ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

No decision yet on where to build OneWeb second-generation satellites

By Jeff Foust
SpaceNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — A week after a OneWeb executive told British officials that the company would move production of its second generation of satellites to the United Kingdom, another executive said the company has yet to decide where it will build those satellites. At a Dec. 8 hearing by...

spacenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceNews.com

Boeing wins $329 million contract to support orbiting GPS satellites

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force awarded Boeing a $329.3 million contract to support operations of Global Positioning System satellites for the next 10 years. The contract, announced Dec. 20, is for on-orbit support of GPS 2F satellites, manufactured by Boeing. The current constellation of 31 operational GPS satellites...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

UN fails to agree on 'killer robot' ban as nations pour billions into autonomous weapons research

Autonomous weapon systems – commonly known as killer robots – may have killed human beings for the first time ever last year, according to a recent United Nations Security Council report on the Libyan civil war. History could well identify this as the starting point of the next major arms race, one that has the potential to be humanity’s final one. The United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons debated the question of banning autonomous weapons at its once-every-five-years review meeting in Geneva Dec. 13-17, 2021, but didn’t reach consensus on a ban. Established in 1983, the convention has been updated...
WORLD
Reuters

UK's Sunak to say more about hospitality support talks soon - minister

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will talk soon about his discussions with representatives of the hospitality industry who are demanding more government support as the Omicron coronavirus variant hammers their sector, a government minister said. "He was in calls with industry leaders last night and...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
SpaceNews.com

SpaceX launches Turkey’s Turksat 5B communications satellite

TAMPA, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched the Turksat 5B Turkish communications satellite Dec. 18, less than 16 hours after launching a batch of Starlink broadband spacecraft. Turksat 5B lifted off at 10:58 p.m. Eastern on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral in Florida.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
SpaceNews.com

Malaysia outlines national space blueprint with focus on remote-sensing satellite development

SEOUL, South Korea — Malaysia is developing a national space blueprint to drive the growth of its space sector, particularly the manufacturing of remote-sensing satellites, satellite components and data-driven downstream services. During a Dec. 13 parliamentary hearing, a deputy minister shared the latest update on the “Malaysia Space Exploration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneweb#Science And Technology#Aircraft#Uk#British#The U K Parliament#Euroconsult
SpaceNews.com

Pléiades Neo 4 satellite enters service without a hitch

TAMPA, Fla. — Pléiades Neo 4, the second of four planned high-resolution images satellites built and operated by Airbus Defense and Space, entered service Dec. 15 free from an issue that prompted an insurance claim for Pléiades Neo 3. Francois Lombard, Airbus Defense and Space head of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

OneWeb holds onto Florida factory

OneWeb is currently building its satellites at a joint-venture facility it owns with Airbus Space & Defense in Florida. It recently emerged that it is planning to build its second-generation satellites in the UK. Airbus has existing UK manufacturing facilities in Portsmouth and Stevenage. OneWeb has now said that it...
FLORIDA STATE
SpaceNews.com

Op-ed | Through the Legs of Giants: The next chapter in Australia’s space journey

In 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin climbed out of Apollo 11’s Eagle lander and stepped onto the moon, they were several hours ahead of schedule. Back on Earth, the moon had not yet risen sufficiently for the Goldstone dish antenna in California to pick up the video. All of America and much of the world sat at the edge of their collective seat, and there was no dish in the United States that could deliver what everyone wanted to see.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Satellite Vu orders first satellite from SSTL

PARIS — Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL) won a contract from British Earth observation startup Satellite Vu to build the first satellite in a constellation designed to provide thermal infrared imaging for climate change applications. SSTL said Dec. 16 that it will build the satellite as a pathfinder for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
Country
U.K.
SpaceNews.com

Iceye to provide satellite for MDA radar constellation

PARIS — Canada’s MDA is acquiring an X-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite from Iceye that will be part of its Chorus system intended to replace Radarsat-2. The companies announced at Euroconsult’s World Satellite Business Week Dec. 15 that Iceye will provide an X-band satellite that will complement a C-band SAR satellite that MDA previously announced it would build as a successor to Radarsat-2. The system will be known as Chorus, a name MDA revealed a day earlier.
WORLD
SpaceNews.com

U.S. military looking to build lasting relationships with commercial space industry

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military wants to buy more products and services from commercial space companies. This is easier said than done, however, as the Pentagon is still trying to figure out how to work with the new space sector and attract suppliers that have not traditionally pursued government contracts, officials said Dec. 14 at TechCrunch Sessions: Space 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

OneWeb to start manufacturing satellites in UK

OneWeb is to start work on a UK satellite manufacturing site next year, according to Chris McLaughlin, head of government affairs at OneWeb, in testimony to the House of Commons science and technology committee. The plan is to start building satellites in the UK by 2024-5 either with OneWeb’s current...
ECONOMY
SpaceNews.com

Chinese Kuaizhou-1A rocket launch fails

HELSINKI — A Kuaizhou-1A solid rocket failed after liftoff late Tuesday with the loss of a pair of commercial satellites to test navigation enhancement for autonomous driving. The Kuaizhou-1A light-lift solid rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at 9 p.m. Eastern Dec....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

OneWeb Eyes UK Satellite Production In 2024-25

LONDON—Satellite operator OneWeb says it plans to establish production of its Gen 2 satellites in the UK. The London-based communications company, which is 24% owned by the British government, is also looking to fit a precision navigation and timing (PNT) capability to the next-generation satellites... Subscription Required. OneWeb Eyes...
ECONOMY
SpaceNews.com

Chinese private firm Galactic Energy puts five satellites in orbit with second launch

HELSINKI — Rocket company Galactic Energy launched its second Ceres-1 rocket late Dec. 6, becoming the first Chinese private firm to reach orbit twice. The four-stage Ceres-1 solid rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at 11:13 p.m. Monday, successfully placing five satellites into a roughly 500-kilometer Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

CGI Supports OneWeb To Help Optimize Management Of Its Satellite Constellation

CGI designed and delivered a mission network management software system to support OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company enabling connectivity for governments, businesses and communities in the optimization, configuration and operations of its satellite fleet and ground stations. The software system, delivered by CGI teams in the UK and Canada, is a core part of the overall OneWeb ecosystem, which enables high-speed low-latency connectivity anywhere on land, at sea and in the air. OneWeb aims to deliver coverage above 50 degrees north by the end of 2021, starting the work to bridge a long-standing connectivity gap and building secure communications capability fo r its business and government customers.
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Airbus to build Ariel exoplanet satellite

The European Space Agency (ESA) has contracted Airbus to design and build the exoplanet satellite Ariel (Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey). Following Cheops, which launched in 2019, and Plato, scheduled for launch in 2026, Ariel will be the third dedicated ESA exoplanet mission. It is planned for launch in 2029 and will study the composition of exoplanets, how they formed and how they evolve. It will do this by surveying a sample of 1,000 extrasolar planets, simultaneously in visible and infrared wavelengths.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy