Sponsored: Louisiana Department of Health

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Almost all of the COVID case data on the Maryland Department of Health’s (MDH) website was restored on Monday after the department was hit by a hack in early December, forcing the organization to shut down its website. MDH reported that “90% of state-level surveillance data for confirmed cases, persons tested […]
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health (LCDPH) walk-in clinic will not open until 1 p.m. on Wednesday due to staffing issues. Officials said LCDPH will be offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the walk-in clinic during the limited Wednesday afternoon hours. The scheduled Moderna booster clinic from […]
The Missoula City County Health Department announced on Wednesday that it will be consolidating all of its COVID 19 services in one larger location early in 2022. COVID 19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr provided details to KGVO News. “Our lease actually expires at the Southgate Mall clinic and also at...
JACKSON, Wyo. — COVID-19 vaccine clinics will move back to the Teton County Health Department beginning Monday, Dec. 13, after roughly two months at the Presbyterian Church. Clinics will also offer Pfizer booster shots to 16 and 17 year-olds following the FDA’s approval Dec. 9. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved as a booster for kids that age.
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) encourages parents and caregivers who have been concerned about exposing their infants and young children to COVID-19 to resume regular, in-person checkups with their child’s doctor and other healthcare professionals. Children need well-child and dental visits, including screenings, dental checkups and vaccinations. Regular...
CANTON—Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) is proud to be the home of Canton’s first human milk depot.
Pasteurized donor human milk is an important nutritional therapy for many at-risk Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies, as it provides numerous benefits in the absence of the mother’s milk, including infection-fighting factors, active growth and...
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Now that flu season in Virginia is officially underway, the state’s health department urges residents to get their flu vaccine. While flu activity is low nationally, the state has seen sporadic reports of the virus in the past few weeks. “I make it a priority...
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana health officials are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccines or boosters ahead of the holidays. Health officials are focusing on the omicron variant. Doctors are concerned that the new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains and that it carries an increased risk of re-infection.
Due to staffing, the Logan County Department of Public Health (LCDPH) walk-in clinic will not open until 1p.m. Wednesday, Dec.15. Normal clinic hours are from 7:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
LCDPH, as scheduled, will be offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the walk-in clinic during the limited Wednesday afternoon hours. The...
TERREBONNE PARISH - Ida was second only to Katrina as the most damaging and intense recorded hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana. After making landfall in the state on August 29, 2021, it left thousands without electricity, proper shelter, running water, and other much-needed supplies for weeks. During that difficult...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a dog that bit a person Sunday afternoon. The dog was a medium sized, white or light-colored, short-haired dog. Two women and another Doberman-like dog were with the group when the dog bit the victim on West Court Street between North Plan and North Albany.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health in collaboration with Family Health West, is opening a Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Treatment Clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, located at 401 Kokopelli Blvd. in Fruita. Treatments will be available to residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to...
Dr. John M. Weigand, a central Ohio physician who has served as a leader in the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response, has been appointed medical director at the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Aging. Since early in the pandemic, Dr. Weigand has worked to protect older Ohioans living in nursing homes and other congregate care settings as chief medical officer of the Department of Aging’s Regional Rapid Response Assistance Program (R3AP) and as Medical Director of the Post-Acute Regional Rapid Testing (PARRT) partnership.
Out of the $38.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds going to the village of Oak Park, $40,000 will go toward compensation of registered nurse Cassidy Olson. The village board voted unanimously Dec. 6 to approve the resolution to hire Olson for the nursing position for a period of one year.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A rabid bat was found Friday in the Town of Lockport, according to the Niagara County Department of Health. Raccoons, skunks, and foxes and common carriers of the disease. It can be spread by direct contact even before symptoms appear. The Niagara County health department is...
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration plans again to pursue splitting the state health department into two after a similar proposal was withdrawn earlier this year for additional work. Dunleavy’s new budget proposal calls for breaking the current Department of Health and Social Services into...
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The state attorney general put health departments and school districts in Missouri on notice this week warning them to stop enforcing mask mandates and quarantine orders. Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters out Tuesday morning to all districts and health departments informing them that a ruling by...
The Wood County Health Department conducted inspections in Rossford, Bowling Green and Perrysburg between Nov. 9 and Nov. 24. The following inspections were done Nov. 17. Marco’s Pizza, 433 Superior St., Rossford, had one critical and five non-critical offenses. Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration,...
Comments / 0