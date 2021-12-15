Nasopharyngeal Cancer Treatment Market: Chemotherapy Treatment Type Segment to Lead Global Market

Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects body’s connective tissues. Connective tissues are made up of proteins, especially fibrilin-1, which are responsible for holding the whole body, i.e. organs, tissues, and cells together. Marfan syndrome is caused by the mutation in FBN1 gene which makes protein fibrilin-1. A defect in the fibrilin protein can cause overgrowth in the bones. Moreover, Marfan syndrome primarily affects the cardiovascular system, skeletal system, skin, and the eyes of humans. The condition is mostly inherited; however, 25% of the time it is a new (de novo) mutation. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, globally one in every 10,000 to 20,000 individuals develop Marfan syndrome. People with Marfan syndrome are very tall, with long, thin arms and legs, with spider like fingers, referred as arachnodactyly. Other symptoms include myopia, ectopia lentis, glaucoma, retinal detachment, and early cataract formation. Additionally, bone overgrowth, loose joints, curvature of the spine (scoliosis), mitral valve prolapse, aortic dissection, and tricuspid valve prolapse are also observed in affected individuals.
Comments / 0