PM Yoga at Sports*Com

In celebration of the winter solstice, a special yoga event is planned for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wildwood Preserve Metropark in the Ward Pavilion, organizers announced. "This celebration of the winter solstice will include a guided candlelight walk from the Ward Pavilion to the covered bridge and back, followed by a gentle Yin yoga practice inside the Ward Pavilion, ending with meditation," a news release stated. "The intent will be to create a quiet inner experience that prepares us to welcome in the beauty of the winter season."
