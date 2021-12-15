Senate Committee's 737 Max Report Critical of FAA, Boeing

The FAA must do a better job certifying new airplanes, the panel's report says. The current certification process places too much pressure on line engineers and production staff, the report alleges. The report comes following concerns in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 Max crashes in a five month...
WASHINGTON—Input from whistleblowers underscore the need for reform of FAA product certification oversight, with emphasis on ensuring company-employed experts working on behalf of the agency remain free of undue pressure, a new U.S. Senate report shows. The Senate Commerce, Science, and... Subscription Required. U.S. Senate Report Underscores FAA Oversight...
(Bloomberg) — Whistle-blowers at Boeing Co. and others involved with the aviation industry are raising renewed concerns about safety in the wake of the 737 Max crash investigations, according to a report issued Monday. Senator Maria Cantwell, the Washington Democrat who is chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science and...
Seven named whistleblowers — from Boeing, jet engine supplier GE and the Federal Aviation Administration — allege fundamental problems with safety oversight in the aerospace industry, according to a report released Monday by Democrats on a U.S. Senate committee chaired by Sen. Maria Cantwell. One of the whistleblowers,...
The Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing Wednesday about the U.S. airline industry’s use of COVID-19 aid from the federal government. Virgin Atlantic has received 400 million pounds ($530 million) of new funding from its shareholders to help the airline ride out the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Monday,...
Lawyers for Mark Forkner, the former Boeing chief 737 Max technical pilot charged with deceiving the Federal Aviation Administration, say an unnamed FAA official has called him a “scapegoat” for the airframer. The official thinks Forkner has been unjustly singled out and made responsible for fatal crashes of...
Since 2007, Russia has been working on a brand new narrowbody concept designed to compete against the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families. In the past 14 years, multiple examples of the jet have been built, with four aircraft undergoing certification with Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency and Europe’s EASA.
The leaders of the Senate committee that oversees transit asked Metro on Friday to turn over a detailed timeline of its efforts to address a defect that ultimately led to a derailment this fall and the sidelining of the agency’s flagship series of rail cars. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)...
(The Center Square) – Dozens of lawmakers announced their support for a group of Navy SEALs who sued the Biden administration over a vaccine mandate that is forcing them out of the armed services. Forty-seven members in both chambers of Congress filed an amicus brief in favor of the...
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Pentagon stopped short on Monday of creating a list of extremist groups that military members cannot join and declined to say explicitly whether refusing to view President Joe Biden as America's legitimate leader was a violation of policy. The U.S. military, like American society,...
The third-term Florida Democrat revealed her decision first to POLITICO. What happened: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a third-term lawmaker and leading centrist, revealed to our Sarah Ferris that she would not seek reelection to her central Florida House seat. She's far from the first Democrat to announce retirement, but you need to think about this decision quite differently. Compare Murphy, who won her seat in 2016, to others:
Service members could be punished for “liking” extremist content online under a new extension to the Pentagon’s anti-extremism policy that was prompted by the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. The policy is the result of a review launched by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shortly after...
(CNN) — The Biden administration is once again on the defensive as the pandemic cuts its wildly unpredictable course, upending American lives with the holidays around the corner and the tools that could make for safer gathering -- widespread, easily available testing -- in short supply nearly two years into the crisis.
In an ongoing effort to tackle extremism within military ranks, the Pentagon is putting forward a clearer, sharper definition of extremist behavior, updating the older guidance that was considered too vague on what was and was not allowed. The results of the Countering Extremism Working Group, including a report on...
Antitrust reform was supposed to be one of the best chances for a bipartisan compromise during the current Congress, but critics of monopoly power will likely have to rely on independent agencies for any federal government action against Big Tech, experts tell MarketWatch.
In the days leading up to the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan, John Sopko’s staff began receiving urgent emails from the U.S. State Department to shut down public access to his agency’s website. As Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), Sopko is charged with producing reports cataloging the waste, fraud and abuse that has plagued 20 years of U.S. reconstruction spending in Afghanistan.
One liberal US Senator along with three other Democrat members of Congress published a letter urging the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Aviation Administration to make vaccines mandatory for domestic travel, or proof of a negative test. On Monday, four members of the United States Congress, including one...
