ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Closing schools would carry a heavy political price

By James Frayne
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Although it would be unfair and wrong to suggest they are blasé about it, the Government seems not to believe that keeping schools open is a non-negotiable necessity as it sets Covid policy. At the weekend, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi would only commit to the Government doing its best to keep...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
waupacanow.com

Threatening note closes school

Weyauwega-Fremont schools were closed Wednesday, Dec. 8, after several students found a threatening note in a high school classroom on Tuesday. The note had images of a student with a handgun, according to District Administrator Phillip Tubbs. In an emailed statement, Tubbs told the Waupaca County Post, “The note had...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
monitorsaintpaul.com

Galtier, Jackson schools to close

After 111 years in the Midway, Galtier Elementary will close its doors at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. So will Jackson Elementary, a Frogtown mainstay since 1880, and three other schools on the city’s East Side. LEAP Academy, a Midway-based high school for English language learners, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
my40.tv

Asheville Primary School to be closed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Primary School will be closing. After weeks of work sessions and public hearings, the Asheville City Board of Education voted Monday night to close Asheville Primary School beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Asheville Primary School to be closed. ACS Superintendent Dr. Gene Freeman...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Home Schooling
WISN

Some Elmbrook schools without power; school closed

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — This morning, three schools in the Elmbrook school district are without power. Pilgrim Park Middle School has been canceled for today, Dec. 16. Brookfield Elementary and Dixon Elementary are also without power but school has not been canceled yet. The school district says it will...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Zahawi: Ex-teachers should apply from Monday to help with Covid staff shortages

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has called on ex-teachers to sign up from Monday to help with Covid-19 staff shortages in the new year.Former teachers who are available to return to the classroom should apply on the Get Into Teaching website, he said.They should ideally start the process before Christmas Eve to be ready to join the workforce from January, he added.I am asking any teachers no longer in the profession to come forward if they are available to temporarily fill absences in the new yearEducation Secretary Nadhim ZahawiThe plea comes amid reports that some schools are experiencing very low attendance...
WORLD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning

BALTIMORE, MD—In response to several temporary school closures across the state, the Maryland State Department of Education on Monday released the following statement: Understanding the concerns regarding rapidly changing conditions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Board and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) continue to prioritize safe full-time, in-person instruction with minimal disruptions. There are proven evidence-based public … Continue reading "Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning" The post Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The 74

Why I Left My District to Become an Education Advocate

Over the past year, numerous terms have been thrown around in lengthy policy debates about dollar amounts. “Closing the digital divide.” “Missed learning.” “Accelerating learning.”  But while politicians debated nuances, they put children — and their futures — at risk.  The American education system has never equitably served all students, but the COVID-19 pandemic showed […]
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland education leaders encourage local school systems to remain in-person as COVID cases rise

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the state, Maryland State Department of Education officials announced Monday that they would only support a local school system’s transition to online learning “under the most exigent of circumstances.” Maryland education leaders addressed the rising cases around the state and country in a statement Monday, declaring that the department would support a ...
MARYLAND STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Sununu is no moderate

Gov. Chris Sununu is no moderate. Three areas proving this are energy effects on climate change, support of public schools, and reproductive rights of women. When the United States joined much of the rest of the world in Glasgow to commit to serious reduction of carbon emissions, we all learned the necessity of actions starting […] The post Commentary: Sununu is no moderate appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethnic minorities disproportionately impacted by Covid lockdowns, government admits

Coronavirus lockdowns disproportionately affect ethnic minorities, an official assessment has found as the government considers new restrictions.Documents made public following an order by the Information Commissioner detail the “negative impacts” of Covid laws on different groups in society, including disabled people, pregnant women and the LGBT+ community.They found that black and ethnic minority people are more vulnerable to job losses and income reduction caused by business closures, because they are more likely to work in hospitality, catering and other face-to-face roles.The government said furlough payments “may provide temporary relief to some”, but ministers have not committed to restarting the scheme...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Boston Proof Of Vaccination Policy And City Worker Vaccine Mandate Set For January

BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston will require proof of COVID vaccination for certain indoor spaces, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday. The B-Together initiative requires proof of vaccination for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. This will go into effect on January 15. Patrons and workers will first need to show proof of at least one vaccine shot. On February 15, proof of a second shot will then be required. Verification can be done by showing a vaccine card, a digital picture of a vaccine card, a picture of any official immunization record, a city-designated...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Commits $8M To Educators’ Bonuses, Seeks Matching Funds

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Monday pledged $8 million to provide bonuses to the county’s educators. The $8 million, which will come from Howard County’s share of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, is meant to reward the efforts of Howard County Public Schools teachers and staff. “For our teachers and support staff, these past two years have been especially grueling, and I believe we must retain those committed educators that make our school system among the best in the nation,” Ball said in a letter to the Board of Education. Ball also asked the board to consider...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Grant Shapps: Government ‘not wasting time’ starting rail improvements

The Government is “not wasting time” with starting work to transform rail services in the Midlands and the North, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps Work to electrify the Midland Mainline between Kettering, Northamptonshire and Market Harborough, Leicestershire will begin on Thursday, the Cabinet minister announced.This is part of a wider upgrade of the line to Sheffield and Nottingham.We're not having to wait, we're getting on with itTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe project is part of the Government’s £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) for the Midlands and the North.The IRP was met by fierce criticism when it was published in...
TRAFFIC
Kansas Reflector

Some politicians deliberately sacrifice public health and safety for personal greed

Whether driven to hang on to power, have access to money, or intoxicated by fame — when politicians say and do things that hurt and harm the people for their personal gain, it is greed of the most grievous kind. Greed? Yes, greed. Greed has many faces and is manifested in many ways. Whatever form of greed […] The post Some politicians deliberately sacrifice public health and safety for personal greed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MENTAL HEALTH
Asheville Citizen-Times

School board votes to close Asheville Primary School

After a year of public hearings, community protests and parents fighting tooth-and-nail to keep Asheville Primary School open, the Asheville City Board of Education voted Dec. 13 to close the school.  In a 3-2 vote with Board Chair James Carter and member Peyton O’Conner the opposing votes, the board heeded Asheville City Schools Superintendent...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy