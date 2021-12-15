ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

PM Yoga at Sports*Com

murfreesborotn.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great way to wind down. Focuses on...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

AM Yoga at PCC

A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
texomashomepage.com

Ribbon cutting at Balance Yoga + Barre

Are you feeling bent out of shape? Then you need to check out the brand new location at University Village on Midwestern Parkway of Balance Yoga and Barre!
WORKOUTS
davishighnews.com

Yoga is a stretch for strength?

Yoga is a practice that originated in ancient India. It’s a practice that trains the physical, mental, and spiritual state. Many people say that yoga isn’t challenging or its too relaxing to build strength. Yoga is much more than meditating or relaxing. “Whether you’re a couch potato or...
WORKOUTS
oxygenmag.com

Quick Yoga Session for Anywhere, Anytime

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Oxygen Ambassador Andrea Schwartz lives by this mantra: “You are only one workout away from a good mood.”. As a yogi, ACE-certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor, health coach and nutrition specialist, you’d think her day would...
WORKOUTS
momjunction.com

15 Best Yoga Bags In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. A well-organized yoga bag can make your yoga regimen more organized. Yoga bags are designed...
YOGA
Auburn Plainsman

COLUMN | Everyone does yoga

While it's what people often think of, yoga can offer more than the poses. Growing up, my dad would make himself a cup of black coffee and walk over to our big red couch. He would sit on the end, place his mug on the side table to make way for a cat to jump onto his lap. He would spend the next half hour just sipping his coffee and petting the attention needy feline.
AUBURN, AL
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+. No class on November 11 & 25.
MURFREESBORO, TN
asapland.com

Benefits of Yoga for Women

Yoga is a full-body workout with its root in India. It is something trendy all around the world, including women. The most beneficial of Yoga for women are reduced Stress, strengthened muscles, increased flexibility, and many other health benefits. Let us see some best uses of Yoga for women in this article.
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Deka-Strong

A functional fitness full-body workout...8 Zones require basic essential movements (core, mobility, agility and coordination) on a consistent basis. The class consists of 2 rounds incorporating strength and power and a core finisher.
MURFREESBORO, TN
atlantanews.net

Jason Freskos Explains the Benefits of Yoga

Jason Freskos is a yoga instructor who wants to encourage as many people as possible to try yoga out so they can experience firsthand how amazing practicing yoga is. He wants to share his knowledge and help people understand that yoga is more than just stretching. Below he outlines the qualities he feels are beneficial for most people that they can experience when it comes to yoga. The benefits include everything from physical health, mental health, and stress management.
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Metabolic Burn at PCC

Short intense bouts of strength and cardio training followed by short periods of rest. This style of training helps the body burn calories and fat throughout the day.
MURFREESBORO, TN
kzmu.org

200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training

Desert Power Yoga was founded with the intention of providing wellness classes to all, regardless of a student’s experience. We offer a variety of yoga styles as a means of providing yoga to fit the community’s diverse preferences and needs. Our roots lie in Vinyasa Flow Yoga, with a focus on Meditation.
WORKOUTS
pasadenanow.com

Yoga for the Rest of Us?

Yoga doesn’t have to be about strange positions with names that make no sense to a newcomer. Those rules can be stretched a little, just like yoga. YogaSix, a modern fitness boutique recently opened in Pasadena, looks at the teaching of the ancient art of Yoga in a different way.
PASADENA, CA
The Blade

Yoga event welcomes winter

In celebration of the winter solstice, a special yoga event is planned for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wildwood Preserve Metropark in the Ward Pavilion, organizers announced. "This celebration of the winter solstice will include a guided candlelight walk from the Ward Pavilion to the covered bridge and back, followed by a gentle Yin yoga practice inside the Ward Pavilion, ending with meditation," a news release stated. "The intent will be to create a quiet inner experience that prepares us to welcome in the beauty of the winter season."
YOGA
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Zumba Gold at St. Clair Senior Center

NEW AFTERNOON CLASS! If you are an active adult looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves you love at a lower intensity, try this one. This class introduces easy to follow Zumba choreography that focuses on balance, range of motion & coordination. You must sign up...
MURFREESBORO, TN
midfloridanewspapers.com

Yoga stimulates thinking

At the present time, in this New Age of Technology, the computer does much of the “thinking.” When human beings use technology to think and reason in determining a personal outcome, how does this compare to thinking with the mind and body in a yoga practice that stimulates mental, physical and emotional growth in the body and brain and decision-making from improved brain function?
WORKOUTS
henryford.com

Yoga Therapy

While the use of yoga is not an alternative treatment or cure for cancer, yoga has been shown to help people with cancer manage stress, anxiety and pain. Yoga therapy focuses on mindfulness, awareness, and restoration of strength, and your instructor will help you learn to respect your body’s capacity while expanding physical wellbeing.
WORKOUTS
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Speaker Introduces yoga at Hartman

The next Second Sunday Speaker Series event is “Yoga — What is it and can I do it? (Yes you can!)”. If you are curious about yoga and want to know if it’s something you can do, then join Steffany Kroeger, LMHCt and E-RYT, for an informative and interactive discussion on Yoga and Self Care. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 in the Community Room at Hartman Reserve.
WORKOUTS

