California will allow some exceptions to indoor mask rules
A day before California begins requiring masks to be worn in most indoor...www.ktvu.com
A day before California begins requiring masks to be worn in most indoor...www.ktvu.com
What happen to lower the 2 week curve, get vaxxed and no more mask wearing? What happen to we would never ask for vaccine passports? What happen to we would never force people to get vaxxed? What happen to the Healthcare "heros", they're getting fired. Democrats had made this political. Biden just said it's the patriotic to get vaxxed. WTF? Democrats will never let go of its dictorian rule. Just look at Newsom, it's been almost 2 years and he won't give up his "State of Emergency Declaration".
How about this idea. You let the people decide. Those that wish to wear it may continue. Those that don't won't .This way it's all fair. No need to MAKE someone DO anything. We will also know who the easy marks are too...
I thought Newsome said even the vaccinated people are getting the virus so what’s up with a pick and choose where and who to keep the mask mandate!!!
Comments / 31