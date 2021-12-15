Off the Bookshelf

Not all films have to be life changing. Some can just make you smile and feel good. Such is the case for Jules Williamson’s (first feature film) Off the Rails. It stars a cast which ranges from youthful to capable to amazing (Judi Dench). The story is one that is not especially original yet totally enjoyable. Then there is the fun of a road trip and the beauty of several European locations. Oh, and as an added bonus the entire soundtrack features songs by Blondie.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO