ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

5 Ways Companies Are Supporting Employee Mental Health Amid COVID-19

By Katy Foster
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Supporting employee mental health and wellbeing...

www.thomasnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Covid#Employee Benefits#Marketing Science#Burnout#Americans#Pwc
rapidgrowthmedia.com

Michigan prepares for long-term mental health effects of COVID-19

This article is part of State of Health, a series about how Michigan communities are rising to address health challenges. It is made possible with funding from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on Michiganders' mental health, and few families have gone unscathed. As of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Surgeon general warns of youth mental health crisis amid COVID-19

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Tuesday issued a new Surgeon General’s Advisory, warning of a growing youth mental health crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the crisis...
MENTAL HEALTH
Cheddar News

Mental Health Crisis for Kids Worsening Amid Pandemic

Shelli Avenevoli, Ph.D., the deputy director for the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), joined Cheddar to discuss concerns about the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the nation's youth. While mental health issues have been a point of concern for the populace at large, Avenevoli talked about how vulnerable young people have been during the COVID-19 crisis. "It's important to keep in mind, for children and adolescents, that the pandemic is occurring during a time of very formative development when social connection is vital for health and optimal function," she said. Avenevoli also noted broad political and social upheavals that have contributed to the issue but also things that can be done to help minors with their mental wellbeing.
KIDS
KMBC.com

Nurses struggle with mental health as COVID-19 drags on

MERRIAM, Kan. — The pandemic has taken its toll on everyone's mental health. Frontline workers are especially feeling it. Some studies show 50% of nurses say they're depressed, anxious or both. Mental Health America put the number much higher when it dida survey in the Summer of 2020. 93% of...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
docwirenews.com

Mental Health Disorders Tied to Higher COVID-19 Mortality

Mental health disorders are associated with increased COVID-19-related mortality, according to a review published online July 27 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guillaume Fond, M.D., Ph.D., from Aix-Marseille University in France, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to determine whether patients with mental health disorders were at increased risk for COVID-19 mortality compared with patients without mental health disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

Walgreens, Mental Health America team up on mental health support

Walgreens and Mental Health America are partnering to raise money and provide support for mental health services this holiday season. Walgreens and Mental Health America are teaming up to raise money and provide support for mental health this holiday season. Together, the two organizations are asking people to donate to...
ADVOCACY
cbs4indy.com

COVID-19 pandemic further exposing mental health crisis in nation’s youth

INDIANAPOLIS — As the nation continues to protect our youth from the coronavirus with vaccinations, the U.S. surgeon general is highlighting another ongoing struggle. On Tuesday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a new Surgeon General’s Advisory to highlight the urgent need to address the nation’s youth mental health crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MedicalXpress

The impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of children and young people in the UK

COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of children and young people beyond recognition. Throughout the pandemic, research has been underway to assess the impact on young people's mental health, but much research is poor quality and so potentially misleading. For example, a global, collaborative and constantly updated project, DEPRESSD, has searched...
KIDS
mobihealthnews.com

Quartet Health snaps up fellow mental health company InnovaTel Telepsychiatry

Digital mental health company Quartet Health announced that it snapped up InnovaTel Telepsychiatry, a virtual behavioral health provider, for an undisclosed sum. This news comes just days after Quartet announced a $60 million funding round led by Independence Health Group. InnovaTel Telepsychiatry is able to connect organizations to a network...
MENTAL HEALTH
Hr Morning

Mental health benefits: A must-have resource for employees

Forty-two percent of employees with access to mental health benefits say they’re more likely to stay at their job than if they didn’t have them, according to Mercer’s 2021 Health on Demand report. That’s an impressive number for providing mental health benefits. The reality employers must...
MENTAL HEALTH
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | COVID-19 Has Left Children In Crisis; CT Should Improve Access To Mental Health Care

A father and his 10-year-old son sit in the emergency department of a Connecticut hospital. His son, who is intellectually disabled and autistic, is struggling with out-of-control behavior. They lie together on a blue mat, the boy and his dad, quietly resting. Dad is resisting the time to go home, as he knows he will be leaving his young boy alone for another night in the emergency room. But there is still no place to go for his son. Connecticut has finite beds for children in mental health crisis who have intellectual disabilities, and children with autism or other developmental disabilities sometimes spend days or even weeks in the emergency room waiting for treatment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Oklahoma Daily

OU suspends employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid nationwide injunction

OU Human Resources announced the university will no longer require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022 in a Wednesday email. OU employees were previously required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 4, 2022, in compliance with the federal vaccine requirement for contractors. U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker of Savannah, Georgia, temporarily blocked enforcement of the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement for contractors Tuesday by a nationwide preliminary injunction, effectively suspending the mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Recovery Support Worker – Mental Health Services

We are seeking an individual who is progressive, energetic and resilient to join our dedicated team in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire. We require someone who is able to build trusting and therapeutic relationships with individuals with mental health needs, whilst promoting their personal recovery and independence. You will support our service users...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy