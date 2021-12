Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve is about to get serious. It's expected to announce a faster phase-out of its bond purchases later, paving the way for an earlier start to a new rate hike cycle next year. The Bank of England is also expected to move this week after inflation in the UK surged in November. China's economy sputters as more anecdotal news points to wider trouble in its property sector. And oil prices fall below $70 on fears that Omicron-variant Covid-19 will lead to more demand-sapping lockdowns. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 15th December.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO