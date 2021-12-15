ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Blood Therapeutics prices upsized $300M of notes offering

By Mamta Mayani
 6 days ago
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) has priced $300M of its 1.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 in a private offering, upsized from previous...

Pacira BioSciences: Higher Prices On The Horizon

The company reports an EPS beat of $0.72 in the third quarter. If we look at a technical chart of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX), we can see that shares are potentially undergoing a bullish ascending triangle. We state this because shares have tried to take out overhead resistance multiple times now but to no avail. Currently, that very same resistance is located at approximately the 200-day moving average mark just under $60. Suffice it to say, there is no rush in getting long in here until we see resistance taken out preferably on high volume. Only at that point, will we know that a new bullish trend has begun in earnest.
Roivant extends rally to add nearly 90% for this month

Roivant Sciences (ROIV +16.2%) has gained for the fifth straight session on above average volume extending its December rally to nearly 90%. Its share volatility led to a brief trading halt in morning hours. Over 2.3M Roivant (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares have changed hands so far compared to 65-day average of ~747.4K.
ARK-backed SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose to take Senti Bio public

SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS), which is partly backed by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management, agreed to take gene technology company Senti Bio public in a deal that will value the combined companies at about $600M. The transaction is expected to provide more than $296M in gross proceeds, including over...
Fulgent Genetics: Undervalued, High Growth, And A COVID Hedge To Boot

Fulgent's COVID testing business isn't going away any time soon and will continue to gush cash for reinvestment, even allowing for melting ice cube scenarios. Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) shares have traded sideways for most of 2021 at a depressed PE ratio. This has been a rational approach from Mr. Market, as Fulgent's COVID testing business' future was in doubt due to the vaccine rollout. However, with Delta and now Omicron, we have gained some clarity: there will be COVID testing for years to come. With Fulgent's COVID testing cash cow likely to gush cash well into the future and its brilliant, well-aligned management redirecting that cash into the high growth core business, Fulgent is undervalued. Last, Fulgent can serve as something of a COVID hedge in one's portfolio. When you add that nice little feature to its undervaluation and high growth, there is a lot to like.
Acadia announces resubmission plans for NUPLAZID label expansion

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded higher in the post-market after announcing its plans to resubmit the supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)) for NUPLAZID (pimavanserin). The new regulatory submission seeks FDA approval for the drug in hallucinations and delusions linked to dementia focused on Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP). “Our resubmission will...
Hutchmed included in FTSE Russell indexes

Hutchmed (NASDAQ:HCM) has been included by FTSE Russell in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series in its quarterly review, including the FTSE All-World, FTSE Global All Cap, FTSE Global Total Cap and FTSE Global Mid Cap Indexes. The inclusions come into effect on Monday, December 20, 2021.
Galera Therapeutics Stock (GRTX): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) increased by 28.04% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) increased by 28.04% today. Investors are responding positively to Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz raising the price target on Galera Therapeutics to $20 from $11 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
CRISPR fires R&D chief

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares have dropped ~3.8% in the pre-market after the company disclosed the termination of its Executive Vice President, Research and Development Tony W. Ho. Ho’s dismissal “is without cause and not the result of any disagreement with the Company,” CRISPR (CRSP) said in a regulatory filing on...
BofA picks a stock for every sector for 2022: Sector Watch

BofA Securities chooses 11 stocks, one per S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) sector, for 2022, with 23% implied upside based on price targets. All the stocks have Buy ratings from their respective analysts. "These stocks are mostly neglected by active funds and benefit more from inflation, higher GDP, higher interest rates, higher...
Materials sector weekly round-up: Huadi International logs biggest gain; Danimer Scientific slips to bottom

The S&P Materials Select Sector Index closed this trading week with a marginal +0.41% gain, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) was down -0.70%. London copper prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Dec. 15, hitting $9,325 a ton, as cautious investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on how soon it would conclude its bond-buying program. However, prices bounced back on Thursday, rising over 2% at $9,385 a ton, driven by improved risk sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve provided an upbeat tone on economic recovery.
DaVita authorizes additional $2B share repurchase

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Board of Directors increased the authorization under the existing share repurchase program by $2B in additional repurchasing authority. The amount of shares authorized to be repurchased under the new authorization does not include the amount remaining under the company’s existing share repurchase program authorized on December 10, 2020 .
