ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Web3 Gaming 101 with Amy Wu

cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

What is Crypto Gaming? Why is it important? What about Gaming NFTs?...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

How Kevin Rose Invests in Web3

In this episode of the Bankless podcast, hosts Ryan Adams and David Hoffman speak with investor and entrepreneur Kevin Rose, who shares his insights into the role of community, investing in culture and artists, the digital world of today and how it is going to change in the coming years.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

10 Predictions About Crypto in 2022 with Ryan Selkis

In this episode of the Bankless podcast, Ryan Adams and David Hoffman talk to Ryan Selkis, founder and CEO of Messari data analytics platform. He shares Messari's top 10 crypto predictions for 2022. The episode was live-streamed on December 14, 2021.
MARKETS
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Adams
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Gaming#Crypto Gaming#Bankless
HollywoodLife

Drakeo The Ruler: 5 Things About The Rapper Dead At 28

Drakeo The Ruler, a rapper famous on the California hip hop scene, died at the age of 28 after being stabbed in a fight near a concert in Los Angeles. Drakeo The Ruler has tragically died at the age of 28 after being stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on December 18. The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, had reportedly performed at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” concert, where Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were also scheduled to appear. After paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:40pm, according to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Kanye West and Drake's 'Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert' Reportedly Has a Budget of $10 Million USD

The total cost of Kanye West‘s upcoming Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake is reported to be approximately $10 million USD, according to The Source. The budget includes the cost of set construction, production, space rentals, security, event staff and several other factors. According to the reports, Ye and Drake have been rehearsing for the event at an undisclosed location but will have a dress rehearsal prior to the performance.
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

‘And Just Like That …’ Star Chris Noth’s Net Worth Is Staggering

Considering that he is best known for playing Mr. Big on Sex and the City, it may come as no surprise that Chris Noth has a very impressive net worth of $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The Wisconsin-born actor reprised his iconic role in the reboot, And Just Like That…, bringing back original characters Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate relationships and life’s challenges throughout HBO Max’s 10-episode revival. Keep reading to get details on how Chris Noth has earned the staggering amount of money he’s made so far.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Elle

Inside Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers 'Non-Traditional' Relationship

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned 38-years-old on December 2, and his fiancée Shailene Woodley didn't acknowledge the event on social media or appear by his side during celebrations. Apparently, this means nothing about their relationship, a source told People, explaining what they have is “non-traditional.”. "They...
NFL
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Solana Ventures, Forte, and Griffin Gaming Launch $150 Million Web3 Fund – Editorials 24

Solana Ventures, the investment arm of Solana Labs, has announced a new investment fund to bring more Web3 products to its network. In partnership with Forte, a company that provides tools for blockchain integration on games, and Griffin Gaming, a VC company invested in the global gaming market, Solana Ventures will open a $150 million fund.
ECONOMY
skiddle.com

Amy - A Tribute

I don't know I did not attend as I was concerned about the spread of the new variant. I requested a refund but non forthcoming. Very good band. The singer was good but was a little to high pitched compared to Amy singing. No criticism here like I say she was good its just not Amy.
MUSIC
finance-commerce.com

What are tokenomics and web3?

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. At the start of 2020, a Bitcoin was worth just over $7,000. Today, it’s trading at about $50,000, and the value of all cryptocurrencies, of which Bitcoin is one among many, is some $2.3 trillion. This rise has led many to envision a radically different future for finance and to question long-held beliefs about value.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy