Kim So Jin Transforms Into A Legendary Detective In New Crime Drama With Kim Nam Gil

I’m glad this drama is starting after the new year in 2022 because it definitely seems too dark and serious for a Christmas holiday start. With that said, SBS is likely looking forward to the arrival of police procedural Through the Darkness (Those Who Read Hearts of Evil) on the next Fri-Sat slot to see if it can revive the flagging ratings of currently airing Now, We are Breaking Up. This will be the first of the one-two punch of male lead Kim Nam Gil in 2022 as he’s also going to drop fantasy horror drama Island on tvN in the coming summer, but first this drama where he plays a top criminal profiler adept at reading the minds of serial killers. Haha, I would have loved to see a cross-over to Mouse. This drama is adapted from a novel by a real life criminal profiler and Kim Nam Gil is going for the serious on the outside but don’t forget the hair conditioner look for this role because he’s definitely go the wavy locks going not sure why. I’m definitely curious about this drama and just ask that the police not be criminal stupid and leave it to the genius profiler to solve all the cases.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO