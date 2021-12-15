ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides Market: Spinal muscular atrophy segment to account for major share of global market

biospace.com
 6 days ago

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides: Introduction. Antisense oligonucleotides are single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotides that can alter the RNA and modify protein expression. These oligonucleotides were discovered to influence RNA processing. Subsequent chemical modifications of antisense oligonucleotides were used to address issues such as off-target toxic effects and insufficient biological activity. These modifications...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Food Intolerance Testing Market: Insulin Infusion Pumps Segment to Dominate Global Market

Food intolerance is an abnormal non-immune response with allergy-like symptoms after ingesting of food. It can result from pharmacological reactions, enzyme deficiencies, or response to toxic or irritant components of food. Symptoms of food intolerance include irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), urticaria, skin rashes, nasal congestion, angioedema and eczema, pharyngeal irritations, sinusitis, asthma and unproductive cough, abdominal cramp, mouth ulcers, intermittent diarrhea, nausea, gas, and constipation. Symptoms may include anaphylaxis. Symptoms are usually confined to the gastrointestinal system, for example, bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Marfan Syndrome Treatment Market: North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market

Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects body’s connective tissues. Connective tissues are made up of proteins, especially fibrilin-1, which are responsible for holding the whole body, i.e. organs, tissues, and cells together. Marfan syndrome is caused by the mutation in FBN1 gene which makes protein fibrilin-1. A defect in the fibrilin protein can cause overgrowth in the bones. Moreover, Marfan syndrome primarily affects the cardiovascular system, skeletal system, skin, and the eyes of humans. The condition is mostly inherited; however, 25% of the time it is a new (de novo) mutation. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, globally one in every 10,000 to 20,000 individuals develop Marfan syndrome. People with Marfan syndrome are very tall, with long, thin arms and legs, with spider like fingers, referred as arachnodactyly. Other symptoms include myopia, ectopia lentis, glaucoma, retinal detachment, and early cataract formation. Additionally, bone overgrowth, loose joints, curvature of the spine (scoliosis), mitral valve prolapse, aortic dissection, and tricuspid valve prolapse are also observed in affected individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Selective Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator Market: The selective estrogen receptor modulators segment is projected to account for a major share of the market

Selective Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator: Introduction. Selective hormone receptor modulators are designed as ligands to their respective receptors to provide agonist or antagonist action in specific tissues. These are named selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs), selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), selective progesterone receptor modulators (SPRMs), and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators (SGRMs)...
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Dasatinib Market: North America to Capture Major Share of the Market

Dasatinib is used in the treatment of a certain type of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML; a type of cancer of the white blood cells) as a first treatment and in people who could no longer benefit from other leukemia medications including imatinib (Gleevec) or in those who cannot take these medications owing to the side-effects caused by them. Dasatinib is also utilized to treat a certain type of chronic CML in children. Dasatinib is also used in the treatment a certain type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL; a type of cancer of the white blood cells) in people who can no longer be benefitted from other leukemia medications or who cannot take these medications owing to its side effects. Dasatinib is in a class of medications known as kinase inhibitors. Dasatinib works by blocking the action of an abnormal protein that signals cancer cells to multiply. This mechanism of action helps in stopping the spread of cancer cells.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Spinal Muscular Atrophy#Cns#Oligonucleotide#Rna
biospace.com

Medical Shoe Covers Market: Polypropylene (PP) Segment to dominate Global Market

Medical shoe covers are used by healthcare workers to protect themselves against contamination during various medical procedures. The shoe cover generally includes a durable material that covers the top, sides, and partial sole of the shoe. A toe hold is utilized to hold the cover in place at the toe of the shoes. Additionally, an adaptable retention method is utilized near the rear instep or heel of the shoe to prevent slipping of the cover and to hold the cover onto the shoe during movement or normal activity by the wearer.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bone Hammers Market: Rise in Incidence of Ailments Associated with Bones to drive the market

A hammer is an instrument used by physicians to test deep tendon reflexes. Bone hammer is an important tool used in medical science. It is used during neurological examination in order to detect abnormalities in the nervous system. The doctors tap the tendon that connects the muscle to the bone, which causes the muscle to stretch slightly. This sends a nerve impulse to the spinal cord where it triggers a motor impulse that returns via a parallel nerve and causes the muscle to twitch. A faulty reflex is not a conclusion that you have one of the problems. However, a bad reflex indicates the doctor to investigate further.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Positions Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 36 Bn

Statins to Remain the First-Line of Treatment for All Forms of Dyslipidemia. Fact.MR’s latest study on dyslipidemia therapeutics market offers in-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints and current trends shaping the market dynamics. Its outlines various opportunities across leading segments in terms of type, drug class, distribution channel and region.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
biospace.com

Long-read Sequencing Market: North America to Account for Major Share of Global Market

Long-read sequencing, also known as third-generation sequencing, is a class of DNA sequencing method. Long-read technologies are helping to overcome the early limitations in accuracy, throughput, and broadening their application in genomics. Long-read sequencing offers a number of advantages over short-read sequencing. Short-read sequencers such as Illumina’s NovaSeq, HiSeq produce...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market: Veterinary clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue and CAGR during the forecast period

Companion animals are pets kept primarily for company, entertainment, and safety. Owners of companion animals consider them to be family, friends, and confidants. Dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, horses, goats, gerbils, rats, mice, and amphibians, others are considered as companion animals. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) defines companion animal to be domesticated or domestically-bred whose emotional, physical, social, and behavioral needs are met in its relationship with humans or as companions in a household.
PET SERVICES
biospace.com

Hirschsprung’s Disease Treatment Market: The Surgery Segment Dominated the Global Market in Terms of Revenue

Hirschsprung’s Disease Treatment Market: Introduction. Hirschsprung’s disease, also called congenital aganglionic megacolon, is a disease commonly recognized in newborns and infants. However, symptoms of Hirschsprung’s disease may be missed until adolescent period or even late adulthood. Hirschsprung’s disease is caused by failed migration of colonic ganglion cells during gestation.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Microdialysis Market: Clinical to be Highly Attractive Segment of Global Market

The microdialysis technique is an expensive, invasive, and a new real-time continuous in vivo sampling technique. Microdialysis is a minimally invasive sampling method that is used for continuous measurement of unbound, free analyte concentrations in the extracellular fluid of any tissue. Analytes may include exogenous compounds to determine their distribution...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Electronics Market: Rising adoption of wearable electronics is expected to drive the market

Electronic devices are increasingly used for therapy, diagnosis, and rehabilitation in the field of medicine. Electromechanical equipment and medical electronics have become indispensable for providing better services to patients. Medical electronics is a branch of electronics in which medical equipment and instruments are used for medical applications such as research, diagnosis, therapy, anesthesia control, surgery, and cardiac control. Medical electronics engineering integrates medicine and environmental science with engineering practices and theories. Semiconductors have become an integral part of medical electronics equipment for reducing the cost which is changing the affordability of equipments. Medical electronic equipment are indispensable for proving better services to patients in hospitals. In medical electronics by using precise and sophisticated equipment, medical science examines, cures and treats almost all the diseases. Benefits associated with the use of medical electronic technologies include remote health data availability, precise billing mechanism, improvement in the quality of health care, increase in output accuracy, easy to update patient records, and rise in the level of patient experience. Rapid advancement in IT and increasing health care consciousness has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Advanced technology in medical electronics include telehealth in intensive care unit (ICU), emergency department (ED) and hospital ward and skilled nursing facility (SNF). With the advent of digital stethoscopes, digital X-ray systems and handheld smart phone-sized ultrasound systems, conventional medical devices have evolved to aid medical electronics market. Rapid advancement in health care consciousness and information technology has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Growth in medical electronics market is influencing various demographic trends such as enhanced portability of complex monitoring and imaging systems, increase in household medical electronics equipment, and functional integration of applications and equipment in network and wireless technology.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Study | Know the Latest Innovations in the Market

Shunting is the most well-known treatment for anybody with hydrocephalus (overabundance liquid development in the ventricles of the cerebrum). Hydrocephalus shunting includes the implantation of two catheters and stream control valve framework to deplete the overabundance amassing of cerebrospinal liquid. An embedded shunt occupies CSF from the ventricles inside the cerebrum or the subarachnoid spaces around the mind and spinal line to another body district where it will be retained. This makes an elective course for evacuation of CSF which is always created inside the cerebrum and as a rule reestablishes the physiological harmony between CSF generation, stream, and ingestion when at least one of these capacities has been hindered.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS) Treatment Devices Market: Spinal Cord Stimulators Segment to Dominate Global Market

Failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS) is a medical condition characterized by persistent pain or new pain after spinal surgery for back or leg pain. FBSS can be described as persistent or recurring pain after spinal surgery. A patient who has undergone spinal surgery could experience pain immediately after surgery or it may take months. The pain could get chronic over a period and the patient may feel that the pain symptoms never got better or perhaps it even got worse than before surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical CDMO Services Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis Report to 2028

The demand within the global market for pharmaceutical CDMO services has been rising on account of the need develop safe and effective drugs for the treatment of multiple diseases and disorders. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMO) are offshoots of the pharmaceutical industry that help pharmaceutical companies in manufacturing, research, and development of drugs and other pharmaceutical products. CDMO provides key services such as research about key drugs, development of specialised drugs, and final manufacturing of these drugs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Predictive genetic testing are used to identify gene mutations pertaining to the disorders that surface at a considerably later stage in life after birth. These tests are particularly beneficial for people from a family with a history of genetic disorder, although they themselves show no symptoms of the disorder at the time of testing. Genetic testing promises to revolutionize the healthcare sector, providing crucial diagnostic details related to diverse verticals such as heart disease, autism, and cancer. As the healthcare sector touches new peaks, the global predictive genetic testing and consumer/wellness genomics market is projected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy