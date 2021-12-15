ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim So Jin Transforms Into A Legendary Detective In New Crime Drama With Kim Nam Gil

By L. Kim
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSBS’s upcoming drama “Those Who Read Hearts of Evil” (literal title) shared its first glimpse of Kim So Jin!. “Those Who Read Hearts of Evil” is based on a book of the same name that was co-penned by Kwon Il Yong and Go Na Moo. It will tell the story of...

