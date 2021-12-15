ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H2-Receptor Antagonists Market: High prevalence and increasing incidence of duodenal and gastric ulcers to drive the market

Histamine H2 receptor antagonist, also known as H2-blockers, are a class of medications that are used in the treatment of acid-peptic disease including duodenal and gastric ulcers, inflamed stomach gastroesophageal reflux disease, common heartburn, and peptic ulcers. These medications are available over-the-counter (OTC) and with the doctor's prescription. Common H2 receptor...

biospace.com

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market to Register 6.5% CAGR Amid Burgeoning Incidence of Antibiotic Resistance

Demand for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tests to Increase as Application in Biotechnological Sector Grows. In a recent market study, Fact.MR divulges compelling insights into the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market, covering crucial aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and threats prevailing in the market. The report also highlights recent developments in the segments of the market, in terms of product type, methods, test type, applications, and end users across seven regions.
biospace.com

Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market: Increased Research and Development Activities is expected to drive the market

Hemophilia is a rare health condition in which an individual’s blood is not able to clot normally due to lack of adequate blood-clotting factors. Enterprises working in the global hemophilia treatment drugs market are consistently focused on the development of novel and more efficient drugs. To achieve this motive, many players in this market are pouring investments in research and development activities.
Medagadget.com

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market stares at the bright future in the light of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases accompanied by COVID-19 crisis

Immunoproteins are blood proteins that play an important role in the functioning of the immune system. These proteins show an abnormal increase in the blood concentrations, as they have an immunological activity against pathogenic substances/organisms, which serves as a potential indicator in prognosis during the diseased state. Moreover, immunoproteins form an integrated body system in cells, organs, and/or tissues that help neutralize the harmful effects of antigens. These proteins also help diagnose many diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and oncological conditions.
biospace.com

Cell Imagers Market Latest Innovations and Emerging Trends Analysis Report to 2030

Live cell imaging has attracted the interest of biomedical researchers. The expanding application of cell imagers in life sciences industries is a key evolutionary trend in the cell imagers market. Cell imagers, cellular imaging systems, or cell imaging technologies have become a part of the automated cell imaging systems used by researchers world over. The growing demand for high-content imaging and analysis is a key driver for demand in the cell imagers market. Major application areas are in cell biology and drug discovery. Key application areas are in instruments, consumables, software, and services.
biospace.com

Gene Therapy for Inherited Genetic Disorders Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

The gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market has been estimated to experience significant growth avenues in the forthcoming years. This market growth is due to the rapid advances in mammalian DNA sequencing technologies during the past few years. Gene therapy is a novel approach that holds the profound potential to find universal therapeutic alternatives in order to treat inherited genetic disorders. Owing to these extensive applications, the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market has been predicted to experience growth prospects in the years to come.
biospace.com

Bio Decontamination Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The bio decontamination market has been anticipated to experience innumerable growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for the prevention of viral infection. Routine cleaning is helpful to cut down the risk of infection and for the maintenance of a safer environment. Thus, owing to these factors, the bio decontamination market has been expected to experience significant growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.
biospace.com

Laparoscopy Devices Market - The energy systems segment accounted for a prominent share of the market

Healthcare practitioners worldwide leverage the advancements in imaging technologies and techniques to boost the surgical outcomes, particularly in benign gynecological diseases. The safety and reliability of laparoscopic devices has bolstered their uptake in minimally invasive surgeries in Asia Pacific, spurring scope for new lucrative avenues in the laparoscopy devices market, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
biospace.com

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Growth in Abbreviated New Drug Applications Boosts the Expansion of Market

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) refer to vital chemicals that are responsible for making the drug work. Depending on type, biotech/biological API, synthetic chemical API, high-potency API, plant extracts API, and classical fermentation API are some of the products available in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. Analysts at TMR emphasize...
biospace.com

Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market to Grow by 7.5% with Nearly 5,500 Units Sold Worldwide by 2026

Neurosurgical Intervention to Remain Key Area of Interest in Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market, Accounting for 30% Sales. Fact.MR’s latest report on the intraoperative MRI equipment market offers 10-year forecast. The report explicates on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of product type, application, and end user across six major regions.
Medagadget.com

The Global Insulin Pump Market Is Projected To Experience High Demand during the Forecast Period Owing To the Increasing Incidence of Diabetes in the World

