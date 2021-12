Durham, N.C. — A Virginia bank teller pleaded guilty Monday after authorities say he abused his position and used it to steal money and traffic drugs in Durham. Jorge Omar Navarro, 30, admitted to federal charges of embezzlement and using counterfeit money with the intent to commit fraud, according to the United States Department of Justice. He was charged in North Carolina with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO