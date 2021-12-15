ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Voice' crowns Season 21 winners

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Voice" doesn't have just one new champ; it has three. Sibling trio Girl Named Tom, of Team Kelly Clarkson, won NBC's "The Voice" on Tuesday night, besting steep competition and becoming the first group to win...

www.wicz.com

TVLine

The Voice: Well, Duh — Obviously, Season 21's Winner Is Going to Be…

Season 21 of The Voice has been a roller-coaster ride for viewers. Excellent singers like Team John Legend’s Samuel Harness have been eliminated. Dubious ones like Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen have gotten further than arguably they should’ve. And somehow Team Legend’s superlative Jershika Maple was forced to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save during Tuesday’s Semi-Finals Results Show. At least she did, in fact, win the Instant Save. Could the powerhouse win the whole shebang, though? Deserving as she is, it’s doubtful. Just ask Rose Short (Season 17), Kennedy Holmes (Season 15), Kyla Jade (Season 14)… Need I go...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Winners Girl Named Tom Pen Emotional Letter To Fans After Season 21 Finale

After their big win, Girl Named Tom thank their fans for their support in a sweet letter. The trio just made “The Voice” history. The results are in, and Girl Named Tom is your Season 21 winner of “The Voice.” I myself am really excited about this news, especially after watching each of their performances this season. They are the very first trio (and siblings, for that matter) to win the singing competition. This also gives Kelly Clarkson her fourth win as their coach.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: The Voice crowns season 21's champ in jam-packed finale

It's time for The Voice to crown another winner! The long-running singing competition's twenty-first season will end with a jam-packed episode of musical performances. With new superstar coach Ariana Grande's singers out of the running, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend are still in it. Will Team Blake's Paris Winningham or Wendy Moten be named the champ? Do you think Girl Named Tom or Hailey Mia from Team Kelly will take the top prize? Or will Team Legend's Jershika Maple take home the title? We're about to find out. Along with a winner being declared, get ready for performances from Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Walker Hayes, Tori Kelly, and Keke Palmer! —Alamin Yohannes.
TV SHOWS
Albany Herald

‘Jeopardy!’ Crowns First-Ever Professors Tournament Winner

The Jeopardy! Professors Tournament has crowned its inaugural winner! Sam Buttrey, an Associate Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, took home the grand prize of $100,000 and the title of the debut tournament’s champion. Placing second in the competition, which aired Friday, December...
MONTEREY, CA
EW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: Survivor crowns a winner after a season of wild twists and turns

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Netflix is here to sell you more dreams — or at the very least, more highly bingeable reality television. Real estate reality series Selling Tampa is set to take viewers inside the glamorous world of luxury waterfront property on Florida's Suncoast. Produced by Adam DiVello (the mastermind behind Laguna Beach and The Hills), Selling Tampa is a spin-off of the popular docusoap Selling Sunset, which focuses on Hollywood Hills brokerage the Oppenheim Group and all the drama between the brokers that comes along with it. The Floridian version of the show features Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, who has big plans to grow her brokerage in the booming Tampa real estate market. With fierce brokers and homes just as fabulous, we imagine the Tampa-based series will be bringing in big name viewers in no time. Get ready for glamor — and gators. —Ruth Kinane.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Season 18 Finale & ‘ATFR’ Not Airing As Scheduled?!

Bachelorette Season 18 finale and After the Final Rose not airing as scheduled?! Keep reading for all the details on the possible schedule shake-up. Michelle Young’s journey to love on Season 18 of The Bachelorette is close to the end. During the season finale, she will hand out her final rose to either Brandon Jones or Nayte Olukoya. She’s hopeful that the final man standing will drop to his knees to propose.
TV SHOWS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'How I Met Your Father' trailer has dropped

The first trailer for "How I Met Your Father" is here. The "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff series for Hulu tells the story of how Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, meets her son's father. Cattrall appears in the trailer, saying, "This is the story of how I met your...
TV SERIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'SNL' airs with limited cast and crew due to rising Covid-19 cases

The show went on for "Saturday Night Live" Saturday, but without its usual studio audience and its musical guest. The NBC variety show said late Saturday afternoon it would not have a live audience in the studio because of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases. "Due to the recent spike...
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Spike your holiday movies with extra fun with our bingo game

There's no shortage of pure holiday movie cheese to unwrap this year. Netflix has a Scotland-based love story with "A Castle for Christmas" and the third (!!) installment of its "Princess Switch" franchise. BET+ has drama-filled family fun with "A Jenkins Family Christmas." HBO Max, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, has been streaming the nostalgic "8-Bit Christmas" since late November. Lifetime is joining the long-overdue queer Christmas trend with its first holiday-themed lesbian romance "Under the Christmas Tree."
MOVIES

