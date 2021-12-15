ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Patient Blood Management Market: Whole Blood & Red Blood Cells Segment to Dominate Global Market

 6 days ago

Patient blood management (PBM) is a standard of care in the healthcare system, which offers to maximize the use of a patient’s own blood and avoid unnecessary blood transfusions during surgery. Patient blood management can also reduce the need for allogeneic blood transfusions and reduce health-care costs, while ensuring that blood...

