Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS) Treatment Devices Market: Spinal Cord Stimulators Segment to Dominate Global Market

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS) is a medical condition characterized by persistent pain or new pain after spinal surgery for back or leg pain. FBSS can be described as persistent or recurring pain after spinal surgery. A patient who has undergone spinal surgery could experience pain immediately after surgery or it...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Malabsorption Syndrome Treatment Market: Crohn’s Disease Segment to Expand at a Rapid Rate

Malabsorption Syndrome Treatment Market: Introduction. Malabsorption syndrome is a disorder that occurs when a person is incapable to absorb certain nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals from the diet. A few common disorders associated with malabsorption syndrome are celiac disease and lactose intolerance. Patients with the history of stomach and bowel surgery can also suffer from malabsorption syndrome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Marfan Syndrome Treatment Market: North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market

Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects body’s connective tissues. Connective tissues are made up of proteins, especially fibrilin-1, which are responsible for holding the whole body, i.e. organs, tissues, and cells together. Marfan syndrome is caused by the mutation in FBN1 gene which makes protein fibrilin-1. A defect in the fibrilin protein can cause overgrowth in the bones. Moreover, Marfan syndrome primarily affects the cardiovascular system, skeletal system, skin, and the eyes of humans. The condition is mostly inherited; however, 25% of the time it is a new (de novo) mutation. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, globally one in every 10,000 to 20,000 individuals develop Marfan syndrome. People with Marfan syndrome are very tall, with long, thin arms and legs, with spider like fingers, referred as arachnodactyly. Other symptoms include myopia, ectopia lentis, glaucoma, retinal detachment, and early cataract formation. Additionally, bone overgrowth, loose joints, curvature of the spine (scoliosis), mitral valve prolapse, aortic dissection, and tricuspid valve prolapse are also observed in affected individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Hirschsprung’s Disease Treatment Market: The Surgery Segment Dominated the Global Market in Terms of Revenue

Hirschsprung’s Disease Treatment Market: Introduction. Hirschsprung’s disease, also called congenital aganglionic megacolon, is a disease commonly recognized in newborns and infants. However, symptoms of Hirschsprung’s disease may be missed until adolescent period or even late adulthood. Hirschsprung’s disease is caused by failed migration of colonic ganglion cells during gestation.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Alpha Emitters Market: Ovarian Cancer Segment to Dominate Market

Alpha emitters plays important role in the cancer treatment. Properties of alpha emitters have led to exert profound differences between this field and other fields of nuclear medicine. Due to their short range and high LET (deposit energy in unit length of their pathway), alpha particles have remarkably been considered into medical research.
CANCER
biospace.com

Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Rise in number of patient living with diabetes to drive the market

Global Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Snapshot. The global disposable negative pressure wound therapy devices market is projected to show remarkable growth avenues during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. This growth is attributed to increased number of patient living with diabetes along with growing initiatives by government bodies of many countries to make people aware about the advanced wound care treatment options available today.
MARKETS
biospace.com

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides Market: Spinal muscular atrophy segment to account for major share of global market

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides: Introduction. Antisense oligonucleotides are single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotides that can alter the RNA and modify protein expression. These oligonucleotides were discovered to influence RNA processing. Subsequent chemical modifications of antisense oligonucleotides were used to address issues such as off-target toxic effects and insufficient biological activity. These modifications led...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Shoe Covers Market: Polypropylene (PP) Segment to dominate Global Market

Medical shoe covers are used by healthcare workers to protect themselves against contamination during various medical procedures. The shoe cover generally includes a durable material that covers the top, sides, and partial sole of the shoe. A toe hold is utilized to hold the cover in place at the toe of the shoes. Additionally, an adaptable retention method is utilized near the rear instep or heel of the shoe to prevent slipping of the cover and to hold the cover onto the shoe during movement or normal activity by the wearer.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bone Hammers Market: Rise in Incidence of Ailments Associated with Bones to drive the market

A hammer is an instrument used by physicians to test deep tendon reflexes. Bone hammer is an important tool used in medical science. It is used during neurological examination in order to detect abnormalities in the nervous system. The doctors tap the tendon that connects the muscle to the bone, which causes the muscle to stretch slightly. This sends a nerve impulse to the spinal cord where it triggers a motor impulse that returns via a parallel nerve and causes the muscle to twitch. A faulty reflex is not a conclusion that you have one of the problems. However, a bad reflex indicates the doctor to investigate further.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Sepsis Detection Device Market: High incidence of hospital-acquired infections to drive the market

Sepsis is the destructive inflammatory response of the body to bloodstream infections which leads to organ damage & death. Sepsis is serious condition requiring early diagnosis and treatment to increase the patient’s chances of survival. Sepsis is categorized into 3 types such as sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock based on the severity of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) symptoms shown by the body. According to NCBI, the number of patients suffering from the ailment is steadily increasing, resulting in the need for rapid and advanced diagnostic testing. As per the Sepsis Alliance, in U.S., every year, nearly 258,000 people succumb to sepsis. Globally, there are around 18 million cases of sepsis diagnosed each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 180,000 sepsis-related deaths occurred in U.S., in 2014. Sepsis has a high prevalence rate among geriatric and neonatal population owing to their weak immunity. Neonatal sepsis has the highest death rate. Alarming prevalence and mortality rate is expected to boost the growth of the global sepsis detection device market during forecast period. It is difficult to diagnose sepsis from other similar non-infectious conditions in critically ill patients with similar symptoms. Therefore, the demand for rapid and accurate sepsis detection devices is expected to increase during forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gestational Diabetes Treatment Market: Rise in prevalence of gestational diabetes to drive the market

Gestational diabetes can be defined as a type of diabetes that affects pregnant women. It is usually a temporary condition which develops during pregnancy and subsides after the birth of the baby. However, there are possibilities that diabetes may return in the later stages of life as type II diabetes mellitus. It is the inability of insulin to absorb the sugars consumed as part of the meal. It may be caused due to insulin resistance in a woman’s body because of increasing levels of placental hormones being produced to sustain the development of the fetus. This condition starts when the female body is not able to make and use required amounts of insulin needed in pregnancy, resulting in a build-up of sugar in the bloodstream causing hyperglycemia. According to a case study published by the World Diabetes Foundation, gestational diabetes is an undertreated condition and affects nearly 18 million women each year. It is known to impact over 14% of the pregnancies globally and over 18 million live births every year. Risk factors associated with the condition include overweight babies, risk of developing diabetes mellitus in the later stages of life, birth trauma, respiratory distress, pre-eclampsia, hypocalcemia, and glucose-mediated macrosomia.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
biospace.com

Phosphate Binding Agents Market: Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes lead to common complications such as nephrology and urology disorders. Unhealthy food habits and drugs are known to cause nephrological and urological diseases. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), approximately 26 million people have chronic kidney diseases in the U.S. The statistics show that about 87,000 patients die due to kidney failure every year. Commonly used drug classes for treating nephrological and urological disorders include diuretics, anti-hypertensive drugs, phosphate binders, and anti-cholinergic and 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors. Phosphate binders are drugs which are used to lower the absorption of phosphate in patients suffering from chronic renal failure due to their inability to remove phosphorus naturally. Excess deposition of phosphorus in the body, especially in a kidney failure patient, results in the depletion of calcium from bones and ultimately leads to diseases such as hyperphosphatemia and renal osteodystrophy or renal bone. Phosphate binders work by binding phosphate in the gastrointestinal tract, ultimately making it unavailable to the body for absorption. In June 2014, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. received patent for Zerenex, a ferric citrate based phosphate binder, which will expire in 2024. The company has filed new drug application (NDA) for Zerenex and is currently under review by the U.S. FDA. Sanofi lost patent for Renvela (sevelamer) in 2014; the drug generated a total revenue of US$ 750 Mn in 2013. Other key drugs in the market include Alucap (aluminum hydroxide) by Meda Pharma, Calcichew (calcium carbonate), Renagel (sevelamer) by Genzyme Corporation, and Fosrenol (lanthanum carbonate) by Shire US, Inc.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Alkylating Agents Market: Rising prevalence of different cancer types to drive the market

