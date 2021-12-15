ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Texas Instruments Plans $30 Billion Investment in New Semiconductor Plants

By Mike Hockett
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. As the global supply chain continues...

www.thomasnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spectator

LP Building Solutions plans 60 jobs, $24 million investment at new Bath manufacturing plant

Manufacturing in the Southern Tier received a charge Monday as Empire State Development announced that an engineered wood building products manufacturer will construct a new facility in the Town of Bath that is expected to create approximately 60 jobs. LP Building Solutions will build a new engineered wood siding prefinishing facility on 75 acres at the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency’s Business Park site located off State Route 54. The facility will produce the LP SmartSide ExpertFinish...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Sustainable Food Packaging Maker to Expand, Bring 120 Jobs to Nevada

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of sustainable food packaging plans...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Plant#Investment#Texas Instruments Plans#Sherman
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

8 Industry Updates You Need to Know This Week [60-second Read]

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. 1. 3D Printable "Eco-concrete" Lends Affordability to...
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rivian plans $5 billion EV manufacturing plant in east Georgia

ATLANTA — Shane Short doesn’t own an electric vehicle. Yet. “I’m probably going to be driving an electric truck in about two years,” Short, an official with the local joint development authority that just helped land one of the biggest economic development projects in Georgia history, said.
ATLANTA, ID
Carscoops

Rivian To Announce Plans To Build $5 Billion Truck Plant In Georgia

Correction 16/12/21: This post has been updated to reflect the most recent pre-order figures. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, senior development officials from the state and representatives from Rivian are expected to announce today at 4 PM the automaker’s plans to build a major manufacturing site in the state, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Smucker Adding up to 750 Jobs with New $1.1 Billion Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The J.M. Smucker Co. is going all-in...
BUSINESS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Mayzo Enables Manufacturing Efficiency in use of Optical Brighteners

Optical Brighteners are valuable specialty chemical additives which create the appearance of brilliant whites or brighter colors. Optical Brighteners absorb UV light, modifying its wavelength and then emitting it in a fluorescent fashion. This effect is important in a variety of applications including plastics, coatings, printing inks, dyes, fibers, detergents, waxes, fats and oils. In addition, Optical Brighteners can be used as a tracer, for instance to confirm that uniform coverage of an adhesive or sealant has been achieved.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New T92 Series Two-Pole 50A Relay With Improved Conductivity and Heat Dissipation

Enables usage in high power and temperature environments such as charging applications. Designed for HVAC, industrial controls, power supply, charging, lighting and inverter applications. Original Press Release:. TE Connectivity T92H Relay Now Available From TTI. Fort Worth, Texas – December 14, 2021 – TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of...
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Panduit Mobile Printers Provide High Print Quality, Speed, Capabilities and Label Selection

Minimize time required for labeling by up to 75 percent. Offers durability and legibility for optimum identification and are sustainable in harsh and industrial environments. Suitable for the industrial, construction and network infrastructure markets. Original Press Release:. Panduit Mobile Printers Available at TTI. Fort Worth, Texas – December 14, 2021...
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Toyota Announces $1.3 Billion Battery Plant in North Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Toyota will power its forthcoming fleet of...
EDUCATION
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Process Equipment Manufacturer Appoints Sales Engineer

Volkmann Names Rick Gaffney to Help Meet Conveying Systems Demand. Bristol, PA: Process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) has named Rick Gaffney sales engineer. Gaffney brings 20 years of technical sales experience in the electrical industry to the position with an extensive track record serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, metalworking and material handling industries that comprise a majority of the company's customer base. “We're committed to maintaining a high level of personal service and technical expertise even as demand for Volkmann intensifies,” says David Nichols, vice president of sales and marketing, on expanding the sales team. “Rick has already proven his technical sales abilities working with many of the premier Fortune 500 manufacturers and has quickly become an important part of our team.”
BUSINESS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

How to Price Spare Parts as a B2B SMB (Part 1: The Basics)

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. In the U.S., about 10% of all...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Intel Gains on Plans to Invest $7.1 Billion in Malaysia Plant

Investing.com – Intel stock (NASDAQ:INTC) traded 0.3% higher in Monday’s premarket following news that the chipmaker will invest $7.1 billion in a new facility in Malaysia. A media invitation sent out by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority said the company has chosen the country to expand manufacturing capabilities...
STOCKS
torquenews.com

GM Exploring $2.5 Billion Investment For Lansing Area Battery Plant

The move to enhance the production of components for the broader EV segment is moving at a rapid pace but while other parts of the country are getting battery plants and other facilities, Michigan has long been a locale viewing the action from a distance. A new report suggests that's now changing with the company exploring a potential investment for a Lansing area battery plant.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy