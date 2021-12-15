PM Yoga at Sports*Com

Jason Freskos is a yoga instructor who wants to encourage as many people as possible to try yoga out so they can experience firsthand how amazing practicing yoga is. He wants to share his knowledge and help people understand that yoga is more than just stretching. Below he outlines the qualities he feels are beneficial for most people that they can experience when it comes to yoga. The benefits include everything from physical health, mental health, and stress management.

WORKOUTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO