Rowdy Rebel Says He’s Not Dropping Music Until Epic Records Pays Him

By BlackkingKofi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRowdy Rebel says Epic Records have not paid him any money for the music he has put out. In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday, December 14th Rebel claims that he has...

India Royale Shows Off Her Ring Following Lil Durk Engagement

Chicago rapper Lil Durk and his longtime partner India Royale got engaged this weekend during a concert in the rapper's hometown. The "Lion Eyes" artist got down on one knee in front of the entire crowd and India happily said yes, marking an exciting moment for everybody in attendance. India proceeded to remember the incredible moment by posting photos on Instagram.
DaBaby Performs At Rolling Loud, Gets Trash Thrown At Him By Fans Expecting Future

San Bernardino, CA – DaBaby received a less than warm welcome when he stepped on stage during the final day of Rolling Loud California. On Sunday (December 12), the controversial rapper hit the Ciroc stage as a surprise performer and immediately upset fans who were instead expecting Future based on the festival’s schedule. Baby, who was originally scheduled to perform on the Power 106 stage, had reportedly been swapped with Future, but it seems the Rolling Loud organizers didn’t let the audience know about the switch until it was too late.
Rowdy Rebel
Bobby Shmurda
Lil Durk Proposes To India Royale During Chicago Concert

It's been a wild year for Lil Durk filled with ups and downs. The rapper put the OTF crew in the spotlight with Loyal Bros earlier this year, just as he was coming off of the success of The Voice. Then, he and Lil Baby teamed up for their joint project, Voice Of The Heroes. On top of that, he continued to drop loose singles and feed his fanbase with a consistent stream of hits.
Bobby Shmurda is the new U.S. Mint on “Shmoney” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel

Bobby Shmurda has shared "Shmoney," a new song featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel. It's the fourth track Bobby's dropped since his February release from prison, after serving over six years for conspiracy to commit murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment. It follows September's "No Time For Sleep," October's "Cartier Lens," and last month's "Splash."
Meek Mill Offers Rowdy Rebel Advice On Label Issues

When Meek Mill first exposed his issues with his label in October, many fans took notice, and people like Keyshia Cole supported Meek in his efforts to fight back. He tweeted that he needed to lawyer up because his label left him in the dark about payments: "I haven’t get paid from music and I don’t know how much money labels make off me. I need lawyers asap!!!”
Kid Cudi says he’s dropping two albums in 2022

Kid Cudi has revealed plans to drop two separate albums next year, saying he has some “tasty surprises.”. While performing as part of the California leg of the Rolling Loud festival for 2021, the rapper delivered a yet-to-be-released song titled ‘Freshie’. Elsewhere in the set, Cudi explained why he was teasing unreleased music during his set.
Aaliyah Meets The Weeknd on New Single “Poison”

Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire have released their latest posthumous Aaliyah release, “Poison,” a collaboration with The Weeknd. The new release is the official first single from Aaliyah’s forthcoming posthumous album, Unstoppable. “I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The...
Russ Issues a Challenge to Rappers To Go Hard in Rap Again

Russ is planning on expanding his one-man lyrical wrecking crew with lyrical rappers in the near future. On Friday, December 10th during an exclusive interview with Ebro Darden for Rap Life Radio on Apple Music 1. Russ opened up about his recent CHOMP 2 album and explained his intentions in cultivating the brand are rooted in encouraging real rappers to rap again.
Sleeze The Kingpin Joins Forces With 504 Fiend For New Single “On Gang”

When you combine the sounds of the West Coast and the South, you’re gifted with the sounds of Mashaun Baker; professionally known as Sleeze The Kingpin. The multifaceted, emerging artist has been leaving his mark everywhere he goes and making himself a household name since he began his musical journey in 2019.
G Herbo Reveals Jadakiss Called Him After Dipset Verzuz: '[He] Gave Me A Lot Of Motivation'

Jadakiss made his presence felt in Hip Hop during 2021 thanks to his dominating performance on the Verzuz stage during The LOX’s battle against fellow New York crew Dipset. One rhymer inspired by Kiss’ longevity is G Herbo, who revealed in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop that the Yonkers legend called him after the epic Verzuz matchup in August and blessed him with a pep talk.
Gunna Gifts Lil Baby Chain With His Kids' Names On It

Atlanta trap music icon Lil Baby turned 27 on Dec. 3. While he threw a small party with some of his closest friends on the day of, he took it to the next level this past weekend to keep the party going. On Dec. 12, Baby hosted a concert at...
Blac Youngsta Performs Young Dolph Diss Track “Shake Sum”

Blac Youngsta performed his diss track, "Shake Sum," aimed at the late rapper Young Dolph at the Aces of Dallas nightclub in Texas, Friday. Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis, last month. “Young Dolph Thorton wanna play ho/I'm on tour with the K ho/Mac 11, Smith & Wesson, extended...
Rick Ross Pulls A Fabolous By Abruptly Ghosting Interview: 'How He Gon' Disappear Like That?'

Rick Ross is giving Fabolous a run for his money (no pun intended) when it comes to leaving without saying goodbye. Earlier this month, Fab confessed to sneaking out of a string of social engagements, including one of Puffy’s parties. “I told Diddy I was going to the bathroom & slid once,” he admitted on Instagram. “It was 7AM & this n-gga was still turnt!!!”
Rick Ross Says Meek Mill's Beef Is With Atlantic Records, Not Him

Rick Ross made it very clear in his latest interview with The Morning Hustle radio show that his issues with Meek Mill aren't as serious as the world paints them to be, telling fans that Meek is still signed to Maybach Music Group and he doesn't think the Philadelphia rapper is subliminally dissing him on his songs.
