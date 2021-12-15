ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-read Sequencing Market: North America to Account for Major Share of Global Market

 6 days ago

Long-read sequencing, also known as third-generation sequencing, is a class of DNA sequencing method. Long-read technologies are helping to overcome the early limitations in accuracy, throughput, and broadening their application in genomics. Long-read sequencing offers a number of advantages over short-read sequencing. Short-read sequencers such as Illumina’s NovaSeq, HiSeq...

Global Automotive Intelligent Door System Market North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa | Brose Fahrzeugteile, Continental, Huf Hlsbeck & Furst

Market research on most trending report Global “Automotive Intelligent Door System” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Automotive Intelligent Door System market state of affairs. The Automotive Intelligent Door System marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Automotive Intelligent Door System report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Automotive Intelligent Door System Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market to Grow by 7.5% with Nearly 5,500 Units Sold Worldwide by 2026

Neurosurgical Intervention to Remain Key Area of Interest in Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market, Accounting for 30% Sales. Fact.MR’s latest report on the intraoperative MRI equipment market offers 10-year forecast. The report explicates on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of product type, application, and end user across six major regions.
US Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market anticipated to experience Innumerable Growth Opportunities in Near Future

The US depth of anesthesia monitoring market has been anticipated to experience innumerable growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This increasing market growth can be attributed to the rising penetration of smartphones across the world. In addition to this, augmenting video traffic and use of anesthesia for the introduction of ample depth of unconsciousness at the time of medical surgery or procedure. These factors are extensively used to boost growth impetus in the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market.
#North America#Nanopore Sequencing#Ngs
Cell Imagers Market Latest Innovations and Emerging Trends Analysis Report to 2030

Live cell imaging has attracted the interest of biomedical researchers. The expanding application of cell imagers in life sciences industries is a key evolutionary trend in the cell imagers market. Cell imagers, cellular imaging systems, or cell imaging technologies have become a part of the automated cell imaging systems used by researchers world over. The growing demand for high-content imaging and analysis is a key driver for demand in the cell imagers market. Major application areas are in cell biology and drug discovery. Key application areas are in instruments, consumables, software, and services.
Bio Decontamination Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The bio decontamination market has been anticipated to experience innumerable growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for the prevention of viral infection. Routine cleaning is helpful to cut down the risk of infection and for the maintenance of a safer environment. Thus, owing to these factors, the bio decontamination market has been expected to experience significant growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Growth in Abbreviated New Drug Applications Boosts the Expansion of Market

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) refer to vital chemicals that are responsible for making the drug work. Depending on type, biotech/biological API, synthetic chemical API, high-potency API, plant extracts API, and classical fermentation API are some of the products available in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. Analysts at TMR emphasize...
Emphasis on Medical Waste Management to Strengthen Back Table and Cart Covers Market

Over 2 out of 10 Sales of Back Table and Cart Covers to Concentrate in Ambulatory Surgical Clinics. In a recent market analysis, Fact.MR studies current trends prevailing in the global back table and cart covers market, offering a comprehensive analysis of factors influencing sales, such as drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints. The report sheds light on recent developments in terms of segments of the market, including product type, usage, and end users across seven regions.
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market to Register 6.5% CAGR Amid Burgeoning Incidence of Antibiotic Resistance

Demand for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tests to Increase as Application in Biotechnological Sector Grows. In a recent market study, Fact.MR divulges compelling insights into the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market, covering crucial aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and threats prevailing in the market. The report also highlights recent developments in the segments of the market, in terms of product type, methods, test type, applications, and end users across seven regions.
Phosphate Binding Agents Market: Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes lead to common complications such as nephrology and urology disorders. Unhealthy food habits and drugs are known to cause nephrological and urological diseases. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), approximately 26 million people have chronic kidney diseases in the U.S. The statistics show that about 87,000 patients die due to kidney failure every year. Commonly used drug classes for treating nephrological and urological disorders include diuretics, anti-hypertensive drugs, phosphate binders, and anti-cholinergic and 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors. Phosphate binders are drugs which are used to lower the absorption of phosphate in patients suffering from chronic renal failure due to their inability to remove phosphorus naturally. Excess deposition of phosphorus in the body, especially in a kidney failure patient, results in the depletion of calcium from bones and ultimately leads to diseases such as hyperphosphatemia and renal osteodystrophy or renal bone. Phosphate binders work by binding phosphate in the gastrointestinal tract, ultimately making it unavailable to the body for absorption. In June 2014, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. received patent for Zerenex, a ferric citrate based phosphate binder, which will expire in 2024. The company has filed new drug application (NDA) for Zerenex and is currently under review by the U.S. FDA. Sanofi lost patent for Renvela (sevelamer) in 2014; the drug generated a total revenue of US$ 750 Mn in 2013. Other key drugs in the market include Alucap (aluminum hydroxide) by Meda Pharma, Calcichew (calcium carbonate), Renagel (sevelamer) by Genzyme Corporation, and Fosrenol (lanthanum carbonate) by Shire US, Inc.
Sepsis Detection Device Market: High incidence of hospital-acquired infections to drive the market

Sepsis is the destructive inflammatory response of the body to bloodstream infections which leads to organ damage & death. Sepsis is serious condition requiring early diagnosis and treatment to increase the patient’s chances of survival. Sepsis is categorized into 3 types such as sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock based on the severity of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) symptoms shown by the body. According to NCBI, the number of patients suffering from the ailment is steadily increasing, resulting in the need for rapid and advanced diagnostic testing. As per the Sepsis Alliance, in U.S., every year, nearly 258,000 people succumb to sepsis. Globally, there are around 18 million cases of sepsis diagnosed each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 180,000 sepsis-related deaths occurred in U.S., in 2014. Sepsis has a high prevalence rate among geriatric and neonatal population owing to their weak immunity. Neonatal sepsis has the highest death rate. Alarming prevalence and mortality rate is expected to boost the growth of the global sepsis detection device market during forecast period. It is difficult to diagnose sepsis from other similar non-infectious conditions in critically ill patients with similar symptoms. Therefore, the demand for rapid and accurate sepsis detection devices is expected to increase during forecast period.
Diuretic Agents Market: Rise in the number of hypertensive patients to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the number of deaths caused by these diseases is expected to surpass 23 million by 2030. These are largely lifestyle diseases and about 16% of deaths caused in 2012 were attributed to high blood pressure. Various classes of drugs used to treat cardiac disorders include calcium channel blockers, anti-adrenergic agents, anti-arrhythmic agents, diuretic agents, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors. Nephrological and urological disorders are common complications of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Diuretic agents are often prescribed drug class for treating cardiovascular diseases as well as nephrological and urological disorders. Diuretics alternatively termed as water pills aid in elimination of water and salts from the body. Diuretics are primarily used to treat edema caused by renal dysfunction such as nephrotic syndrome, acute glomerulonephritis, and chronic renal failure. Diuretics stimulate kidneys to eliminate water and salts from the body, which helps reduce swelling.
Blood Culture Test Market Report | Innovative Products can Enhance the adoption of Blood Culture Tests

Blood culture tests are conducted when a healthcare provider suspects that a patient might suffer from blood infection. Blood infection poses a high risk for serious complications including a condition called sepsis, whereby the pathogens which cause infection in our bloodstream interfere with our body’s defenses and arrest the proper functioning of our immune systems. These pathogens create toxins that harm our organs as well. As a result, blood culture tests are leveraged to determine which bacteria or other organism has been leading to blood infection and how to combat it efficiently.
Hybrid Imaging Systems Market: Growing awareness about early diagnosis to drive the market

Hybrid imaging is fusion of two or more imaging technologies into a single new form. The image obtained with hybrid imaging system is more powerful in terms of accuracy as compared to two single images. Along with depicting the anatomy, hybrid imaging enables visualization of the molecular processes in vivo within larger anatomic content. Technologies in hybrid imaging include ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imagining (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET). The fusion of these technologies have given rise to hybrid imaging systems. The hybrid of PET/CT was introduced in 2001 and SPECT/CT was introduced in 2003. PET/MRI is also an available hybrid imaging system, but not used widely. Both hybrid imaging techniques PET/CT and SPECT/CT have significant relevance in clinical and pre-clinical practice. Hybrid imaging scans need a patient to be stationed at the same place for both scans. Involuntary movements of the internal organs can be minimized in hybrid imaging systems. Hybrid imaging systems have reduced the time required for scanning. Usually the required time with standalone imaging systems is an hour or even more. However, hybrid imaging systems have reduced scanning time by up to 25 minutes to 30 minutes. With the emergence of hybrid imaging system, a patient can be scanned in a single session and the desired anatomical and functional data of the organ of interest can be achieved. PET/CT has evolved due to continuous innovation, which enables more accurate measurements of metabolic processes, data quantification and analysis of neurologic disease, cancerous tissue, and cardiac blood flow. PET/CT is a standard hybrid imaging technique used in oncology and SPECT/CT, which is in an evolving phase, is generally used for cardiac scans.
Global Roundup: Aussie Biopharma Raises $25 Million to Expand in US

Australia’s Inventia Life Sciences raised $25 million in a Series B financing round. The Down Under company will use proceeds from the raise to support the global marketing efforts of its RASTRUM 3D cell culture platform and more than quadruple its headcount. In total, Inventia has raised $32 million...
Naloxone Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

The demand within the global naloxone market has been rising on account of the efforts of the pharmaceutical industry to prevent the ill-effects of drugs overdose. Opiod is a class of drugs that can have severe implications for individuals if consumed in ireegulated amounts, and hence, there is a need to counter over-dosage of opiods. Naloxone is a drug that can effectively suppress the effect of opiod, and for this reason, the demand for naloxone across the pharmaceutical industry has been rising at a stellar rate.
Digital Dentistry to Stimulate Growth of Dental Infection Control Market by 2030: Fact.MR

Fact.MR provides significant dynamics that are set to influence the global Dental Infection Control Products Market over the forecast period during 2020 to 2030. It presents detailed information across leading segments in terms of consumables, Equipment, End-User and region. In addition, it highlights an in-depth assessment of the supply chain and value chain of the market.
Gene-deleted Vaccines Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2025

Genetic engineering is a branch of biotechnology that deals with gene modifications or changes in genetic makeup. By using prolonged tissue culture in genetic engineering, viruses can be attenuated or modified. This results in the growth of a virus strain that is incapable to cause disease. This process is generally difficult to accomplish and reversion to virulence is a constant risk. Molecular genetic methods currently make promise to alter the genes or modify the genetic makeup of an organism, so that it converts irrevocably attenuated.
Intraocular Irrigation Solutions Market: North America is Leading the Market Owing to Presence of Key Players

Intraocular ophthalmic irrigation maintains the natural anatomic and physiologic integrity of eye. Intraocular ophthalmic irrigation finds applications in ophthalmic surgical procedures of the eye as well as to relieve symptoms of eye injury caused by chemicals or allergens. Intraocular irrigation solutions are formulated with chemical composition similar to secretions of...
