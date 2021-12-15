ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Back to Basics at Sports*Com

murfreesborotn.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAims to improve muscle strength and movement patterns for...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Exercises to Help You Master the Perfect Squat

Whether you want to get lower or make carrying heavy load easier without sacrificing form, nailing down the hallmarks of the squat is key to getting the most out of your glute workouts. In fact, dedicating some time away from the squat rack and focusing on the basics can help...
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Deka-Strong

A functional fitness full-body workout...8 Zones require basic essential movements (core, mobility, agility and coordination) on a consistent basis. The class consists of 2 rounds incorporating strength and power and a core finisher.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Yoga at PCC

A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

Whatever you do in life we can help you do it better! A high-intensity program designed to increase overall muscle endurance, strength and help shed unwanted pounds. This workout alternates strength training exercises with aerobic activities to give you two workouts in one. AM Boot Camp combines intervals of cardio drills and conditioning exercises to provide you with the ultimate circuit workout for optimal fat burning. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Tai Chi at PCC

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese discipline consisting of slow movements and postures done in a fluid and relaxed manner. It is used to reduce stress, increase flexibility, improve muscle strength, increase stamina and agility and increase the feeling of well-being. For ages 15+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
SPY

Ready to Actually Workout in 2022? These Fitness Apps Are the Tiny, Virtual Personal Trainers You Need

The options for working out at home are endless — from long runs outside to park yoga sessions and living room weightlifting circuits. There’s also — conveniently enough — an app for almost every type of movement you could want. The best workout apps give you plenty of options for movement whether you’ve got a spin bike or treadmill, are at home or on the road. If you live in a place where outdoor exercise is accessible all year round congratulations — the world just became your gym. Many of my favorite workout apps include options for outdoor runs, walks, and...
FITNESS
Zachary Walston

How Often Should Elderly People Strength Train?

One of the most important markers of health as people age is their strength. Studies have shown quadriceps and grip strength are directly related to all-cause mortality. While strength can be improved without adding more muscle to your body, the amount of muscle you have raises the floor and ceiling of strength potential.
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
healthcanal.com

How I Lose Weight in 14 Days with Boiled Egg Diet

Just about everyone has wanted to lose weight at some point in their life. Experts estimate that on any given day, 65% of Americans[1] are concerned with their weight — either trying to lose some or maintain their losses. With all of the different diet options to be found on...
DIETS
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

How Much Topamax Should I Take to Lose Weight?

Although the FDA has not approved Topamax (topiramate) as a weight loss supplement, taking it for other conditions such as migraines may result in weight loss as a side effect. Depending on the condition being treated, the starting dose of Topamax is typically 23 mg. Your doctor may increase your...
WEIGHT LOSS
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Zumba Gold at St. Clair Senior Center

NEW AFTERNOON CLASS! If you are an active adult looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves you love at a lower intensity, try this one. This class introduces easy to follow Zumba choreography that focuses on balance, range of motion & coordination. You must sign up...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Tai Chi in a Chair at St. Clair

A great class for anyone unable to stand for an exercise class- all moves will be done in a chair. We will work on stretching, breathing, and stress relief. Instructed by Eli Smith. The cost is $10 per month. Limit 10. Meets in Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
DogTime

10 Ways Your Dog Can Help You Stay Fit & Lose Weight In Winter

Just because you're stuck indoors doesn't mean you have to pack on pounds as you and your dog hibernate for the season. You can still stay fit, lose weight, and stick to your New Year's resolution with these ten workouts that will let your pup help you get in shape while you're inside where it's warm. The post 10 Ways Your Dog Can Help You Stay Fit & Lose Weight In Winter appeared first on DogTime.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy