Cancer

Nasopharyngeal Cancer Treatment Market: Chemotherapy Treatment Type Segment to Lead Global Market

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Nasopharyngeal cancer is a rare form of malignant cancer that occurs in the nasopharynx. The nasopharynx is the upper part of the pharynx (throat) behind the nose. Nasopharynx is located at the base of the skull, above the roof of the mouth. It is the opening for nostrils. Nasopharyngeal...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Alpha Emitters Market: Ovarian Cancer Segment to Dominate Market

Alpha emitters plays important role in the cancer treatment. Properties of alpha emitters have led to exert profound differences between this field and other fields of nuclear medicine. Due to their short range and high LET (deposit energy in unit length of their pathway), alpha particles have remarkably been considered into medical research.
CANCER
biospace.com

Marfan Syndrome Treatment Market: North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market

Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects body’s connective tissues. Connective tissues are made up of proteins, especially fibrilin-1, which are responsible for holding the whole body, i.e. organs, tissues, and cells together. Marfan syndrome is caused by the mutation in FBN1 gene which makes protein fibrilin-1. A defect in the fibrilin protein can cause overgrowth in the bones. Moreover, Marfan syndrome primarily affects the cardiovascular system, skeletal system, skin, and the eyes of humans. The condition is mostly inherited; however, 25% of the time it is a new (de novo) mutation. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, globally one in every 10,000 to 20,000 individuals develop Marfan syndrome. People with Marfan syndrome are very tall, with long, thin arms and legs, with spider like fingers, referred as arachnodactyly. Other symptoms include myopia, ectopia lentis, glaucoma, retinal detachment, and early cataract formation. Additionally, bone overgrowth, loose joints, curvature of the spine (scoliosis), mitral valve prolapse, aortic dissection, and tricuspid valve prolapse are also observed in affected individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Bacteremia Treatment Market: Hospitals segment accounts for the maximum share of the market

Bacteremia is a type of bloodstream infection caused by bacteria. This condition can be fatal, due to possibility of multiple organ failure if untreated for a long time. Bacteremia is associated with high levels of mortality and morbidity. Patients using intravascular access devices and having deep tissue injury are at a higher risk of developing bacteremia. Chances of developing bacteremia increase in case of patients undergoing immunosuppressive drug therapy. Often, broad-spectrum antibiotics are employed at first and diagnosis is made by conducting blood culture tests. Bacteremia infections are metastatic and they have common symptoms such as fever and chill, which make them difficult to identify.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Diverticular Treatment Market: Rise in cases of obesity and drug intake to drive the market

Diverticular is one of the foremost common gastrointestinal conditions affecting the overall population in the world. An estimated 2.5 million people suffer from diverticular disease in the U.S. every year. Clinical signs of diverticulosis range from asymptomatic diverticulosis to complicated diverticulitis. Treatment for symptomatic diverticular disease is essentially based on...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Angiosarcomas Treatment Market to Fetch New Growth Ratios with Adoption in Developing Economies | Genentech, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Janssen Global Services

Angiosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that affects inner blood vessels lining and it arises in any part of the body including breast, spleen, skin, deep tissue, and liver. The transformation of mesenchymal cells is responsible for origin of angiosarcoma. The treatment of the disease includes, chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy. The severity and ability to spread of the disease is expected to propel growth of the angiosarcoma treatment market during estimate period. Angiosarcoma occurs in various types, which includes Cardiac Angiosarcoma, Cutaneous Angiosarcoma, Epithelioid Angiosarcoma, and Hepatic Angiosarcoma.
CANCER
biospace.com

Microdialysis Market: Clinical to be Highly Attractive Segment of Global Market

The microdialysis technique is an expensive, invasive, and a new real-time continuous in vivo sampling technique. Microdialysis is a minimally invasive sampling method that is used for continuous measurement of unbound, free analyte concentrations in the extracellular fluid of any tissue. Analytes may include exogenous compounds to determine their distribution...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) treatment market has been experiencing tremendous growth opportunities across the world. This market growth is attributed to the increasing number of lung diseases among different countries across the globe. Owing to this increasing number, the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is anticipated to bring growth prospects in the upcoming years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Positions Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 36 Bn

Statins to Remain the First-Line of Treatment for All Forms of Dyslipidemia. Fact.MR’s latest study on dyslipidemia therapeutics market offers in-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints and current trends shaping the market dynamics. Its outlines various opportunities across leading segments in terms of type, drug class, distribution channel and region.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Rise in female lung cancer is expected to drive the market

Lung cancer can be broadly classified into two categories such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Non-small cell lung cancer can be further classified into adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. Squamous non-small cancer develops from the cells lining the airways and is found near the center of the lungs in one of the main airways. Non-small cell lung cancer globally accounts for 85% to 90% of lung cancer, in which adenocarcinoma and squamous cell cancers are responsible for approximately 40% and 30%, respectively. Prominent symptoms of squamous non-small cell lung cancer include excessive coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, chest pain, and occurrence of blood in sputum. Many physicians misunderstood this disease with collapsed lungs or pneumonia. The disease usually takes longer time to develop from confined tumors to invasive cancer. Primary diagnostic technique comprises sputum test, bronchoscopy, MRI scan, needle biopsy, and CT scan among others. In Australia, squamous non-small cell lung cancer is a common type of lung cancer accounting for 29% of total cases of lung cancer.
CANCER
biospace.com

Hirschsprung’s Disease Treatment Market: The Surgery Segment Dominated the Global Market in Terms of Revenue

Hirschsprung’s Disease Treatment Market: Introduction. Hirschsprung’s disease, also called congenital aganglionic megacolon, is a disease commonly recognized in newborns and infants. However, symptoms of Hirschsprung’s disease may be missed until adolescent period or even late adulthood. Hirschsprung’s disease is caused by failed migration of colonic ganglion cells during gestation.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Amphiregulin can predict treatment resistance to palliative first-line cetuximab plus FOLFIRI chemotherapy in patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer

Amphiregulin (AREG) is an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) ligand. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of baseline plasma AREG levels in KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) on treatment outcome with palliative first-line cetuximab"‰+"‰FOLFIRI chemotherapy. Chemotherapy outcomes were analyzed based on baseline plasma AREG levels. The clinical findings were further validated using an in vitro model of CRC. Among 35 patients, the progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly inferior in patients with high AREG than in those with low AREG levels: 10.9 vs. 24.2Â months, respectively (p"‰="‰0.008). However, after failure of first-line chemotherapy, AREG levels were associated with neither PFS (4.8 vs. 11.6Â months; p"‰="‰0.215) nor overall survival (8.4 vs. 13.3Â months; p"‰="‰0.975). In SNU-C4 and Caco-2 cells which were relatively sensitive to cetuximab among the seven CRC cell lines tested, AREG significantly decreased the anti-proliferative effect of cetuximab (p"‰<"‰0.05) via AKT and ERK activation. However, after acquiring cetuximab resistance with gradual exposure for more than 6Â months, AREG neither increased colony formation nor activated AKT and ERK after cetuximab treatment. Our results suggest that plasma AREG is a potential biomarker to predict clinical outcomes after cetuximab-based chemotherapy.
CANCER
biospace.com

Gestational Diabetes Treatment Market: Rise in prevalence of gestational diabetes to drive the market

Gestational diabetes can be defined as a type of diabetes that affects pregnant women. It is usually a temporary condition which develops during pregnancy and subsides after the birth of the baby. However, there are possibilities that diabetes may return in the later stages of life as type II diabetes mellitus. It is the inability of insulin to absorb the sugars consumed as part of the meal. It may be caused due to insulin resistance in a woman’s body because of increasing levels of placental hormones being produced to sustain the development of the fetus. This condition starts when the female body is not able to make and use required amounts of insulin needed in pregnancy, resulting in a build-up of sugar in the bloodstream causing hyperglycemia. According to a case study published by the World Diabetes Foundation, gestational diabetes is an undertreated condition and affects nearly 18 million women each year. It is known to impact over 14% of the pregnancies globally and over 18 million live births every year. Risk factors associated with the condition include overweight babies, risk of developing diabetes mellitus in the later stages of life, birth trauma, respiratory distress, pre-eclampsia, hypocalcemia, and glucose-mediated macrosomia.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
biospace.com

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides Market: Spinal muscular atrophy segment to account for major share of global market

