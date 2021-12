Going into 2022, there will be no round-by-round bells for Roxanne Modafferi. Instead, it will be wedding bells. The UFC veteran is truly living up to her nickname, ‘The Happy Warrior’. Her career as a warrior is coming to an end soon, as Modafferi will retire, win or lose, against Casey O’Neill in February. Nevertheless, she seems to be happier than ever.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO