California will allow some exceptions to indoor mask rules

Los Angeles County has a diversified and dynamic food culture, and there is always something new to eat every day. Many restaurants in the region belong to the immigrant communities who moved here from other parts of the world and they cook food to please their populaces. This has resulted in genre-bending formats and cuisines that have given rise to some of the country's top omakase restaurants, fine-dining establishments, and much more. All of this came to a standstill two years ago when Covid-19 hit the world, and the restaurant industry was one of the most affected, if not the most affected, for obvious reasons.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO