He was ripped off by his OWN FAMILY? You'll never believe these stars were scammed!

I remember receiving my first death threat. I hadn’t seen my message requests on social media at all until a few days after the vigil on Clapham Common for Sarah Everard, in March, and my photo being plastered everywhere. The first one was something I can’t even put into an article as it was that horrific – someone describing how they would do it, why they would do it and what an awful person I was. I felt hot adrenalin running through my body, and my face went numb. I then went down the list and realised how many there...

