Minneapolis, MN

US COVID death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive

redlakenationnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were...

www.redlakenationnews.com

24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

Omicron Now Accounts For Majority Of New COVID Cases In US

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. The variant is now the dominant strain in the US, quickly toppling the long predominant Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
City
Cleveland, MN
City
Hopkins, MN
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Minneapolis, MN
Coronavirus
redlakenationnews.com

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

VIENNA - The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron's "substantial growth advantage" over the...
WORLD
#Johns Hopkins University#Americans
redlakenationnews.com

Virus fears widen as omicron variant takes hold across US

BOSTON - The nation's second-largest city called off its New Year's Eve celebration Monday, and its smallest state re-imposed an indoor mask mandate as the omicron variant leaped ahead of other variants to become the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S. The moves in Los Angeles and Rhode...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Omicron now dominant Covid-19 strain in US: health authorities

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the main coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for 73.2 percent of new cases over the past week for which data is available, health authorities reported Monday. The spike, which was tallied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is based on data for the week ending on Saturday. During the prior week period, Omicron accounted for only 12.6 percent of US cases. Omicron already constitutes more than 90 percent of new US cases in the Pacific Northwest and much of the US South and parts of the Midwest, the CDC indicated. The news comes ahead of a speech by US President Joe Biden on Covid on Tuesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has already said he does not plan on "locking the country down" in response to the surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
redlakenationnews.com

7 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota linked to omicron variant

Minnesota has identified seven coronavirus infections involving the omicron strain, and only two were linked to one another or out-of-state travel, meaning the variant is spreading in the state. Health officials are concerned that omicron could exacerbate the current pandemic wave in Minnesota, where the state has reported 975,447 coronavirus...
MINNESOTA STATE
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Fauci: Rising COVID-19 Cases Could Stress Hospital Systems In Coming Weeks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, here in Pennsylvania, the week-by-week numbers appear to show a plateau. The number of cases reported in the past 7 days compared to the week before dropped by less than 200, but a drop nonetheless. Positivity rates for the virus dropped slightly. However, the average number of people hospitalized each day from COVID and the number of patients in emergency departments each rose. Locally, several counties are reporting a drop in week-to-week positivity rates. Only Washington County and Westmoreland County reported increases. Meanwhile, the average number of people hospitalized by the virus is dropping in some areas while rising in others. Again, both Washington and Westmoreland counties reported the biggest increases. Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning the fast-spreading Omicron variant could cause United States hospitals to become very stressed in the coming weeks. With Omicron cases rising, National Institute of Health director Dr. Francis Collins is urging any Americans who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their shot. Johns Hopkins University says the U.S. has confirmed more than 50 million cases of COVID-19 — a total of 15% of the population of the country.    
PITTSBURGH, PA
redlakenationnews.com

CDC releases new guidance to allow children exposed to coronavirus to attend school

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new strategy called "test-to-stay" that allows unvaccinated children to stay in school even if they have been exposed to the coronavirus, agency Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. "If exposed children meet a certain...
EDUCATION