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides: Introduction. Antisense oligonucleotides are single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotides that can alter the RNA and modify protein expression. These oligonucleotides were discovered to influence RNA processing. Subsequent chemical modifications of antisense oligonucleotides were used to address issues such as off-target toxic effects and insufficient biological activity. These modifications led...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Colorectal Colon Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growing awareness about the disease to drive the market

Colorectal cancer, commonly known as colon cancer, rectal cancer, or bowel cancer, is the development of cancerous cells in the colon or rectum, which are the parts of large intestine. These cells are usually malignant in function and have the ability to spread to other organs of the body. The commonly observed symptoms of colorectal cancer are blood in stools, change in the bowel movement, weight loss, and tiredness. Colorectal cancer originates from the epithelial cells, which form the inner lining of colon or rectal of the gastrointestinal tract. Development of cancer occurs due to mutation of APC gene. Sampling of the colon suspicious area during colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy is used for diagnosis of colorectal cancer. Factors causing colorectal cancer are changing lifestyle, diet rich in red meat and fat, alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, less intake of water, and lack of physical activity. Genetic predisposition is a lesser known cause for colorectal cancer. Management of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage at which it is detected. If detected in early stage, surgery proves curative and if in late stage, chemotherapy is also necessary along with surgery. Treatment of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage of the cancer. In stage 0, the cancer cells are limited to lining of the colon. Stage I cancer cells grow up to colon wall. Stage II cancer grows through the wall of the colon and spreads into the tissues. Stage III cancer cells spread to nearby lymph nodes and at stage IV cancer spreads to the nearby tissues and organs.
CANCER
biospace.com

Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Rise in number of patient living with diabetes to drive the market

Global Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Snapshot. The global disposable negative pressure wound therapy devices market is projected to show remarkable growth avenues during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. This growth is attributed to increased number of patient living with diabetes along with growing initiatives by government bodies of many countries to make people aware about the advanced wound care treatment options available today.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Diuretic Agents Market: Rise in the number of hypertensive patients to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the number of deaths caused by these diseases is expected to surpass 23 million by 2030. These are largely lifestyle diseases and about 16% of deaths caused in 2012 were attributed to high blood pressure. Various classes of drugs used to treat cardiac disorders include calcium channel blockers, anti-adrenergic agents, anti-arrhythmic agents, diuretic agents, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors. Nephrological and urological disorders are common complications of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Diuretic agents are often prescribed drug class for treating cardiovascular diseases as well as nephrological and urological disorders. Diuretics alternatively termed as water pills aid in elimination of water and salts from the body. Diuretics are primarily used to treat edema caused by renal dysfunction such as nephrotic syndrome, acute glomerulonephritis, and chronic renal failure. Diuretics stimulate kidneys to eliminate water and salts from the body, which helps reduce swelling.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Alkylating Agents Market: Rising prevalence of different cancer types to drive the market

Cancer has been a growing concern affecting more than eight million people across the globe. Statistics published by the World Health Organization stated that more than 60% of cancer cases occur in Africa, Asia, and South and Central America. The organization also projected that the number of cancer cases could reach 22 million by 2032. Lung, liver, stomach, colorectal, and breast are among the leading cause of cancer deaths. The high mortality rate and wide prevalence of cancer have driven scientists to engage in the discovery of better treatment options of the disease. Alkylating agents were among the earliest classes of drugs available for treating cancer. These are the first nonhormonal drugs successfully used in the cancer treatment. Traditionally, alkylating agents are grouped into SN1 and SN2 types. The SN1 agents directly react with biological molecules. The SN2 type agents are those that form an intermediate, which then react with the biological molecules. Alkylating agents act by damaging the DNA strands and prevent cancer cells from replicating. These agents show activity against the cancer cell during each phase of its life cycle, thus making alkylating agents desirable for treating a wide range of cancers. As alkylating agents act by altering the DNA strands, prolonged use of about 5 years to 10 years of these agents can lead to bone marrow damage, and, in rare instances, it might lead to acute leukemia. Temodar (temozolomide) by Merck, Treanda (bendamustine) by Teva Pharma, and Eloxatin (Oxaliplatin) by Sanofi are the major drugs in this class. Temodar and Eloxatin lost their exclusivity in 2013 and 2012, respectively.
CANCER

