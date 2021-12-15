ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asian stocks higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

Stocks climbed in Asia on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the Federal...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

investing.com

Dow Jones Is Almost Done Correcting

Asia Session: Modest Relief Rally As Fast Money Gets Back In But... By Jeffrey Halley - Dec 21, 2021. The Omicron/Build Back Better (BBB) sell-off seen yesterday morning in Asia, continued throughout the day Monday, sweeping into Europe and US markets. However, in line with my view... Did The Fed...
MARKETS
CNN

Stocks fall and oil sinks as storm clouds gather over global economy

London (CNN Business) — Investors hoping for an easy Christmas week could be sorely disappointed as stocks and oil prices slid in the face of growing threats to the global economy. In the US the Dow fell more than 430 points, or 1.2%, on Monday. The S&P 500 was...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after a worldwide slump for financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy. Tokyo gained nearly 2% and other benchmarks in Asia also were higher.
STOCKS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks on Wall Street added to their recent string of losses Monday, joining a worldwide slump by financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 fell its third straight drop. The decline followed similar drops across Europe...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Finish Lower as Omicron Fears Drag Markets

Stocks finished lower Monday pulled down by fears over a surge in global omicron infections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 433 points, or 1.23%, to 34,932, while the S&P 500 was off 1.14% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.24%. The World Health Organization said infections are doubling every...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow skids about 430 points Monday as omicron pressures Wall Street lower for a 3rd day in a row

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Monday, kicking off Christmas week with a third session in a row of losses, as major global cities grappled with surging COVID-19 infections tied to the omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 433 points, or 1.2%, to end near 34,932, in the holiday-shortened week of trade. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.1% near 4,568, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended off 1.2%, or below the 15,000 mark. Crude oil prices also slumped Monday, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery [s:cl00] down 3%, settling at $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on demand worries. The S&P 500 Energy sector closed down 1.2%, just in correction territory, according to Dow Jones Market Data, or 10% below its most recent record close.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
STOCKS

