Rowdy Rebel Says He’s Not Dropping Music Until Epic Records Pays Him

San Bernardino, CA – DaBaby received a less than warm welcome when he stepped on stage during the final day of Rolling Loud California. On Sunday (December 12), the controversial rapper hit the Ciroc stage as a surprise performer and immediately upset fans who were instead expecting Future based on the festival’s schedule. Baby, who was originally scheduled to perform on the Power 106 stage, had reportedly been swapped with Future, but it seems the Rolling Loud organizers didn’t let the audience know about the switch until it was too late.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO