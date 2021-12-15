ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California will allow some exceptions to indoor mask rules

KTVU FOX 2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day before California begins requiring masks to be worn in most indoor...

Comments / 31

Corvette
5d ago

What happen to lower the 2 week curve, get vaxxed and no more mask wearing? What happen to we would never ask for vaccine passports? What happen to we would never force people to get vaxxed? What happen to the Healthcare "heros", they're getting fired. Democrats had made this political. Biden just said it's the patriotic to get vaxxed. WTF? Democrats will never let go of its dictorian rule. Just look at Newsom, it's been almost 2 years and he won't give up his "State of Emergency Declaration".

Reply(8)
17
GOD'S GURL
5d ago

How about this idea. You let the people decide. Those that wish to wear it may continue. Those that don't won't .This way it's all fair. No need to MAKE someone DO anything. We will also know who the easy marks are too...

Reply(1)
15
Cris
5d ago

I thought Newsome said even the vaccinated people are getting the virus so what’s up with a pick and choose where and who to keep the mask mandate!!!

Reply(1)
6
 