Cancer has been a growing concern affecting more than eight million people across the globe. Statistics published by the World Health Organization stated that more than 60% of cancer cases occur in Africa, Asia, and South and Central America. The organization also projected that the number of cancer cases could reach 22 million by 2032. Lung, liver, stomach, colorectal, and breast are among the leading cause of cancer deaths. The high mortality rate and wide prevalence of cancer have driven scientists to engage in the discovery of better treatment options of the disease. Alkylating agents were among the earliest classes of drugs available for treating cancer. These are the first nonhormonal drugs successfully used in the cancer treatment. Traditionally, alkylating agents are grouped into SN1 and SN2 types. The SN1 agents directly react with biological molecules. The SN2 type agents are those that form an intermediate, which then react with the biological molecules. Alkylating agents act by damaging the DNA strands and prevent cancer cells from replicating. These agents show activity against the cancer cell during each phase of its life cycle, thus making alkylating agents desirable for treating a wide range of cancers. As alkylating agents act by altering the DNA strands, prolonged use of about 5 years to 10 years of these agents can lead to bone marrow damage, and, in rare instances, it might lead to acute leukemia. Temodar (temozolomide) by Merck, Treanda (bendamustine) by Teva Pharma, and Eloxatin (Oxaliplatin) by Sanofi are the major drugs in this class. Temodar and Eloxatin lost their exclusivity in 2013 and 2012, respectively.
CANCER
biospace.com

Squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Rise in female lung cancer is expected to drive the market

Lung cancer can be broadly classified into two categories such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Non-small cell lung cancer can be further classified into adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. Squamous non-small cancer develops from the cells lining the airways and is found near the center of the lungs in one of the main airways. Non-small cell lung cancer globally accounts for 85% to 90% of lung cancer, in which adenocarcinoma and squamous cell cancers are responsible for approximately 40% and 30%, respectively. Prominent symptoms of squamous non-small cell lung cancer include excessive coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, chest pain, and occurrence of blood in sputum. Many physicians misunderstood this disease with collapsed lungs or pneumonia. The disease usually takes longer time to develop from confined tumors to invasive cancer. Primary diagnostic technique comprises sputum test, bronchoscopy, MRI scan, needle biopsy, and CT scan among others. In Australia, squamous non-small cell lung cancer is a common type of lung cancer accounting for 29% of total cases of lung cancer.
CANCER
biospace.com

Patient Blood Management Market: Whole Blood & Red Blood Cells Segment to Dominate Global Market

Patient blood management (PBM) is a standard of care in the healthcare system, which offers to maximize the use of a patient’s own blood and avoid unnecessary blood transfusions during surgery. Patient blood management can also reduce the need for allogeneic blood transfusions and reduce health-care costs, while ensuring that blood components are available for patients who need them. It represents an international initiative in best practices for transfusion medicine that is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).
CANCER
biospace.com

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Growing Prevalence of Skin and Soft Tissue Infections to Drive the Market

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Outlook. Topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals have gained widespread popularity in treating skin infections. Topical antibiotic is currently used for acne due to its effectiveness and safety. Acne is multifactorial inflammatory skin disease. The condition affects 70%--90% of individuals, mainly adolescence. Growing prevalence of skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) is key to evolution of demand in the topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Colorectal Colon Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growing awareness about the disease to drive the market

Colorectal cancer, commonly known as colon cancer, rectal cancer, or bowel cancer, is the development of cancerous cells in the colon or rectum, which are the parts of large intestine. These cells are usually malignant in function and have the ability to spread to other organs of the body. The commonly observed symptoms of colorectal cancer are blood in stools, change in the bowel movement, weight loss, and tiredness. Colorectal cancer originates from the epithelial cells, which form the inner lining of colon or rectal of the gastrointestinal tract. Development of cancer occurs due to mutation of APC gene. Sampling of the colon suspicious area during colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy is used for diagnosis of colorectal cancer. Factors causing colorectal cancer are changing lifestyle, diet rich in red meat and fat, alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, less intake of water, and lack of physical activity. Genetic predisposition is a lesser known cause for colorectal cancer. Management of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage at which it is detected. If detected in early stage, surgery proves curative and if in late stage, chemotherapy is also necessary along with surgery. Treatment of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage of the cancer. In stage 0, the cancer cells are limited to lining of the colon. Stage I cancer cells grow up to colon wall. Stage II cancer grows through the wall of the colon and spreads into the tissues. Stage III cancer cells spread to nearby lymph nodes and at stage IV cancer spreads to the nearby tissues and organs.
CANCER
biospace.com

Blood Culture Test Market Report | Innovative Products can Enhance the adoption of Blood Culture Tests

Blood culture tests are conducted when a healthcare provider suspects that a patient might suffer from blood infection. Blood infection poses a high risk for serious complications including a condition called sepsis, whereby the pathogens which cause infection in our bloodstream interfere with our body’s defenses and arrest the proper functioning of our immune systems. These pathogens create toxins that harm our organs as well. As a result, blood culture tests are leveraged to determine which bacteria or other organism has been leading to blood infection and how to combat it efficiently.
HEALTH

