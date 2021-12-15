ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed dials back stimulus

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqG6s_0dNCTryB00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - This Nov. 23, 2020 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, as traders wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy statement of the year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)

Stocks rose on Wall Street shortly after the Federal Reserve announced it expects to raise interest rates three times next year as it seeks to tackle rising inflation.

The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them altogether in March. The bond purchases were intended to hold down long-term rates to aid the economy but are no longer needed with unemployment falling and inflation at a near-40-year high. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year.

The major stock indexes rose after having been down before the Fed's statement. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index closed lower the first two days of the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 48 points, or 0.1%, to 35,581. The Nasdaq composite was wavering between small gains and losses.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.46% from 1.44% late Tuesday.

“This was a well-telegraphed acceleration of the taper,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “The Fed has the option, but not obligation to hike three times in 2022. The growth and inflation outlook will likely improve where they can just take it slow."

The Fed's latest policy update, issued at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed its policymaking committee's last meeting of the year.

The central bank had been widely expected to announce a faster pullback of its stimulus measures as inflationary pressures build. Still, concerns over the impact from the Fed’s actions, along with the latest coronavirus variant, have made for choppy trading as the market approaches the close of 2021.

About 58% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose, with technology and health care companies accounting for much of the gains. Apple rose 1.4%. Eli Lilly jumped 8.7% after giving investors an encouraging update on its financial forecasts and drug development.

Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending fell. The slip follows the latest retail sales report from the Commerce Department. Sales rose a modest 0.3% in November, but fell short of economists' forecasts amid concerns that rising costs could crimp consumer spending.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Stocks fall and oil sinks as storm clouds gather over global economy

London (CNN Business) — Investors hoping for an easy Christmas week could be sorely disappointed as stocks and oil prices slid in the face of growing threats to the global economy. In the US the Dow fell more than 430 points, or 1.2%, on Monday. The S&P 500 was...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#Treasury
ETF Focus

5 ETFs To Consider Today If You Think The Bear Market Is Imminent

The S&P 500 (SPY) is about 4% off of its highs as I write this. The Dow (DIA) is down about 5%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is off about 6% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is in correction territory, down 11% from its highs. Those numbers alone aren't reason for panic, but when stocks have rarely been more than 5% off their highs for well over a year, investors tend to get more spooked than usual.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after a worldwide slump for financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy. Tokyo gained nearly 2% and other benchmarks in Asia also were higher.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Sell-Off? Correction? 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Already 50% Off Their Highs

With a discounted stock price, the Chewy's value proposition deserves a closer look. Palantir's state-of-the-art AI benefits government and enterprise businesses alike. Lemonade's big splash into auto insurance could be the catalyst this stock needs. Even though the S&P 500 is trading close to its all-time high, tech investors have...
STOCKS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
65K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy