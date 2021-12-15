ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Rise in number of patient living with diabetes to drive the market

Global Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Snapshot. The global disposable negative pressure wound therapy devices market is projected to show remarkable growth avenues during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. This growth is attributed to increased number of patient living with diabetes along with growing initiatives by government...

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market: Rise in awareness about accurate diagnosis to drive the market

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market: Introduction. Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals are molecules containing a drug attached with a radioisotope targeted toward a certain tissue/organ for diagnosis as well as treatment of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and hyperthyroidism. Radiopharmaceuticals are being extensively used in a technique called molecular imaging as biomarkers for specific molecular procedures that determine the onset and/or growth of a disease.
Barbiturate Anticonvulsant Drugs Market: Rising prevalence of seizures across the world is expected to drive the market

Functions of the central nervous system are suppressed by the administration of a type of drug derived from barbituric acid, known as barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs. The GABA is the chief inhibitory compound in the mature vertebrate central nervous system that responds to the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). The action of GABA is enhanced by barbiturate anticonvulsants. Seizure is a sudden attack of illness, especially a stroke or an epileptic fit. Also, GABA inhibits initiation of discharge that would start the seizure, as it is an inhibitory neurotransmitter. Effectiveness of GABA is increased as barbiturate facilitates GABA-mediated opening of chloride channels. Except absence seizures, all other types of seizures can be treated by barbiturates.
Global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market To Be Driven By Growing Diabetic Patients In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global glycated haemoglobin testing market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, technology, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Endoscopy Operative Devices Market | Increasing Requirements of Endoscopies Drive the Industry Growth

The endoscopy operative devices market has been estimated to grow at the noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The rapidly increasing market growth is because of the growing prevalence of different chronic disorders, for example, cancer, diabetes, and obesity. In addition to this, a significant increase in the geriatric population is also serving as the driving factor to boost growth impetus in the market.
Dermal Regeneration Matrix Device Market: Increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer is expected to boost the market

Dermal Regeneration Matrix Device Market: Introduction. Dermal Regeneration Matrix Device is used for treating certain diabetic foot ulcers. The matrix device, which is made of silicone, cow collagen, and shark cartilage, is placed over the ulcer and provides an environment for new skin and tissue to regenerate and heal the wound. Utilization of dermal regeneration matrix devices in wound healing offers numerous benefits in terms of stimulating tissue growth and ensuring relief from various injuries. Furthermore, these devices reduces the occurrence of infection at the wound sites and minimize irritation. Dermal regeneration matrix is gaining importance, which in turn is likely to drive the market.
Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market: Rise in incidence of end-stage renal disease incidence to drive the market

Continuous studies have been made on the pathophysiology of hyperphosphatemia, evaluation of therapies on the clinical outcomes, and guidelines have shaped the evidence underlying current and emerging treatment options. Concurrently, the body of clinical evidence supporting common medications in various patient populations has also evolved, paving way to state-of-art management strategies. A number of clinical development programs led by pharmaceutical companies have further shaped the evolution of the hyperphosphatemia treatment market.
Teriflunomide Market: Rising burden of cancer to drive the market

Teriflunomide is sold under the brand name Aubagio; it is the active metabolite of leflunomide. Teriflunomide was assessed in the Phase III clinical trial TEMSO as a medication for multiple sclerosis (MS). The study was successfully completed in July 2010. 2-year results were positive. However, after the subsequent TENERE head-to-head comparison trial reported that meanwhile the permanent discontinuations [of therapy] were substantially less common in MS patients who received Teriflunomide as compared to interferon beta-1a, relapses, which were more common with Teriflunomide. In September 2012, the drug was approved for usage in the U.S. and for usage in the European Union in August 2013.
Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market: High Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive Growth of the Market in Near Future

Global Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market: Overview. The rise in the occurrence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer throughout the world is driving expansion of the global anti-biofilm wound dressing market. Non-communicable illnesses are becoming more prevalent due to various factors such as smoking, alcohol usage, antibiotic resistance, and unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles.
Injectable Cytotoxic Drugs Market: High number of rheumatoid arthritis to drive the market

Global Injectable Cytotoxic Drugs Market: Overview. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a positive demand shock for products in the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market. Products in the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market are considered one of the most important drug classes. They are extensively used to treat prevalent diseases including various oncological disorders. Products in the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market are well known for their cellular degeneration properties. They are used as the first line of therapy indicated for application in various kinds of cancer treatment.
Atosiban Market: Rise in Prevalence of autism is expected to drive the market

Atosiban is a combined oxytocin or vasopressin V1A antagonist. Oxytocin causes uterine contractions and helps in preterm labor. The total atosiban dose should not exceed 330 mg for an individual. Several clinical trials have been carried out to determine the efficacy and the safety of Atosiban. For instance, Atosiban versus placebo, Atosiban versus beta-mimetics, and Atosiban versus nifedipine. Currently, no side-effects have been reported. Atosiban is licenced for use as a tocolytic.
Diverticular Treatment Market: Rise in cases of obesity and drug intake to drive the market