Insulin pumps are portable devices that can be attached to the body. These pumps constantly deliver preset amounts of short or quick acting insulin in the body to control diabetes. Treatment of type 2 diabetes require insulin therapy, it may sometimes be required in the type 2 diabetes too. Insulin pumps can act as an effective alternative to insulin injections. These pumps deliver the insulin as per the body’s requirement as basal rate, where it delivers small amount of insulin constantly for the whole day to maintain normal body function programmed by healthcare experts. Insulin pumps include main pump unit holding the insulin reservoir i.e. 176-300 units of insulin. In the treatment of diabetes, several types of insulin are used such as rapid, short, intermediate, and long acting insulin.
Medagadget.com

Burkholderia Infections Market Growth : High prevalence of lung disease | Novabiotics Ltd, iQur Ltd, Aridis Pharmaceuticals LLC, NanoBio Corporation, SUN pharma and others

Burkholderia contaminations are brought about by Burkholderia cepacia. It is a gram negative bacillus found in oceanic climate. It is a low harmful microscopic organisms and is a successive colonizer of liquids utilized in the clinics like IV liquid, water system arrangement and so forth B. cepacia can cause medical issues to certain individuals, patients experiencing debilitated invulnerable framework or ongoing lung infections. Burkholderia contamination manifestation can fluctuate broadly in individuals, going from no side effects to genuine respiratory disease. In light of ongoing genomic subtyping strategies, Burkholderia contamination can be sent from one individual to another. Patients with lung sickness like asthma, CFTR, and COPD are at high danger of experiencing Burkholderia disease. Burkholderia cepacia is impervious to various anti-microbial, aminoglycosides, antipseudomonal third-age cephalosporins and antipseudomonal penicillins.
biospace.com

Medical Electronics Market: Rising adoption of wearable electronics is expected to drive the market

Electronic devices are increasingly used for therapy, diagnosis, and rehabilitation in the field of medicine. Electromechanical equipment and medical electronics have become indispensable for providing better services to patients. Medical electronics is a branch of electronics in which medical equipment and instruments are used for medical applications such as research, diagnosis, therapy, anesthesia control, surgery, and cardiac control. Medical electronics engineering integrates medicine and environmental science with engineering practices and theories. Semiconductors have become an integral part of medical electronics equipment for reducing the cost which is changing the affordability of equipments. Medical electronic equipment are indispensable for proving better services to patients in hospitals. In medical electronics by using precise and sophisticated equipment, medical science examines, cures and treats almost all the diseases. Benefits associated with the use of medical electronic technologies include remote health data availability, precise billing mechanism, improvement in the quality of health care, increase in output accuracy, easy to update patient records, and rise in the level of patient experience. Rapid advancement in IT and increasing health care consciousness has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Advanced technology in medical electronics include telehealth in intensive care unit (ICU), emergency department (ED) and hospital ward and skilled nursing facility (SNF). With the advent of digital stethoscopes, digital X-ray systems and handheld smart phone-sized ultrasound systems, conventional medical devices have evolved to aid medical electronics market. Rapid advancement in health care consciousness and information technology has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Growth in medical electronics market is influencing various demographic trends such as enhanced portability of complex monitoring and imaging systems, increase in household medical electronics equipment, and functional integration of applications and equipment in network and wireless technology.
biospace.com

Digital Dentistry to Stimulate Growth of Dental Infection Control Market by 2030: Fact.MR

Fact.MR provides significant dynamics that are set to influence the global Dental Infection Control Products Market over the forecast period during 2020 to 2030. It presents detailed information across leading segments in terms of consumables, Equipment, End-User and region. In addition, it highlights an in-depth assessment of the supply chain and value chain of the market.
biospace.com

Sepsis Detection Device Market: High incidence of hospital-acquired infections to drive the market

Sepsis is the destructive inflammatory response of the body to bloodstream infections which leads to organ damage & death. Sepsis is serious condition requiring early diagnosis and treatment to increase the patient’s chances of survival. Sepsis is categorized into 3 types such as sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock based on the severity of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) symptoms shown by the body. According to NCBI, the number of patients suffering from the ailment is steadily increasing, resulting in the need for rapid and advanced diagnostic testing. As per the Sepsis Alliance, in U.S., every year, nearly 258,000 people succumb to sepsis. Globally, there are around 18 million cases of sepsis diagnosed each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 180,000 sepsis-related deaths occurred in U.S., in 2014. Sepsis has a high prevalence rate among geriatric and neonatal population owing to their weak immunity. Neonatal sepsis has the highest death rate. Alarming prevalence and mortality rate is expected to boost the growth of the global sepsis detection device market during forecast period. It is difficult to diagnose sepsis from other similar non-infectious conditions in critically ill patients with similar symptoms. Therefore, the demand for rapid and accurate sepsis detection devices is expected to increase during forecast period.
biospace.com

Gestational Diabetes Treatment Market: Rise in prevalence of gestational diabetes to drive the market

Gestational diabetes can be defined as a type of diabetes that affects pregnant women. It is usually a temporary condition which develops during pregnancy and subsides after the birth of the baby. However, there are possibilities that diabetes may return in the later stages of life as type II diabetes mellitus. It is the inability of insulin to absorb the sugars consumed as part of the meal. It may be caused due to insulin resistance in a woman’s body because of increasing levels of placental hormones being produced to sustain the development of the fetus. This condition starts when the female body is not able to make and use required amounts of insulin needed in pregnancy, resulting in a build-up of sugar in the bloodstream causing hyperglycemia. According to a case study published by the World Diabetes Foundation, gestational diabetes is an undertreated condition and affects nearly 18 million women each year. It is known to impact over 14% of the pregnancies globally and over 18 million live births every year. Risk factors associated with the condition include overweight babies, risk of developing diabetes mellitus in the later stages of life, birth trauma, respiratory distress, pre-eclampsia, hypocalcemia, and glucose-mediated macrosomia.
biospace.com

Drug Screening Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

Drugs are the number one cause of premature death across the world and despite tight security measures at the borders, a number of governments are failing to contain this expanding issue. Now, several governments are adopting screen methods to test potential addicts on the run time as well as encouraging corporate organizations to introduce workplace check-ups. Consequently, the demand in the global drug screening market is poised to expand a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
biospace.com

Colorectal Colon Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growing awareness about the disease to drive the market

Colorectal cancer, commonly known as colon cancer, rectal cancer, or bowel cancer, is the development of cancerous cells in the colon or rectum, which are the parts of large intestine. These cells are usually malignant in function and have the ability to spread to other organs of the body. The commonly observed symptoms of colorectal cancer are blood in stools, change in the bowel movement, weight loss, and tiredness. Colorectal cancer originates from the epithelial cells, which form the inner lining of colon or rectal of the gastrointestinal tract. Development of cancer occurs due to mutation of APC gene. Sampling of the colon suspicious area during colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy is used for diagnosis of colorectal cancer. Factors causing colorectal cancer are changing lifestyle, diet rich in red meat and fat, alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, less intake of water, and lack of physical activity. Genetic predisposition is a lesser known cause for colorectal cancer. Management of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage at which it is detected. If detected in early stage, surgery proves curative and if in late stage, chemotherapy is also necessary along with surgery. Treatment of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage of the cancer. In stage 0, the cancer cells are limited to lining of the colon. Stage I cancer cells grow up to colon wall. Stage II cancer grows through the wall of the colon and spreads into the tissues. Stage III cancer cells spread to nearby lymph nodes and at stage IV cancer spreads to the nearby tissues and organs.
biospace.com

Diuretic Agents Market: Rise in the number of hypertensive patients to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the number of deaths caused by these diseases is expected to surpass 23 million by 2030. These are largely lifestyle diseases and about 16% of deaths caused in 2012 were attributed to high blood pressure. Various classes of drugs used to treat cardiac disorders include calcium channel blockers, anti-adrenergic agents, anti-arrhythmic agents, diuretic agents, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors. Nephrological and urological disorders are common complications of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Diuretic agents are often prescribed drug class for treating cardiovascular diseases as well as nephrological and urological disorders. Diuretics alternatively termed as water pills aid in elimination of water and salts from the body. Diuretics are primarily used to treat edema caused by renal dysfunction such as nephrotic syndrome, acute glomerulonephritis, and chronic renal failure. Diuretics stimulate kidneys to eliminate water and salts from the body, which helps reduce swelling.
