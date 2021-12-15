ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Monday posted an updated to parents, guardians, staff, and students regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The update reads as follows: Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students: The sharp increase in positive cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 across the county, state, and country is deeply concerning, and I … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
The Independent

Zahawi: Ex-teachers should apply from Monday to help with Covid staff shortages

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has called on ex-teachers to sign up from Monday to help with Covid-19 staff shortages in the new year.Former teachers who are available to return to the classroom should apply on the Get Into Teaching website, he said.They should ideally start the process before Christmas Eve to be ready to join the workforce from January, he added.I am asking any teachers no longer in the profession to come forward if they are available to temporarily fill absences in the new yearEducation Secretary Nadhim ZahawiThe plea comes amid reports that some schools are experiencing very low attendance...
WORLD
CBS Chicago

UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland education leaders encourage local school systems to remain in-person as COVID cases rise

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the state, Maryland State Department of Education officials announced Monday that they would only support a local school system’s transition to online learning “under the most exigent of circumstances.” Maryland education leaders addressed the rising cases around the state and country in a statement Monday, declaring that the department would support a ...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning

BALTIMORE, MD—In response to several temporary school closures across the state, the Maryland State Department of Education on Monday released the following statement: Understanding the concerns regarding rapidly changing conditions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Board and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) continue to prioritize safe full-time, in-person instruction with minimal disruptions. There are proven evidence-based public … Continue reading "Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning" The post Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students

It’s not easy being a middle or high school student today with 24/7 social pressures and the uncertainty of a persistent pandemic. And adolescents who have marginalized identities such as being low-income, youth of color, and/or LGBTQ+ youth are more likely to experience mental health stressors and less likely to access help, especially in Georgia, […] The post Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
GoDanRiver.com

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron variant comes as a gut punch to schools that were hoping to relax safety measures this spring. Now, many are telling students to prepare for another term of masking, testing and, if cases get bad, limits around social life. Cornell University abruptly shut down all campus activities on Tuesday and moved final exams online after more than 700 students tested positive over three days. New York University has also gone remote.
COLLEGES
ravallirepublic.com