Diverticular is one of the foremost common gastrointestinal conditions affecting the overall population in the world. An estimated 2.5 million people suffer from diverticular disease in the U.S. every year. Clinical signs of diverticulosis range from asymptomatic diverticulosis to complicated diverticulitis. Treatment for symptomatic diverticular disease is essentially based on...
Dental Parallelometers Market: Increase in number of dental procedures to drive the market

Global Dental Parallelometers Market: Introduction. The parallelometer is an instrument in the dental laboratory that is used to carry out prosthesis design, model surveying, and attachments assembly. The parallelometer is a vertical arm that is movable and brought into contact with the teeth and ridges of the dental cast. A parallelometer can be used either intraorally or extraorally. A dental parallelometer provides a precise and parallel alignment of abutment connectors for precision fitting dental attachments. The impressions are taken of the cut teeth, models are prepared in the laboratory from the impressions, and the connectors are temporarily fastened to the abutment teeth of the model.
Medical Commodes Market: Rise in geriatric population to drive the market

A commode is an adult toilet chair made of a frame equipped with a toilet seat and a removable bucket. It is used as a portable toilet by patients who have difficulty getting to the bathroom on their own or with enough time. Portable commodes are available in different styles to suit various needs. Commodes help patients who has a hard time getting to the bathroom on time, as are portable and convenient to use.
Laser Hair Removal Market: Rising demand for hair removal procedures to drive the market

The moving pattern towards keeping up with ideal stylish magnificence is one of the significant drivers of the global laser hair removal market. Different innovative progressions in tasteful lasers are likewise increasing the market development. Laser hair removal is an operation that utilizes concentrated light emission (laser) to eliminate undesirable hair. During laser hair removal, a laser emanates a light that is consumed by the shade (melanin) in the hair. The light energy is changed over to warm, which harms the cylinder molded sacs inside the skin (hair follicles) that produce hairs.
Ketotifen Fumarate Market: Rise increased prevalence of allergic asthma and allergic rhino-conjunctivitis to drive the market

Ketotifen Fumarate is the fumarate salt of ketotifen, a cycloheptathiophene analog with anti-allergic action. Ketotifen inhibits histamine (H1) receptors selectively and avoids usual effects caused by the release of histamine. This agent also interferes with the release of mast cell inflammatory mediators implicated in hypersensitivity reactions, thus reducing eosinophils' chemotaxis and activation.
Iron Sucrose Injection Market: Increase in number of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market

Iron sucrose injection is an iron sucrose solution that is dark brown in color; it typically comprises ~20 mg of iron per ml of the entire solution along with sucrose. The iron sucrose injection is administered to patients who are iron-deficient, as their bodies are not producing enough iron. Iron sucrose injections are mostly prescribed to patients only when the oral iron options are not sufficing the need in the body.
Medical Electronics Market: Rising adoption of wearable electronics is expected to drive the market

Electronic devices are increasingly used for therapy, diagnosis, and rehabilitation in the field of medicine. Electromechanical equipment and medical electronics have become indispensable for providing better services to patients. Medical electronics is a branch of electronics in which medical equipment and instruments are used for medical applications such as research, diagnosis, therapy, anesthesia control, surgery, and cardiac control. Medical electronics engineering integrates medicine and environmental science with engineering practices and theories. Semiconductors have become an integral part of medical electronics equipment for reducing the cost which is changing the affordability of equipments. Medical electronic equipment are indispensable for proving better services to patients in hospitals. In medical electronics by using precise and sophisticated equipment, medical science examines, cures and treats almost all the diseases. Benefits associated with the use of medical electronic technologies include remote health data availability, precise billing mechanism, improvement in the quality of health care, increase in output accuracy, easy to update patient records, and rise in the level of patient experience. Rapid advancement in IT and increasing health care consciousness has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Advanced technology in medical electronics include telehealth in intensive care unit (ICU), emergency department (ED) and hospital ward and skilled nursing facility (SNF). With the advent of digital stethoscopes, digital X-ray systems and handheld smart phone-sized ultrasound systems, conventional medical devices have evolved to aid medical electronics market. Rapid advancement in health care consciousness and information technology has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Growth in medical electronics market is influencing various demographic trends such as enhanced portability of complex monitoring and imaging systems, increase in household medical electronics equipment, and functional integration of applications and equipment in network and wireless technology.
Microkeratome Market: Diabetic Retinopathy Segment to Expand Significantly

Microkeratome is a surgical instrument that helps with precision work during LASIK and ALK surgery. Microkeratome contains oscillating blades that help create the corneal flap during the procedure. Normally, the thickness of the human cornea varies between 500 and 600 micrometer; this instrument helps create a flap of thickness between...
Orthopedic Imaging Market: Rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders to drive the market

Medical imaging in orthopedics helps physicians to non-invasively analyze the body's internal anatomy to aid in diagnosing a medical condition. By producing images reflecting internal anatomical structures of the patient's body, medical imaging devices recognize and track diseases or injuries. These devices are used as a knowledge tool that helps doctors identify the disease and the treatment response.
