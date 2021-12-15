Hirschsprung’s Disease Treatment Market: The Surgery Segment Dominated the Global Market in Terms of Revenue
Hirschsprung’s Disease Treatment Market: Introduction. Hirschsprung’s disease, also called congenital aganglionic megacolon, is a disease commonly recognized in newborns and infants. However, symptoms of Hirschsprung’s disease may be missed until adolescent period or even late adulthood. Hirschsprung’s disease is caused by failed migration of colonic ganglion cells during...www.biospace.com
Comments / 0