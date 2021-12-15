ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terence Crawford confident of beating Josh Taylor at 147

By Contact Us
BoxingNews24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Jack Tiernan: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is confident that he’ll take care of undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor when it comes time for him to move up to 147 in 2022. ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor, 30, could be making a mistake if he moves up...

