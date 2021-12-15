Panthers superfan Steph Curry breaks NBA's all-time 3-point mark

There’s not much to be happy about these days for Carolina Panthers fans, who are likely hanging their heads in shame at the moment. But there’s at least one who isn’t.

Panthers superfan and . . . oh, seems as though he’s also somewhat of a professional basketball player . . . Steph Curry broke the NBA’s all-time record for 3-pointers made on Tuesday night. Curry’s second make from beyond the arc put his career total at 2,974, surpassing a 10-year old mark previously held by Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

The Golden State Warriors guard (and eventual Hall of Famer in his own right) has always been apart of the Carolina faithful. From serving as the “Keep Pounding” drummer for the team’s appearance in Super Bowl 50, to rocking Panthers-themed kicks in the NBA Finals and to even showing a bit of interest in buying some stake in the franchise back in 2018—Curry is black and blue through and through.

His ties, of course, date back to when his father Dell played for the Charlotte Hornets through the 90s. He would then go on to have himself a prolific career at nearby Davidson College in Davidson, N.C.

And although Steph was born in Akron, Ohio, we’re sure the state of North Carolina has no qualms in calling him a son and no qualms in congratulating him on his latest achievement.