ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Intraoperative Imaging Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Intraoperative imaging consists of the use of image-guided technologies that enable clinicians to perform operations, deliver therapies, confirm procedure status, and improve real-time decision making. The image-guided therapy helps surgeons modify treatments by improving targeting of diseased tissues, thereby boosting surgical outcomes. Prominent technologies in intraoperative imaging include magnetic resonance imaging...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Palliative Care Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

Palliative care refers to an approach that helps in the bettering the quality of life of people suffering from various deadly diseases, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and others. This factor is estimated to propel growth of the global palliative care market. It also helps the family members of the patients by reducing the burden of disease upon them. In this method, accurate assessment and treatment of problems related to spiritual, psychosocial, physical, and pain of patients are done.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

Contract Research Organization or CROs are institutions supporting outsource of research and development services for a number of industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical device industries, universities, government institutions and foundations. The contract research organizations is witnessing a surge in demand, fuelled by advances in clinical development programs and the need for innovative pharmaceutical products across the globe.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Intraocular Irrigation Solutions Market: North America is Leading the Market Owing to Presence of Key Players

Intraocular ophthalmic irrigation maintains the natural anatomic and physiologic integrity of eye. Intraocular ophthalmic irrigation finds applications in ophthalmic surgical procedures of the eye as well as to relieve symptoms of eye injury caused by chemicals or allergens. Intraocular irrigation solutions are formulated with chemical composition similar to secretions of...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hybrid Imaging Systems Market: Growing awareness about early diagnosis to drive the market

Hybrid imaging is fusion of two or more imaging technologies into a single new form. The image obtained with hybrid imaging system is more powerful in terms of accuracy as compared to two single images. Along with depicting the anatomy, hybrid imaging enables visualization of the molecular processes in vivo within larger anatomic content. Technologies in hybrid imaging include ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imagining (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET). The fusion of these technologies have given rise to hybrid imaging systems. The hybrid of PET/CT was introduced in 2001 and SPECT/CT was introduced in 2003. PET/MRI is also an available hybrid imaging system, but not used widely. Both hybrid imaging techniques PET/CT and SPECT/CT have significant relevance in clinical and pre-clinical practice. Hybrid imaging scans need a patient to be stationed at the same place for both scans. Involuntary movements of the internal organs can be minimized in hybrid imaging systems. Hybrid imaging systems have reduced the time required for scanning. Usually the required time with standalone imaging systems is an hour or even more. However, hybrid imaging systems have reduced scanning time by up to 25 minutes to 30 minutes. With the emergence of hybrid imaging system, a patient can be scanned in a single session and the desired anatomical and functional data of the organ of interest can be achieved. PET/CT has evolved due to continuous innovation, which enables more accurate measurements of metabolic processes, data quantification and analysis of neurologic disease, cancerous tissue, and cardiac blood flow. PET/CT is a standard hybrid imaging technique used in oncology and SPECT/CT, which is in an evolving phase, is generally used for cardiac scans.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Imaging#Market Trends#Imaging Technology#Biotechnology#Market Research#Mri#Pet
biospace.com

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Study | Know the Latest Innovations in the Market

Shunting is the most well-known treatment for anybody with hydrocephalus (overabundance liquid development in the ventricles of the cerebrum). Hydrocephalus shunting includes the implantation of two catheters and stream control valve framework to deplete the overabundance amassing of cerebrospinal liquid. An embedded shunt occupies CSF from the ventricles inside the cerebrum or the subarachnoid spaces around the mind and spinal line to another body district where it will be retained. This makes an elective course for evacuation of CSF which is always created inside the cerebrum and as a rule reestablishes the physiological harmony between CSF generation, stream, and ingestion when at least one of these capacities has been hindered.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

There are various drugs available in the market for the treatment of diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and various other neurological disorders. However, majority of these drugs have side-effects associated with them which are resulting low patient adherence. Owing to these side-effects and various research and developments in the field of targeted therapies, like anti-CD20 mABs, have increased over the period of time. As a result of these R&D, these new drugs have significantly low side-effects. This is the prime reason that is fueling the growth of global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast of 2018 to 2028.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) treatment market has been experiencing tremendous growth opportunities across the world. This market growth is attributed to the increasing number of lung diseases among different countries across the globe. Owing to this increasing number, the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is anticipated to bring growth prospects in the upcoming years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Patient Blood Management Market: Whole Blood & Red Blood Cells Segment to Dominate Global Market

Patient blood management (PBM) is a standard of care in the healthcare system, which offers to maximize the use of a patient’s own blood and avoid unnecessary blood transfusions during surgery. Patient blood management can also reduce the need for allogeneic blood transfusions and reduce health-care costs, while ensuring that blood components are available for patients who need them. It represents an international initiative in best practices for transfusion medicine that is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Biology
biospace.com

Naloxone Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

The demand within the global naloxone market has been rising on account of the efforts of the pharmaceutical industry to prevent the ill-effects of drugs overdose. Opiod is a class of drugs that can have severe implications for individuals if consumed in ireegulated amounts, and hence, there is a need to counter over-dosage of opiods. Naloxone is a drug that can effectively suppress the effect of opiod, and for this reason, the demand for naloxone across the pharmaceutical industry has been rising at a stellar rate.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Blood Culture Test Market Report | Innovative Products can Enhance the adoption of Blood Culture Tests

Blood culture tests are conducted when a healthcare provider suspects that a patient might suffer from blood infection. Blood infection poses a high risk for serious complications including a condition called sepsis, whereby the pathogens which cause infection in our bloodstream interfere with our body’s defenses and arrest the proper functioning of our immune systems. These pathogens create toxins that harm our organs as well. As a result, blood culture tests are leveraged to determine which bacteria or other organism has been leading to blood infection and how to combat it efficiently.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Long-read Sequencing Market: North America to Account for Major Share of Global Market

Long-read sequencing, also known as third-generation sequencing, is a class of DNA sequencing method. Long-read technologies are helping to overcome the early limitations in accuracy, throughput, and broadening their application in genomics. Long-read sequencing offers a number of advantages over short-read sequencing. Short-read sequencers such as Illumina’s NovaSeq, HiSeq produce...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sepsis Detection Device Market: High incidence of hospital-acquired infections to drive the market

Sepsis is the destructive inflammatory response of the body to bloodstream infections which leads to organ damage & death. Sepsis is serious condition requiring early diagnosis and treatment to increase the patient’s chances of survival. Sepsis is categorized into 3 types such as sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock based on the severity of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) symptoms shown by the body. According to NCBI, the number of patients suffering from the ailment is steadily increasing, resulting in the need for rapid and advanced diagnostic testing. As per the Sepsis Alliance, in U.S., every year, nearly 258,000 people succumb to sepsis. Globally, there are around 18 million cases of sepsis diagnosed each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 180,000 sepsis-related deaths occurred in U.S., in 2014. Sepsis has a high prevalence rate among geriatric and neonatal population owing to their weak immunity. Neonatal sepsis has the highest death rate. Alarming prevalence and mortality rate is expected to boost the growth of the global sepsis detection device market during forecast period. It is difficult to diagnose sepsis from other similar non-infectious conditions in critically ill patients with similar symptoms. Therefore, the demand for rapid and accurate sepsis detection devices is expected to increase during forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gene-deleted Vaccines Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2025

Genetic engineering is a branch of biotechnology that deals with gene modifications or changes in genetic makeup. By using prolonged tissue culture in genetic engineering, viruses can be attenuated or modified. This results in the growth of a virus strain that is incapable to cause disease. This process is generally difficult to accomplish and reversion to virulence is a constant risk. Molecular genetic methods currently make promise to alter the genes or modify the genetic makeup of an organism, so that it converts irrevocably attenuated.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Predictive Genetic Testing and Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Predictive genetic testing are used to identify gene mutations pertaining to the disorders that surface at a considerably later stage in life after birth. These tests are particularly beneficial for people from a family with a history of genetic disorder, although they themselves show no symptoms of the disorder at the time of testing. Genetic testing promises to revolutionize the healthcare sector, providing crucial diagnostic details related to diverse verticals such as heart disease, autism, and cancer. As the healthcare sector touches new peaks, the global predictive genetic testing and consumer/wellness genomics market is projected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Digital Dentistry to Stimulate Growth of Dental Infection Control Market by 2030: Fact.MR

Fact.MR provides significant dynamics that are set to influence the global Dental Infection Control Products Market over the forecast period during 2020 to 2030. It presents detailed information across leading segments in terms of consumables, Equipment, End-User and region. In addition, it highlights an in-depth assessment of the supply chain and value chain of the market.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Rise in number of patient living with diabetes to drive the market

Global Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Snapshot. The global disposable negative pressure wound therapy devices market is projected to show remarkable growth avenues during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. This growth is attributed to increased number of patient living with diabetes along with growing initiatives by government bodies of many countries to make people aware about the advanced wound care treatment options available today.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Electronics Market: Rising adoption of wearable electronics is expected to drive the market

Electronic devices are increasingly used for therapy, diagnosis, and rehabilitation in the field of medicine. Electromechanical equipment and medical electronics have become indispensable for providing better services to patients. Medical electronics is a branch of electronics in which medical equipment and instruments are used for medical applications such as research, diagnosis, therapy, anesthesia control, surgery, and cardiac control. Medical electronics engineering integrates medicine and environmental science with engineering practices and theories. Semiconductors have become an integral part of medical electronics equipment for reducing the cost which is changing the affordability of equipments. Medical electronic equipment are indispensable for proving better services to patients in hospitals. In medical electronics by using precise and sophisticated equipment, medical science examines, cures and treats almost all the diseases. Benefits associated with the use of medical electronic technologies include remote health data availability, precise billing mechanism, improvement in the quality of health care, increase in output accuracy, easy to update patient records, and rise in the level of patient experience. Rapid advancement in IT and increasing health care consciousness has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Advanced technology in medical electronics include telehealth in intensive care unit (ICU), emergency department (ED) and hospital ward and skilled nursing facility (SNF). With the advent of digital stethoscopes, digital X-ray systems and handheld smart phone-sized ultrasound systems, conventional medical devices have evolved to aid medical electronics market. Rapid advancement in health care consciousness and information technology has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Growth in medical electronics market is influencing various demographic trends such as enhanced portability of complex monitoring and imaging systems, increase in household medical electronics equipment, and functional integration of applications and equipment in network and wireless technology.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides Market: Spinal muscular atrophy segment to account for major share of global market

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides: Introduction. Antisense oligonucleotides are single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotides that can alter the RNA and modify protein expression. These oligonucleotides were discovered to influence RNA processing. Subsequent chemical modifications of antisense oligonucleotides were used to address issues such as off-target toxic effects and insufficient biological activity. These modifications led...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy