Hear what Fox News hosts have to say about their texts to Mark Meadows

CNN’s Jim Acosta lambasted Fox News hosts on Saturday over text messages they sent former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 asking former President Donald Trump to address his supporters at the Capitol. Acosta’s point of contention was not the content of the messages, but...
Jonah Goldberg, one of two conservative commentators who resigned from Fox News last month in protest of prime-time personality Tucker Carlson’s “dangerous” rhetoric, published a scathing critique of his former employer on Thursday. In an essay for The Dispatch, Goldberg said he’d shown “a good deal of...
The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol ramped up its pressure on a key member of former President Donald Trump's inner circle this week – all while revealing more about the chaos that unfolded that day. The House approved a resolution Tuesday asking that...
Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego has called Republican Representative Jim Jordan a "traitor to the Constitution." This comes after Jordan's office confirmed he sent a text to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about rejecting Electoral College votes on January 6. Gallego, who represents Arizona's 7th congressional district, told...
The year is 1893 and Clark Stanley, the self-styled “Rattlesnake King,” is preparing for his big moment at the World’s Exposition in Chicago. Fairgoers have already been wowed by Otis Brothers’ elevator exhibit, George Washington Gale Ferris’ giant wheel, and Thomas Edison’s kinetoscope. But...
(CNN) — Donald Trump Jr., Fox News personalities and lawmakers unsuccessfully implored then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 to get President Donald Trump to stop the violence unfurling at the US Capitol, according to text messages relayed by the House committee investigating the attack. The...
New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham lashed out at the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday night for releasing text messages they sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The messages — provided to the committee by Meadows and read...
Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), the chair of the House rules committee, slammed Fox News hosts for publicly downplaying the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after privately pressuring former President Donald Trump to stop his rioting supporters. “I think it’s notable that as of the start of the...
Comments / 0