Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death

By AMY FORLITI, Associated Press
 6 days ago
The federal charges included two counts alleging that Chauvin deprived Floyd of his rights by kneeling on his neck as he was handcuffed and not resisting, and then failing to provide medical care. Chauvin appeared in person Wednesday for the change of plea hearing and wore an orange short-sleeved...

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month.

