Eric Rosenzweig has been a resident of College Area for 23 years. In 2005, he remodeled his home at 5167 59th St. that included an add-on room. “I have no problem with people building on their own property. I think everybody has a right to do that. When I built on mine, it was relatively easy to do,” he said. “But the difference was, I talked to my neighbors on both sides and behind. I said, ‘Hey, this is what I’m doing. Is this gonna work for you? What can we do to make accommodations? When Joe, our neighbor over there, did the same thing, he talked to us. I’ve had no communication from anybody here about what’s going on.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO