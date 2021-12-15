NOTICE Bell Township Supervisors will hold their reorganization meeting on

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution to transfer funds from the general fund to conservation reserve and the Raccoon River Valley Trail, as well as transferring funds from Local Option Sales and Services Tax to the Raccoon River Valley Trail.They will also consider increasing the amount of hours for the assistant county attorney and the first reading of an ordinance to establish county election precincts. Finally, the Board will hear several more 2023 fiscal year funding requests from ACCESS Assault Care Center, New Opportunities, Region XII Council of Governments, Indigent caretaker, Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community and the Greene County Libraries Association.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO