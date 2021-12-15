H2-Receptor Antagonists Market: High prevalence and increasing incidence of duodenal and gastric ulcers to drive the market

Electronic devices are increasingly used for therapy, diagnosis, and rehabilitation in the field of medicine. Electromechanical equipment and medical electronics have become indispensable for providing better services to patients. Medical electronics is a branch of electronics in which medical equipment and instruments are used for medical applications such as research, diagnosis, therapy, anesthesia control, surgery, and cardiac control. Medical electronics engineering integrates medicine and environmental science with engineering practices and theories. Semiconductors have become an integral part of medical electronics equipment for reducing the cost which is changing the affordability of equipments. Medical electronic equipment are indispensable for proving better services to patients in hospitals. In medical electronics by using precise and sophisticated equipment, medical science examines, cures and treats almost all the diseases. Benefits associated with the use of medical electronic technologies include remote health data availability, precise billing mechanism, improvement in the quality of health care, increase in output accuracy, easy to update patient records, and rise in the level of patient experience. Rapid advancement in IT and increasing health care consciousness has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Advanced technology in medical electronics include telehealth in intensive care unit (ICU), emergency department (ED) and hospital ward and skilled nursing facility (SNF). With the advent of digital stethoscopes, digital X-ray systems and handheld smart phone-sized ultrasound systems, conventional medical devices have evolved to aid medical electronics market. Rapid advancement in health care consciousness and information technology has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Growth in medical electronics market is influencing various demographic trends such as enhanced portability of complex monitoring and imaging systems, increase in household medical electronics equipment, and functional integration of applications and equipment in network and wireless technology.

