Sponsored: Louisiana Department of Health

Dr. John M. Weigand, a central Ohio physician who has served as a leader in the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response, has been appointed medical director at the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Aging. Since early in the pandemic, Dr. Weigand has worked to protect older Ohioans living in nursing homes and other congregate care settings as chief medical officer of the Department of Aging’s Regional Rapid Response Assistance Program (R3AP) and as Medical Director of the Post-Acute Regional Rapid Testing (PARRT) partnership.

8 DAYS AGO