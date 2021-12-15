ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTICE Bell Township Supervisors will hold their reorganization meeting on

Clearfield Progress
 6 days ago

Bell Township Supervisors will hold their reorganization meeting on January...

www.theprogressnews.com

Lima News

Jackson Township Trustees reschedule meetings

LAFAYETTE — The Jackson Township Trustees have rescheduled their next two meetings. The one slated for Tuesday, Dec. 21, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27; a meeting initially set for Tuesday, Jan. 4 is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. In addition, the trustees...
LAFAYETTE, OH
Clearfield Progress

Public Meeting Notice Meetings for 2022 Notice is hereby given

Notice is hereby given that the regular monthly meetings of the Board of Directors of the ORD Sewer Authority for the year 2022 have been established as follows:. The meetings will be held at 7:00 pm at the Board Room of the ORD Sewer Authority at 235 Skips Lane, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
kingslandgeorgia.com

CITY COUNCIL MEETING NOTICE

The December 27, 2021, City Council Meeting has been Cancelled. The next City Council meeting will resume on January 10, 2022. Sorry for any inconvenience.
KINGSLAND, GA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution to transfer funds from the general fund to conservation reserve and the Raccoon River Valley Trail, as well as transferring funds from Local Option Sales and Services Tax to the Raccoon River Valley Trail.They will also consider increasing the amount of hours for the assistant county attorney and the first reading of an ordinance to establish county election precincts. Finally, the Board will hear several more 2023 fiscal year funding requests from ACCESS Assault Care Center, New Opportunities, Region XII Council of Governments, Indigent caretaker, Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community and the Greene County Libraries Association.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors Meet in Closed and Work Session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a special closed session and in a study session Tuesday. The board first met in closed session to discuss legal strategy and the purchase or sale of real estate. After the closed session, the board held a work session discussing additional staff for the Warren County Auditor’s Office, received an update on the Warren County Justice Center Project, and reviewed county easements and the upcoming organizational meeting on January 3rd.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
jamescitycountyva.gov

What happened at the December 14 Board of Supervisors Meeting?

Here’s a quick summary of actions taken by the Board of Supervisors during the December 14 Regular Meeting. The votes below represent Ayes, and Nays. 2. Budget Appropriation of Funds Received for the Disposition of James City County Property for the Widening of Croaker Road - $60,540. 3. Contract...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sherry Tamski becomes 2nd woman supervisor to serve in Kiski Township

Next month, Sherry Tamski will begin a six-year term as a Kiski Township supervisor, the second woman to be elected to the post in the township’s nearly 190-year history. Township Secretary Patrick Bono confirmed Tamski’s second supervisor status with available records at the township. Being the second female...
News Break
Pope County Tribune

GILCHRIST TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF FILING FOR CANDIDACY

Notice to Gilchrist Township Residents: Filing for the office of one Supervisor for a term of three years will be open at the Clerk’s home from December 28, 2021 until 5:00 PM on January 11, 2022. Please call the Clerk at 651-895-5227 to make an appointment. Clerk will meet within Gilchrist Township prior to January 11, 2022. $2.00 filing fee.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Pope County Tribune

ROLLING FORKS TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF FILING

Notice is hereby given that the filing for offices in Rolling Forks Township, Pope County, Minnesota, will open at the Clerk’s residence on. January 1, 2022 and close January 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Positions open on the Township Board are one Supervisor position for a three (3) year...
POPE COUNTY, MN
NBC12

Chesterfield County to host in-person Board of Supervisors meeting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors will be hosting an in-person meeting on Dec. 15. The meeting will occur in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road, seating will be limited and attendees who wish to speak may be required to wait in the hallway until it’s time for them to speak.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township to hold Special Board of Directors Meeting

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will hold a Board of Directors Special Meeting on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The Board of Directors Special Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Residents are always encouraged to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Lancaster Online

Fulton Township supervisors propose donating $5,000 in fuel to Wakefield Ambulance

When: Fulton Township Supervisors meeting, Dec. 2. What happened: The board voted to assist Wakefield Ambulance Company with fuel costs, but in a different way than the ambulance company requested. Background: The township allows Robert Fulton Fire Company to fuel their vehicles at the township building tanks. The ambulance company...
Garden City News

Town supervisor to speak at CPOA meeting December 14

Don Clavin, who was recently re-elected Town of Hempstead Supervisor, will speak at the CPOA’s December 14 meeting at 8:00 at the Senior Center. The CPOA is pleased to provide residents this opportunity and encourages all residents to attend. Previously, Mr. Clavin served as Receiver of Taxes. The CPOA...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YourErie

Greene Township Supervisors issue statement regarding township employee bonuses

Greene Township Supervisors issued a statement regarding the concerns from residents after giving township employees $10,000 bonuses. These bonuses were given out of the township’s American Rescue Plan money during a November board meeting equaling 20% of the total given to the township. The statement to residents ended in part: “As township supervisors we always […]
kinggeorgecountyva.gov

Board of Supervisors- SPECIAL MEETING

The King George County Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:00 pm to discuss the Public Radio System Capital Project for the Sheriff’s Office. The meeting will be held in the Revercomb Board Room, 10459 Courthouse Drive, King George, VA 22485.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
New Castle Record

Board of Supervisors November meeting brings optimism

Many topics were discussed, and decisions were reached at the November Board of Supervisors meeting. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) monthly briefing from Ray Varney included the Meadow Creek bridge project, explaining the bid came in “a couple hundred thousand dollars” under their estimate. The project will move forward, taking approximately nine months to complete, starting in February.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
townofcortemadera.org

Notice of Reorganization of the Corte Madera Town Council

Notice of Reorganization of the Corte Madera Town Council. At its December 7, 2021 regular meeting, the Corte Madera Town Council appointed a new Mayor and Vice Mayor and reorganized as follows:. Mayor Fred Casissa. Vice Mayor Charles Lee. Councilmember Eli Beckman. Councilmember Leila Mongan. Councilmember Bob Ravasio. /s/Rebecca Vaughn.
CORTE MADERA, CA
Mount Vernon News

Monroe Township Trustees Regular Township Meetings

Monroe Township Trustees will hold Regular Township Meetings on the first Monday of each month in 2022 except for January, July and September which will be the second Monday. Meetings will be held at 7:00 P.M. Emergency meetings will be posted 24 hours in advance. The meetings will take place at the Monroe Township House located at 13980 Wooster Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio.
kprl.com

Supervisors Meeting 12.07.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisors meet today. On their consent agenda, the redistricting map which the board approved last week. Although final approval does not come before the board until December 14th, supervisor Bruce Gibson may again attempt to derail the map approved by the board. As a result, some...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

