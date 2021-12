Three Alabama residents were arrested on Drug Trafficking charges in Floyd County, Georgia over the weekend. According to jail records during that traffic stop on the Alabama Highway at Highway 100 Saturday, Amber Nicole Horton, 27 and Michelle Lynn McCullough, 41, both from Rainsville, along with John David Griggs, age 35 of Ft Payne, were found with over 40 grams of methamphetamine. A digital scale and syringes were also found inside the vehicle; in addition to trafficking meth all three were also charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO