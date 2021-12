I am director of operations and a master cheesemaker at Chalet Cheese Cooperative, the last limburger factory in America. I remember my dad taking me to a nearby cheese plant when I was about five or six years old. It was a Swiss cheese plant, and I had a piece of that cheese. That’s back when they made the big 200-pound wheels, and it was like candy to me. I love that stuff.

