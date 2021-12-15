ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bone Hammers Market: Rise in Incidence of Ailments Associated with Bones to drive the market

A hammer is an instrument used by physicians to test deep tendon reflexes. Bone hammer is an important tool used in medical science. It is used during neurological examination in order to detect abnormalities in the nervous system. The doctors tap the tendon that connects the muscle to the bone, which...

Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market: Increased Research and Development Activities is expected to drive the market

Hemophilia is a rare health condition in which an individual’s blood is not able to clot normally due to lack of adequate blood-clotting factors. Enterprises working in the global hemophilia treatment drugs market are consistently focused on the development of novel and more efficient drugs. To achieve this motive, many players in this market are pouring investments in research and development activities.
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market to Register 6.5% CAGR Amid Burgeoning Incidence of Antibiotic Resistance

Demand for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tests to Increase as Application in Biotechnological Sector Grows. In a recent market study, Fact.MR divulges compelling insights into the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market, covering crucial aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and threats prevailing in the market. The report also highlights recent developments in the segments of the market, in terms of product type, methods, test type, applications, and end users across seven regions.
Gene Therapy for Inherited Genetic Disorders Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

The gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market has been estimated to experience significant growth avenues in the forthcoming years. This market growth is due to the rapid advances in mammalian DNA sequencing technologies during the past few years. Gene therapy is a novel approach that holds the profound potential to find universal therapeutic alternatives in order to treat inherited genetic disorders. Owing to these extensive applications, the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market has been predicted to experience growth prospects in the years to come.
Laparoscopy Devices Market - The energy systems segment accounted for a prominent share of the market

Healthcare practitioners worldwide leverage the advancements in imaging technologies and techniques to boost the surgical outcomes, particularly in benign gynecological diseases. The safety and reliability of laparoscopic devices has bolstered their uptake in minimally invasive surgeries in Asia Pacific, spurring scope for new lucrative avenues in the laparoscopy devices market, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
Emphasis on Medical Waste Management to Strengthen Back Table and Cart Covers Market

Over 2 out of 10 Sales of Back Table and Cart Covers to Concentrate in Ambulatory Surgical Clinics. In a recent market analysis, Fact.MR studies current trends prevailing in the global back table and cart covers market, offering a comprehensive analysis of factors influencing sales, such as drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints. The report sheds light on recent developments in terms of segments of the market, including product type, usage, and end users across seven regions.
Bio Decontamination Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The bio decontamination market has been anticipated to experience innumerable growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for the prevention of viral infection. Routine cleaning is helpful to cut down the risk of infection and for the maintenance of a safer environment. Thus, owing to these factors, the bio decontamination market has been expected to experience significant growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.
Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market to Grow by 7.5% with Nearly 5,500 Units Sold Worldwide by 2026

Neurosurgical Intervention to Remain Key Area of Interest in Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market, Accounting for 30% Sales. Fact.MR’s latest report on the intraoperative MRI equipment market offers 10-year forecast. The report explicates on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of product type, application, and end user across six major regions.
US Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market anticipated to experience Innumerable Growth Opportunities in Near Future

The US depth of anesthesia monitoring market has been anticipated to experience innumerable growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This increasing market growth can be attributed to the rising penetration of smartphones across the world. In addition to this, augmenting video traffic and use of anesthesia for the introduction of ample depth of unconsciousness at the time of medical surgery or procedure. These factors are extensively used to boost growth impetus in the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market.
Cell Imagers Market Latest Innovations and Emerging Trends Analysis Report to 2030

Live cell imaging has attracted the interest of biomedical researchers. The expanding application of cell imagers in life sciences industries is a key evolutionary trend in the cell imagers market. Cell imagers, cellular imaging systems, or cell imaging technologies have become a part of the automated cell imaging systems used by researchers world over. The growing demand for high-content imaging and analysis is a key driver for demand in the cell imagers market. Major application areas are in cell biology and drug discovery. Key application areas are in instruments, consumables, software, and services.
A Comprehensive Study Exploring Bone Broth Market | Key Players Paleo Pro, Vital Protein, Kettle and Fire, BRU Broth

The Latest survey report on Bone Broth Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Bone Broth Market - Outlook and Forecast segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Vital Protein, Kettle and Fire, BRU Broth, Paleo Pro, Ancient Nutrition, Broth of Life.Unlock new opportunities in Bone Broth Market - Outlook and Forecast Market; the latest release from HTF MI highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.
Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market is growing rapidly with Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, DePuy Synthes, 3M Healthcare and BSN Medical GmbH

Orthopedic bone cement is manufactured with polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and is used in fixing implant after orthopedic surgery. It is called cement since it can hold the implant and bone together by forming a tight space. There are various types of bone cements including glass polyalkenoate cement and calcium phosphate cements that are used in orthopedic surgeries. Cast is used to hold bones in place after injury as well as to provide enhanced immobilization post-orthopedic surgery. Moreover these casts are made from two types of casting materials namely fiberglass with cotton, plaster, and some other synthetic materials to provide soft padding to the bones. In the recent past, there has been rising demand for orthopedic bone cement and casting materials, especially among the geriatric population as they are prone to developing bone fractures. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the incidence of joint fractures due to the rise in prevalence of obesity which puts immense pressure on knee joints.
Blood Culture Test Market Report | Innovative Products can Enhance the adoption of Blood Culture Tests

Blood culture tests are conducted when a healthcare provider suspects that a patient might suffer from blood infection. Blood infection poses a high risk for serious complications including a condition called sepsis, whereby the pathogens which cause infection in our bloodstream interfere with our body’s defenses and arrest the proper functioning of our immune systems. These pathogens create toxins that harm our organs as well. As a result, blood culture tests are leveraged to determine which bacteria or other organism has been leading to blood infection and how to combat it efficiently.
Alkylating Agents Market: Rising prevalence of different cancer types to drive the market

Cancer has been a growing concern affecting more than eight million people across the globe. Statistics published by the World Health Organization stated that more than 60% of cancer cases occur in Africa, Asia, and South and Central America. The organization also projected that the number of cancer cases could reach 22 million by 2032. Lung, liver, stomach, colorectal, and breast are among the leading cause of cancer deaths. The high mortality rate and wide prevalence of cancer have driven scientists to engage in the discovery of better treatment options of the disease. Alkylating agents were among the earliest classes of drugs available for treating cancer. These are the first nonhormonal drugs successfully used in the cancer treatment. Traditionally, alkylating agents are grouped into SN1 and SN2 types. The SN1 agents directly react with biological molecules. The SN2 type agents are those that form an intermediate, which then react with the biological molecules. Alkylating agents act by damaging the DNA strands and prevent cancer cells from replicating. These agents show activity against the cancer cell during each phase of its life cycle, thus making alkylating agents desirable for treating a wide range of cancers. As alkylating agents act by altering the DNA strands, prolonged use of about 5 years to 10 years of these agents can lead to bone marrow damage, and, in rare instances, it might lead to acute leukemia. Temodar (temozolomide) by Merck, Treanda (bendamustine) by Teva Pharma, and Eloxatin (Oxaliplatin) by Sanofi are the major drugs in this class. Temodar and Eloxatin lost their exclusivity in 2013 and 2012, respectively.
Phosphate Binding Agents Market: Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes lead to common complications such as nephrology and urology disorders. Unhealthy food habits and drugs are known to cause nephrological and urological diseases. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), approximately 26 million people have chronic kidney diseases in the U.S. The statistics show that about 87,000 patients die due to kidney failure every year. Commonly used drug classes for treating nephrological and urological disorders include diuretics, anti-hypertensive drugs, phosphate binders, and anti-cholinergic and 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors. Phosphate binders are drugs which are used to lower the absorption of phosphate in patients suffering from chronic renal failure due to their inability to remove phosphorus naturally. Excess deposition of phosphorus in the body, especially in a kidney failure patient, results in the depletion of calcium from bones and ultimately leads to diseases such as hyperphosphatemia and renal osteodystrophy or renal bone. Phosphate binders work by binding phosphate in the gastrointestinal tract, ultimately making it unavailable to the body for absorption. In June 2014, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. received patent for Zerenex, a ferric citrate based phosphate binder, which will expire in 2024. The company has filed new drug application (NDA) for Zerenex and is currently under review by the U.S. FDA. Sanofi lost patent for Renvela (sevelamer) in 2014; the drug generated a total revenue of US$ 750 Mn in 2013. Other key drugs in the market include Alucap (aluminum hydroxide) by Meda Pharma, Calcichew (calcium carbonate), Renagel (sevelamer) by Genzyme Corporation, and Fosrenol (lanthanum carbonate) by Shire US, Inc.
Sepsis Detection Device Market: High incidence of hospital-acquired infections to drive the market

Sepsis is the destructive inflammatory response of the body to bloodstream infections which leads to organ damage & death. Sepsis is serious condition requiring early diagnosis and treatment to increase the patient’s chances of survival. Sepsis is categorized into 3 types such as sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock based on the severity of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) symptoms shown by the body. According to NCBI, the number of patients suffering from the ailment is steadily increasing, resulting in the need for rapid and advanced diagnostic testing. As per the Sepsis Alliance, in U.S., every year, nearly 258,000 people succumb to sepsis. Globally, there are around 18 million cases of sepsis diagnosed each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 180,000 sepsis-related deaths occurred in U.S., in 2014. Sepsis has a high prevalence rate among geriatric and neonatal population owing to their weak immunity. Neonatal sepsis has the highest death rate. Alarming prevalence and mortality rate is expected to boost the growth of the global sepsis detection device market during forecast period. It is difficult to diagnose sepsis from other similar non-infectious conditions in critically ill patients with similar symptoms. Therefore, the demand for rapid and accurate sepsis detection devices is expected to increase during forecast period.
Diuretic Agents Market: Rise in the number of hypertensive patients to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the number of deaths caused by these diseases is expected to surpass 23 million by 2030. These are largely lifestyle diseases and about 16% of deaths caused in 2012 were attributed to high blood pressure. Various classes of drugs used to treat cardiac disorders include calcium channel blockers, anti-adrenergic agents, anti-arrhythmic agents, diuretic agents, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors. Nephrological and urological disorders are common complications of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Diuretic agents are often prescribed drug class for treating cardiovascular diseases as well as nephrological and urological disorders. Diuretics alternatively termed as water pills aid in elimination of water and salts from the body. Diuretics are primarily used to treat edema caused by renal dysfunction such as nephrotic syndrome, acute glomerulonephritis, and chronic renal failure. Diuretics stimulate kidneys to eliminate water and salts from the body, which helps reduce swelling.
Colorectal Colon Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growing awareness about the disease to drive the market

Colorectal cancer, commonly known as colon cancer, rectal cancer, or bowel cancer, is the development of cancerous cells in the colon or rectum, which are the parts of large intestine. These cells are usually malignant in function and have the ability to spread to other organs of the body. The commonly observed symptoms of colorectal cancer are blood in stools, change in the bowel movement, weight loss, and tiredness. Colorectal cancer originates from the epithelial cells, which form the inner lining of colon or rectal of the gastrointestinal tract. Development of cancer occurs due to mutation of APC gene. Sampling of the colon suspicious area during colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy is used for diagnosis of colorectal cancer. Factors causing colorectal cancer are changing lifestyle, diet rich in red meat and fat, alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, less intake of water, and lack of physical activity. Genetic predisposition is a lesser known cause for colorectal cancer. Management of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage at which it is detected. If detected in early stage, surgery proves curative and if in late stage, chemotherapy is also necessary along with surgery. Treatment of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage of the cancer. In stage 0, the cancer cells are limited to lining of the colon. Stage I cancer cells grow up to colon wall. Stage II cancer grows through the wall of the colon and spreads into the tissues. Stage III cancer cells spread to nearby lymph nodes and at stage IV cancer spreads to the nearby tissues and organs.
