature onto at least 117 expungement orders without the judge’s...
CLAY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Services#Plaintiff#Carrington#W00000000#Llc#The Circuit Court Of
ABA Journal

NY lawyer receives nearly 5-year prison sentence for defrauding 9-year-old

A federal judge has sentenced a New York lawyer to 57 months in prison for his involvement in a scheme to commit mail and wire fraud against a 9-year-old girl. Judge Joan Azrack of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday also ordered Vincent J. Trimarco Jr. to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million and forfeiture in the amount of $1.5 million, according to Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael Driscoll, the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, who announced the sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

Why the Court Is Avoiding a Ruling on Religious Exemptions in the Vaccine Context

This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
fallriverreporter.com

Two sentenced to prison after lottery scam that netted over $700,000

Two Jamaican citizens who participated in lottery scams that defrauded U.S citizens, primarily senior citizens in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and several other states, of more than a half-million dollars, have been sentenced to federal prison, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus. Unsuspecting victims were contacted by scammers and...
LOTTERY
Shore News Network

Former Air Force Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing More Than $1.1 Million in Government Funds

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm today sentenced Eddie Ray Johnson, Jr., age 60, of Brandywine, Maryland, to 16 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, with the first 12 months to be served in home confinement, for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to use his government-issued travel credit card to obtain more than $1.1 million in cash advances. In addition, Judge Grimm ordered Johnson to perform 500 hours of community service, pay a $15,000 fine, forfeit $4,000 seized during a search on November 6, 2019, and pay restitution of $1,157,540.69.
BRANDYWINE, MD
CBS Denver

Colorado Nurse Alicia Nickel-Tangeman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Taking Pain Meds From Patients

DENVER (CBS4) – A former registered nurse for a Colorado Springs hospital who lied to patients and federal investigators about taking pain medications from patients’ delivery pumps for a “study” was sentenced last week to 12 months in federal prison. Alicia Nickel-Tangeman, 44, will also serve one year of supervised release at the end of her incarceration. U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello issued the sentence Nov. 30. Nickel-Tangeman, formerly of Woodland Park, had pleaded guilty in August to four counts of obtaining controlled substances using fraud and deception while she was on the job. She faced up to four years imprisonment...
COLORADO STATE
Shore News Network

Ms-13 Gang Member Sentenced to 51 Years in Federal Prison for His Role in the Commission of a Murder and a Series of Armed Robberies

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Luis Antonio Cruz-Hernandez, a/k/a “Paniquiado “, age 27, of Silver Spring, Maryland to 51 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire, interference with interstate commerce by robbery, and the use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Judge Grimm has also ordered Cruz-Hernandez to pay over $250,000 in restitution.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Denver

Pueblo Rancher Richard Sears Sentenced To Prison, Repayment Of Nearly $5 Million

DENVER (CBS4 ) – A Pueblo-based rancher who defrauded more than 100 investors of nearly $5 million will be required to pay back those losses in addition to spending almost two and a half years behind bars. Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Blackburn sentenced Richard K. Sears to 41 months in federal prison, three years supervised probation upon his release, and restitution for the 111 investors in the amount of $4,969,384.35. Sears, 73, began collecting funds in 2008, according to court documents, with the goal of developing a new breed of cattle called Rocky Mountain Romangus. Proclaimed the result of cross-breeding...
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy