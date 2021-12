Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech Ltd., one of the most widely used in the world, doesn’t provide sufficient antibodies to neutralize the omicron variant, said Hong Kong researchers in initial lab findings that may have sweeping consequences for the millions of people relying on the Chinese shot to protect them against COVID-19.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO