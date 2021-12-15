No decision yet on where to build OneWeb second-generation satellites

CGI designed and delivered a mission network management software system to support OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company enabling connectivity for governments, businesses and communities in the optimization, configuration and operations of its satellite fleet and ground stations. The software system, delivered by CGI teams in the UK and Canada, is a core part of the overall OneWeb ecosystem, which enables high-speed low-latency connectivity anywhere on land, at sea and in the air. OneWeb aims to deliver coverage above 50 degrees north by the end of 2021, starting the work to bridge a long-standing connectivity gap and building secure communications capability fo r its business and government customers.
