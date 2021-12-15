Long-read Sequencing Market: North America to Account for Major Share of Global Market

Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes lead to common complications such as nephrology and urology disorders. Unhealthy food habits and drugs are known to cause nephrological and urological diseases. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), approximately 26 million people have chronic kidney diseases in the U.S. The statistics show that about 87,000 patients die due to kidney failure every year. Commonly used drug classes for treating nephrological and urological disorders include diuretics, anti-hypertensive drugs, phosphate binders, and anti-cholinergic and 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors. Phosphate binders are drugs which are used to lower the absorption of phosphate in patients suffering from chronic renal failure due to their inability to remove phosphorus naturally. Excess deposition of phosphorus in the body, especially in a kidney failure patient, results in the depletion of calcium from bones and ultimately leads to diseases such as hyperphosphatemia and renal osteodystrophy or renal bone. Phosphate binders work by binding phosphate in the gastrointestinal tract, ultimately making it unavailable to the body for absorption. In June 2014, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. received patent for Zerenex, a ferric citrate based phosphate binder, which will expire in 2024. The company has filed new drug application (NDA) for Zerenex and is currently under review by the U.S. FDA. Sanofi lost patent for Renvela (sevelamer) in 2014; the drug generated a total revenue of US$ 750 Mn in 2013. Other key drugs in the market include Alucap (aluminum hydroxide) by Meda Pharma, Calcichew (calcium carbonate), Renagel (sevelamer) by Genzyme Corporation, and Fosrenol (lanthanum carbonate) by Shire US, Inc.
Comments / 0