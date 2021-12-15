ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Panthers superfan Steph Curry breaks NBA's all-time 3-point mark

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqbeN_0dNCQGvh00

There’s not much to be happy about these days for Carolina Panthers fans, who are likely hanging their heads in shame at the moment. But there’s at least one who isn’t.

Panthers superfan and . . . oh, seems as though he’s also somewhat of a professional basketball player . . . Steph Curry broke the NBA’s all-time record for 3-pointers made on Tuesday night. Curry’s second make from beyond the arc put his career total at 2,974, surpassing a 10-year old mark previously held by Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

The Golden State Warriors guard (and eventual Hall of Famer in his own right) has always been apart of the Carolina faithful. From serving as the “Keep Pounding” drummer for the team’s appearance in Super Bowl 50, to rocking Panthers-themed kicks in the NBA Finals and to even showing a bit of interest in buying some stake in the franchise back in 2018—Curry is black and blue through and through.

His ties, of course, date back to when his father Dell played for the Charlotte Hornets through the 90s. He would then go on to have himself a prolific career at nearby Davidson College in Davidson, N.C.

And although Steph was born in Akron, Ohio, we’re sure the state of North Carolina has no qualms in calling him a son and no qualms in congratulating him on his latest achievement.

Comments / 0

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

What happened to millions of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry’s money?

WASHINGTON – They are a diverse bunch. Some are just eligible to vote. Many are not old enough to legally drink, while others are full-grown adults working on graduate degrees. Their hometowns and backgrounds are a microcosm of America and beyond — East Lansing, Michigan; Chesapeake, Virginia; York, Pennsylvania;...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green On Stephen Curry: "Do I Think I Would Have Had The Success Without Him? No. And I Don't Think He Would've Had The Success That He's Had Without Me."

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry are the perfect partnership for the Golden State Warriors (sorry, Klay Thompson). They have connected on several occasions to get buckets, perfectly complimenting each other's game during all these years. Even though Curry takes the most attention, Green is a very important part of the...
NBA
AllRaptors

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins Not Joining Warriors in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter will all be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the team announced. That'll give the Warriors nine available players, most notably Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ray Allen
Bay Area Sports Page

The Warriors - Stephs record, Rolexes, Wiseman and Thompsons Return?

It’s been a fun week if you are a Golden State Warriors fan, and there’s also plenty to be excited about. The Warriors are currently riding comfortably as the Western Conference leader, with only Phoenix close. The team currently has a 23-5 record, with Phoenix being one game behind and other closest teams trailing by at least three games. Safe to say, things are going well in San Francisco.
NBA
The Associated Press

Curry scores 30, hits 5 3s as Warriors beat Celtics 111-107

BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry was still aglow over becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point shooter when the Warriors got a scare that’s becoming frighteningly common in the league — and other sports, too: Guard Jordan Poole was placed into COVID-19 protocols. “We’re coming off the emotional...
NBA
ESPN

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green among several Golden State Warriors set to rest against Toronto Raptors

BOSTON -- The Golden State Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and several other players in advance of Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's 111-107 win over the Boston Celtics that he would discuss the possibility with GM Bob Myers of resting some veterans as the Warriors enter into the second night of a back-to-back at the end of a five game East Coast swing.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Jonathan Kuminga flashes potential in Warriors’ blowout loss to Raptors

TORONTO — Early in the Warriors’ 119-100 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga took two dribbles into the key and, with three defenders in front of him, leaped toward the rim. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby quickly gave up...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Nba Finals#Carolina Panthers#Tnt#Davidson College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA
mediaite.com

Skip Bayless Erupts After Learning Kevin Durant Doesn’t Like Him: ‘Thinnest-Skinned Superstar I’ve Ever Seen’

For years, Skip Bayless has professed his love for Kevin Durant, but this week, the Fox Sports host learned the feeling isn’t mutual and he’s not taking it well. After lauding an MVP performance from the Brooklyn Nets superstar Tuesday night, Bayless received a tweet from Durant that harshly said “I really don’t like u.” Thursday morning, Bayless responded to Durant on Fox Sports’ Undisputed, firing back at the NBA star he loves.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

52K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy