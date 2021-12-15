Patient Blood Management Market: Whole Blood & Red Blood Cells Segment to Dominate Global Market

Cancer has been a growing concern affecting more than eight million people across the globe. Statistics published by the World Health Organization stated that more than 60% of cancer cases occur in Africa, Asia, and South and Central America. The organization also projected that the number of cancer cases could reach 22 million by 2032. Lung, liver, stomach, colorectal, and breast are among the leading cause of cancer deaths. The high mortality rate and wide prevalence of cancer have driven scientists to engage in the discovery of better treatment options of the disease. Alkylating agents were among the earliest classes of drugs available for treating cancer. These are the first nonhormonal drugs successfully used in the cancer treatment. Traditionally, alkylating agents are grouped into SN1 and SN2 types. The SN1 agents directly react with biological molecules. The SN2 type agents are those that form an intermediate, which then react with the biological molecules. Alkylating agents act by damaging the DNA strands and prevent cancer cells from replicating. These agents show activity against the cancer cell during each phase of its life cycle, thus making alkylating agents desirable for treating a wide range of cancers. As alkylating agents act by altering the DNA strands, prolonged use of about 5 years to 10 years of these agents can lead to bone marrow damage, and, in rare instances, it might lead to acute leukemia. Temodar (temozolomide) by Merck, Treanda (bendamustine) by Teva Pharma, and Eloxatin (Oxaliplatin) by Sanofi are the major drugs in this class. Temodar and Eloxatin lost their exclusivity in 2013 and 2012, respectively.

