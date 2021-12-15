ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire breaks out at Hong Kong’s World Trade centre, one injured

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -One person was injured after a fire broke out at Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre in the bustling commercial and shopping district of Causeway Bay, the...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc7ny.com

Fire trapped scores of people in Hong Kong skyscraper, injuring 13

HONG KONG and LONDON -- Scores of people were trapped in a Hong Kong skyscraper on Wednesday after a major fire broke out, authorities said. Flames ignited at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong's bustling Causeway Bay shopping district at around noon local time, setting scaffolding ablaze and forcing many people inside to flee to higher floors, where they awaited rescue, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Fire Breaks Out in Hong Kong and Causes Hundreds of People to Be Stuck at Rooftop

At least 13 citizens got injured after a fire broke out this Wednesday at the World Trade Center from Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, and they were sent to the hospital to receive medical care. As a result, the roof of a commercial building was filled with over 300 people who were forced to remain there for roughly three hours, as a new article posted in The New York Times reveals.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong People#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#Accident#Reuters
The Independent

Four children die in house blaze despite firefighters’ rescue efforts

Four children, all believed to be related, have died in a house fire in south London after firefighters battled to save them as the blaze tore through the building.Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton on Thursday evening, as it was being ravaged by an “intense blaze”, before removing each of the four children and giving them CPR.London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said their deaths had “left everyone numb with profound sadness”.The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.Mr Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother ‘burst into tears’ as quarantine scrapped hours after her release

A mother who had just finished quarantining “burst into tears” after it was announced that all remaining countries were to be removed from the coronavirus red list.Amanda Poole-Connor, 47, had finished 10 days of quarantining in a hotel next to Heathrow airport when news broke hours later that restrictions would be scrapped.The mother-of-two said she felt she was being “punished” and the experience left her in tears after being isolated in a small room with “vile” food and “no natural light”.“When I saw the news that restrictions had been scrapped I burst into tears,” Mrs Poole-Connor told the PA news...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Sinovac—one of the world’s most widely used COVID shots—loses antibody protection against Omicron, says Hong Kong study

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech Ltd., one of the most widely used in the world, doesn’t provide sufficient antibodies to neutralize the omicron variant, said Hong Kong researchers in initial lab findings that may have sweeping consequences for the millions of people relying on the Chinese shot to protect them against COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WNMT AM 650

China to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions

BEIJING (Reuters) – China plans to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions, state media reported on Friday. China will review the amendment on the union law from Dec. 20-24 and plans to add rules to expand the type of organisations and work for which unions can be formed, the spokesperson for China’s parliament’s Legislative Affairs Commission Yue Zhongming said at a news conference on Friday, according to Xinhua.
LABOR ISSUES
94.1 Duke FM

Philippines’ feared death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 31

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ disaster agency said on Saturday the feared death toll from Typhoon Rai has risen to 31, nearly triple the number of the previous day as rescue teams reach damaged areas and communication lines are restored. Four people were confirmed killed while 27 were...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC7 Chicago

Fire trapped scores of people in Hong Kong skyscraper, injuring 13

HONG KONG and LONDON -- Scores of people were trapped in a Hong Kong skyscraper on Wednesday after a major fire broke out, authorities said. Flames ignited at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong's bustling Causeway Bay shopping district at around noon local time, setting scaffolding ablaze and forcing many people inside to flee to higher floors, where they awaited rescue, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
abc17news.com

Major fire breaks out in Hong Kong building, dozens trapped

HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of people are trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out, as firefighters rush to rescue them and put out the blaze. The fire started in the early afternoon Wednesday at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall. At least one person was injured in the fire and sent to a hospital. Firefighters have mobilized two breathing apparatus teams and two jets to help fight the fire, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy