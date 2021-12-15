ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCR Food Testing Systems Market: Consumables Segment to Grow at Rapid Pace

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a method for amplifying a specific piece of DNA. PCR system detects foodborne pathogens and other important food quality and safety targets, accurately and quickly. PCR systems offer qualitative detection of major pathogens including Cronobacter spp., Listeria, E. coli O157:H7, and Salmonella, and other...

www.biospace.com

thedallasnews.net

Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Giants To Grow At Much Faster Pace | Estee Lauder, Unilever, Avon Products

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Beauty and Personal Care Products Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
SKIN CARE
biospace.com

Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market to Grow by 7.5% with Nearly 5,500 Units Sold Worldwide by 2026

Neurosurgical Intervention to Remain Key Area of Interest in Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market, Accounting for 30% Sales. Fact.MR’s latest report on the intraoperative MRI equipment market offers 10-year forecast. The report explicates on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of product type, application, and end user across six major regions.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market to Register 6.5% CAGR Amid Burgeoning Incidence of Antibiotic Resistance

Demand for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tests to Increase as Application in Biotechnological Sector Grows. In a recent market study, Fact.MR divulges compelling insights into the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market, covering crucial aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and threats prevailing in the market. The report also highlights recent developments in the segments of the market, in terms of product type, methods, test type, applications, and end users across seven regions.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Cell Imagers Market Latest Innovations and Emerging Trends Analysis Report to 2030

Live cell imaging has attracted the interest of biomedical researchers. The expanding application of cell imagers in life sciences industries is a key evolutionary trend in the cell imagers market. Cell imagers, cellular imaging systems, or cell imaging technologies have become a part of the automated cell imaging systems used by researchers world over. The growing demand for high-content imaging and analysis is a key driver for demand in the cell imagers market. Major application areas are in cell biology and drug discovery. Key application areas are in instruments, consumables, software, and services.
MARKETS
#Food Safety#Pcr Testing#Food Contamination#Agilent Technologies Inc#Market Segment#Cronobacter#Salmonella
biospace.com

Emphasis on Medical Waste Management to Strengthen Back Table and Cart Covers Market

Over 2 out of 10 Sales of Back Table and Cart Covers to Concentrate in Ambulatory Surgical Clinics. In a recent market analysis, Fact.MR studies current trends prevailing in the global back table and cart covers market, offering a comprehensive analysis of factors influencing sales, such as drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints. The report sheds light on recent developments in terms of segments of the market, including product type, usage, and end users across seven regions.
MARKETS
biospace.com

US Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market anticipated to experience Innumerable Growth Opportunities in Near Future

The US depth of anesthesia monitoring market has been anticipated to experience innumerable growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This increasing market growth can be attributed to the rising penetration of smartphones across the world. In addition to this, augmenting video traffic and use of anesthesia for the introduction of ample depth of unconsciousness at the time of medical surgery or procedure. These factors are extensively used to boost growth impetus in the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
biospace.com

Bio Decontamination Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The bio decontamination market has been anticipated to experience innumerable growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for the prevention of viral infection. Routine cleaning is helpful to cut down the risk of infection and for the maintenance of a safer environment. Thus, owing to these factors, the bio decontamination market has been expected to experience significant growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gene Therapy for Inherited Genetic Disorders Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

The gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market has been estimated to experience significant growth avenues in the forthcoming years. This market growth is due to the rapid advances in mammalian DNA sequencing technologies during the past few years. Gene therapy is a novel approach that holds the profound potential to find universal therapeutic alternatives in order to treat inherited genetic disorders. Owing to these extensive applications, the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market has been predicted to experience growth prospects in the years to come.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Growth in Abbreviated New Drug Applications Boosts the Expansion of Market

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) refer to vital chemicals that are responsible for making the drug work. Depending on type, biotech/biological API, synthetic chemical API, high-potency API, plant extracts API, and classical fermentation API are some of the products available in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. Analysts at TMR emphasize...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Digital Dentistry to Stimulate Growth of Dental Infection Control Market by 2030: Fact.MR

Fact.MR provides significant dynamics that are set to influence the global Dental Infection Control Products Market over the forecast period during 2020 to 2030. It presents detailed information across leading segments in terms of consumables, Equipment, End-User and region. In addition, it highlights an in-depth assessment of the supply chain and value chain of the market.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Cell Separation Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The growth of the global cell separation market is estimated to be driven by the growing interest of scientists and biotechnology companies in stem cell research. The products of advanced cell isolation are able to offer better separation of biological molecules, which comprises protein complexes, chromatin, nucleic acids, and proteins for further analysis. As such, the demand for these products has been rising, which is likely to work in favor of the global cell separation market over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market: Veterinary clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue and CAGR during the forecast period

Companion animals are pets kept primarily for company, entertainment, and safety. Owners of companion animals consider them to be family, friends, and confidants. Dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, horses, goats, gerbils, rats, mice, and amphibians, others are considered as companion animals. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) defines companion animal to be domesticated or domestically-bred whose emotional, physical, social, and behavioral needs are met in its relationship with humans or as companions in a household.
PET SERVICES
biospace.com

Medical Electronics Market: Rising adoption of wearable electronics is expected to drive the market

Electronic devices are increasingly used for therapy, diagnosis, and rehabilitation in the field of medicine. Electromechanical equipment and medical electronics have become indispensable for providing better services to patients. Medical electronics is a branch of electronics in which medical equipment and instruments are used for medical applications such as research, diagnosis, therapy, anesthesia control, surgery, and cardiac control. Medical electronics engineering integrates medicine and environmental science with engineering practices and theories. Semiconductors have become an integral part of medical electronics equipment for reducing the cost which is changing the affordability of equipments. Medical electronic equipment are indispensable for proving better services to patients in hospitals. In medical electronics by using precise and sophisticated equipment, medical science examines, cures and treats almost all the diseases. Benefits associated with the use of medical electronic technologies include remote health data availability, precise billing mechanism, improvement in the quality of health care, increase in output accuracy, easy to update patient records, and rise in the level of patient experience. Rapid advancement in IT and increasing health care consciousness has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Advanced technology in medical electronics include telehealth in intensive care unit (ICU), emergency department (ED) and hospital ward and skilled nursing facility (SNF). With the advent of digital stethoscopes, digital X-ray systems and handheld smart phone-sized ultrasound systems, conventional medical devices have evolved to aid medical electronics market. Rapid advancement in health care consciousness and information technology has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Growth in medical electronics market is influencing various demographic trends such as enhanced portability of complex monitoring and imaging systems, increase in household medical electronics equipment, and functional integration of applications and equipment in network and wireless technology.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Drug Screening Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

Drugs are the number one cause of premature death across the world and despite tight security measures at the borders, a number of governments are failing to contain this expanding issue. Now, several governments are adopting screen methods to test potential addicts on the run time as well as encouraging corporate organizations to introduce workplace check-ups. Consequently, the demand in the global drug screening market is poised to expand a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical CDMO Services Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis Report to 2028

The demand within the global market for pharmaceutical CDMO services has been rising on account of the need develop safe and effective drugs for the treatment of multiple diseases and disorders. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMO) are offshoots of the pharmaceutical industry that help pharmaceutical companies in manufacturing, research, and development of drugs and other pharmaceutical products. CDMO provides key services such as research about key drugs, development of specialised drugs, and final manufacturing of these drugs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Sepsis Detection Device Market: High incidence of hospital-acquired infections to drive the market

Sepsis is the destructive inflammatory response of the body to bloodstream infections which leads to organ damage & death. Sepsis is serious condition requiring early diagnosis and treatment to increase the patient’s chances of survival. Sepsis is categorized into 3 types such as sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock based on the severity of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) symptoms shown by the body. According to NCBI, the number of patients suffering from the ailment is steadily increasing, resulting in the need for rapid and advanced diagnostic testing. As per the Sepsis Alliance, in U.S., every year, nearly 258,000 people succumb to sepsis. Globally, there are around 18 million cases of sepsis diagnosed each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 180,000 sepsis-related deaths occurred in U.S., in 2014. Sepsis has a high prevalence rate among geriatric and neonatal population owing to their weak immunity. Neonatal sepsis has the highest death rate. Alarming prevalence and mortality rate is expected to boost the growth of the global sepsis detection device market during forecast period. It is difficult to diagnose sepsis from other similar non-infectious conditions in critically ill patients with similar symptoms. Therefore, the demand for rapid and accurate sepsis detection devices is expected to increase during forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Alkylating Agents Market: Rising prevalence of different cancer types to drive the market

Cancer has been a growing concern affecting more than eight million people across the globe. Statistics published by the World Health Organization stated that more than 60% of cancer cases occur in Africa, Asia, and South and Central America. The organization also projected that the number of cancer cases could reach 22 million by 2032. Lung, liver, stomach, colorectal, and breast are among the leading cause of cancer deaths. The high mortality rate and wide prevalence of cancer have driven scientists to engage in the discovery of better treatment options of the disease. Alkylating agents were among the earliest classes of drugs available for treating cancer. These are the first nonhormonal drugs successfully used in the cancer treatment. Traditionally, alkylating agents are grouped into SN1 and SN2 types. The SN1 agents directly react with biological molecules. The SN2 type agents are those that form an intermediate, which then react with the biological molecules. Alkylating agents act by damaging the DNA strands and prevent cancer cells from replicating. These agents show activity against the cancer cell during each phase of its life cycle, thus making alkylating agents desirable for treating a wide range of cancers. As alkylating agents act by altering the DNA strands, prolonged use of about 5 years to 10 years of these agents can lead to bone marrow damage, and, in rare instances, it might lead to acute leukemia. Temodar (temozolomide) by Merck, Treanda (bendamustine) by Teva Pharma, and Eloxatin (Oxaliplatin) by Sanofi are the major drugs in this class. Temodar and Eloxatin lost their exclusivity in 2013 and 2012, respectively.
CANCER

